Forbes Recognizes Thales as One of Canada’s Best Employers

Forbes has selected Thales as one of Canada’s Best Employers in 2021.



With over 2,500 employees located from coast-to-coast, Thales Canada offers leading capabilities in urban rail, defence, aerospace, space, and digital identity and security.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thales has been recognized by Forbes as one of Canada’s Best Employers in 2021. A leader in corporate research and development, Thales Canada’s domestic footprint extends across four provinces, eight cities, and has a growing workforce of over 2,500 employees from coast-to-coast.

With a world-class portfolio of high technology solutions that help support its customers critical missions and big ambitions, Thales is a key partner to the Canadian innovation ecosystem and is home to Thales Group’s global Centres of Excellence in artificial intelligence (Montreal), urban rail signalling (Toronto), fly-by-wire control systems (Montreal), and optronics (Montreal).

“Thales is honoured to be recognized by Forbes as one of Canada’s Best Employers, especially given COVID-19’s tremendous impact to Canadian employees and their workplaces. This acknowledgment is a testament to our exceptional team, their agility and their unwavering commitment to serving our customers in Canada and around the world .”

- Mark Halinaty, President and CEO, Thales Canada



Committed to leadership in training and skills development, employee communications, benefits, flexible work options and community involvement, Thales continues to invest in the next generation of talent through robust co-op and internship opportunities, established entry-level recruitment initiatives, as well as ongoing career development, mentorship and training programs for all employees.

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected Canada’s Best Employers 2021 based on an independent survey of more than 8,000 Canadian employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their Canadian operations. The surveys were administered in a series of online panels and provide a wide-ranging sample of the Canadian workforce.

About Thales Canada



A Canadian leader in research and technology, Thales Canada combines over 50 years of experience with the talent of more than 2,500 skilled people located coast-to-coast. With revenues of over $800 million, Thales Canada offers leading capabilities in the defence, urban rail, civil aviation, digital identity and security sectors, meeting the most complex needs and requirements of its customers across all operating environments.



About Thales



Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology – to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers –businesses, organisations and states – in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process.



With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a basis including Gemalto over 12 months).





PRESS CONTACT



Thales Canada Media Relations

Samara Ben-Reuven

+1 (613) 355-3536

samara.ben-reuven@ca.thalesgroup.com PLEASE VISIT



Thales Canada

Thales Group

https://twitter.com/ThalesCanada





