Wedge Advisory Board Welcomes Key Industry Leaders

Video Screening Company Adds Jack Blaeser, Wade Burgess, Allie Kelly, Theo Rokos, William Tincup and Bill Van Faasen as Strategic Advisors

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the video screening solution that helps recruiters make authentic connections with candidates, today shared details about the company's Advisory Board, welcoming Jack Blaeser, Wade Burgess, Allie Kelly, Theo Rokos, William Tincup and Bill Van Faasen. Collectively, the Wedge Advisory Board will help guide the company as it continues to meet the needs of the talent acquisition industry.



"Following our funding announcement last summer, we're excited to announce the formation of our Advisory Board. We've brought together some of the world's top HR and technology leaders and are excited to continue Wedge's momentum with their guidance. I want to thank each of our new members for supporting us and look forward to what the future holds," said Wedge co-founder and CEO Matt Baxter.

Jack Blaeser develops transformative business strategies and empowers teams, growing start-ups to $300M, leading turnaround companies and managing executive leadership roles for billion-dollar organizations. He held President, CEO, COO and board positions for BTC Inc., TenHands, MP, Retrieve Technologies and StrategicClaim. In addition to Wedge, he is a board member for Aeturnum, Incentivio and the Freedom Educational Foundation.

Wade Burgess is an entrepreneur, leader and Chief Revenue Officer at Rev, which offers online audio transcription and video caption services. He specializes in organizational leadership, monetization, increasing top-line revenue growth and go-to-market strategies. Before Rev, Burgess worked at Automation Anywhere, Shiftgig and LinkedIn. He is an active board member, investor and advisor.

Allie Kelly is Chief Marketing Officer at JazzHR, the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses. A full-stack marketer with experience in both B2B and B2C environments, Kelly's philosophy is that data drives creativity. She is also an advisor to Idelic and previously held positions at Attivio, SnapApp, Lionbridge and Stein Eriksen Lodge.

HR technology expert Theo Rokos is Chief Revenue Officer at Job.com, a digital recruitment platform. He is the former co-founder and CEO of GreenJobInterview, acquired by Montage (now Modern Hire) in 2017. Known for his transformational leadership style, Rokos creates growth strategies designed to disrupt the recruiting space. He is co-author of the book "Sustainable Staffing."

President and Editor-at-Large for RecruitingDaily, William Tincup is a globally-recognized writer, speaker and consultant at the intersection of HR and technology. As one of the industry's leading voices for more than a decade, he has supported countless international organizations and start-ups as an advisor, mentor, and investor.

Bill Van Faasen currently serves as Interim CEO of Acreage Holdings Inc. He is Chairman Emeritus for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts and its former Chairman, President and CEO. Van Faasen sits on the board of Liberty Mutual Holding and High Street Capital Partners LLC and is a Trustee of Eversource Energy.

Kelly commented, "Recruiting continues to evolve to keep up with today's dynamic business conditions, and as a result, it's become increasingly important that companies have the right talent acquisition technologies in place. Wedge recognized this shift early on, developing a solution that helps recruiting teams meet hiring goals faster without sacrificing the candidate experience."

About Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Wedge is the one-way recorded video interview that enables candidates to show their true selves. For more information, visit wedgehr.com.

Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com