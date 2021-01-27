Ultimus Names Joe Bree to Key Business Development Position

Seasoned executive brings more than 20 years of financial industry experience

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) is pleased to welcome Joe Bree as Senior Vice President - Business Development.



Bree brings a diversified background, a strategic selling perspective and a deep industry network to his new role at Ultimus—all key attributes in engaging new clients—and will focus on supporting the firm’s continued growth. A CPA, Bree was most recently a senior global strategic account executive, charged with growing revenue and building global relationships, and prior to that, served as SVP, business development for another large bank affiliated fund services firm. He has held a variety of positions throughout his career in financial services and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Bree is also an accomplished artist who specializes in urban and abstract landscapes.

Throughout his more than 20 years in the financial services industry, Bree produced consistently outstanding results in growing client relationships. His thoughtful approach and experience in working with clients and prospects aligns perfectly with Ultimus’ approach and client-centric philosophy.

“Ultimus continues to look for opportunities to attract talented professionals to our team, as evidenced in our hiring of Joe Bree,” said Gary Harris, EVP, Head of Sales. “We are pleased to welcome Joe to the Ultimus family, particularly in a period of significant growth and increased market activity. Joe’s industry knowledge, experience and relationships will allow him to immediately contribute to our continued growth and we are excited to have him join us.”

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman said that the addition of Bree to the Ultimus business development team reflects the firm’s commitment to excellence. “Our client relationships are the foundation of our business, and we continue to invest in the very best resources in the industry—both in terms of talent and technology—to develop strong partnerships with our clients,” he said. “In his more than two decades in the industry, Joe has demonstrated an outstanding ability to build relationships while driving revenue—skills and values we share and welcome.”



About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.





11963519 1/25/2021

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com