Visual Studio Magazine, an 1105 Media, Inc. Product, Announces 2021 Reader's Choice Award Winners
Visual Studio Magazine shares the results of their 27th annual Reader’s Choice Awards.
/EIN News/ -- Woodland Hills, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine today announced the winners of its 27th annual Reader’s Choice Awards. The 2021 winners are chosen by the readers of Visual Studio Magazine and honor the best Visual Studio-related tools and services in more than 41 categories.
“This past year, of course, provided many new challenges for developers, including working remotely,” said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. “To meet these challenges, developers used tried-and-true tools and services along with new offerings catering to remote development and collaboration. Here you will find crowd-sourced expertise on the best of these products – straight from developers on the front lines.”
Across the 40-plus categories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively.
The winner’s list will be available in a special edition PDF available for download in February.
Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:
Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF):
- DevExpress Universal
- Telerik DevCraft
- /n software IPWorks EDI
Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML):
- DevExpress DXperience
- Progress Kendo UI
- WebGrabber (from ActivePDF)
Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.):
- DevExpress DevExtreme
- Aspose.Total for .NET
- LEADTOOLS Pro Suite
Component: Grid and Spreadsheet:
- DevExpress Data Grid
- Telerik UI for Blazor Grid
- Aspose.Cells for .NET
Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow:
- DevExpress Charts
- Telerik UI for Blazor Charts
- ComponentOne FlexChart
Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing:
- Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor
- LEAD Technologies LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro
- GrapeCity Documents for Imaging
Component: Mapping/GIS:
- ArcGIS Runtime SDK for .NET
- DevExpress Maps
- Telerik ASP.NET MVC Map
Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode:
- ActivePDF OCR
- DevExpress Rich Text Editor
- Telerik UI for WinForms BarCode
Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon:
- DevExpress Ribbon
- Codejock Software Toolkit Pro
- ComponentOne Studio for WPF
Component: Multi-Document Processing:
- DevExpress Office File API
- Aspose.Total for .NET
- Telerik Document Processing Libraries
Blazor Components and Tools:
- DevExpress Blazor UI
- Telerik UI for Blazor
- jQWidgets for Blazor
Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools:
- DevExpress XAF
- Altova UModel
- Devart Entity Developer
Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools:
- JetBrains dotTrace
- Telerik Fiddler Everywhere
- PostSharp Logging
General Development Tools (includes IDEs)
- JetBrains ReSharper
- PostSharp Tools for Visual Studio
- Altova MapForce
Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions:
- Atlassian Bitbucket
- JetBrains TeamCity
- VisualSVN
ALM, SCM and Requirements Management:
- VisualSVN Server
- CollabNet TeamForge
- TechExcel DevSuite
BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio:
- Telerik Report Server (Tie for 1st)
- SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio (Tie for 1st)
- TechExcel DevSuite
- GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise
Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking:
- Atlassian JIRA
- BugZilla
- DevExpress Logify
Software Testing and Quality Assurance:
- DevExpress TestCafe Studio
- Telerik Test Studio
- a1qa Full-Cycle Testing
FTP, Email and Network Connectivity:
- Aspose.Email for .NET
- SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server
- Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET Edition (Tie for 3rd)
- Xceed SFTP for .NET (Tie for 3rd)
Reporting, Analysis and Visualization:
- DevExpress Reporting
- Telerik Reporting
- combit List & Label
Databases and Data Development and Modeling:
- DevExpress XPO
- CData Embedded Data Virtualization Driver
- Devart dbForge Fusion for SQL Server
Big Data/Data Analytics/Data Science:
- DevExpress Dashboard
- RapidMiner
- Codealike
SharePoint Components and Tooling:
- ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint
- ShareGate Desktop
- Bamboo Knowledge Management Suite
PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools:
- ActivePDF Toolkit Ultimate
- DevExpress PDF Editor
- Telerik UI for Asp.NET Core PdfViewer
Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks:
- Bootstrap
- Telerik UI for Xamarin
- Altova MobileTogether
Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools:
- ComponentSpace SAML Suite for .NET
- Syncfusion Essential Studio for Xamarin
- JNBridgePro
Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks:
- DevExpress React Controls
- Devsense PHP Tools for Visual Studio
- Infragistics Ultimate
Productivity Tools:
- DevExpress CodeRush
- ApexSQL Complete
- Redgate SQL Prompt
Content Management Systems:
- DNN Evoq Content
- Orchard CMS
- Kentico CMS
Cloud Development Tools:
- Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Azure
- Acquia Cloud
- Google Cloud Tools for Visual Studio
Security & Copy Protection:
- CrypKey Instant
- Callback Technologies CBFS Filter
- Wise Owl Demeanor for .NET
Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools:
- JetBrains TeamCity
- Chef
- Flexera Software InstallShield
uParallel and Multicore Development Tools:
- Intel Parallel Studio XE
- Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK
- PostSharp Thread
Web Hosting:
- GoDaddy
- myASP.NET
- Arvixe Web Hosting
Help Authoring:
- Adobe RoboHelp
- HelpSmith
- WinCHM
DevOps:
- AppDynamics
- Redgate SQL Change Automation
- CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise
Developer Training Resources:
- Pluralsight
- Coursera
- DevExpress Training
Specialized Search Engines:
- Elasticsearch
- Apache Lucene
- dtSearch Engine
Containers & Docker:
- Docker Development Tools
- Amazon Elastic Container Service
- Google Kubernetes Engine
AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning:
- Microsoft ML.NET
- TensorFlow
- 360Science AI Matching Engine
About Visual Studio Magazine
Visual Studio Magazine provides news, analysis and how-to, practical articles that teach developers how to create applications with Visual Studio better, faster and more easily. The portfolio includes VisualStudioMagazine.com, .NET Insight e-newsletter, Visual Studio Live! and Live! 360 events. The award-winning editorial reaches the core of the Microsoft developer community—software architects, senior developers and development managers. For more information, visit https://VisualStudioMagazine.com.
David Ramel Converge360 406-291-4621 dramel@converge360.com