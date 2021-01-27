Visual Studio Magazine, an 1105 Media, Inc. Product, Announces 2021 Reader's Choice Award Winners

Visual Studio Magazine shares the results of their 27th annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

/EIN News/ -- Woodland Hills, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine today announced the winners of its 27th annual Reader’s Choice Awards. The 2021 winners are chosen by the readers of Visual Studio Magazine and honor the best Visual Studio-related tools and services in more than 41 categories.

“This past year, of course, provided many new challenges for developers, including working remotely,” said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. “To meet these challenges, developers used tried-and-true tools and services along with new offerings catering to remote development and collaboration. Here you will find crowd-sourced expertise on the best of these products – straight from developers on the front lines.”

Across the 40-plus categories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively.

The winner’s list will be available in a special edition PDF available for download in February.

Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:

Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF):

DevExpress Universal

Telerik DevCraft

/n software IPWorks EDI

Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML):

DevExpress DXperience

Progress Kendo UI

WebGrabber (from ActivePDF)

Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.):

DevExpress DevExtreme

Aspose.Total for .NET

LEADTOOLS Pro Suite

Component: Grid and Spreadsheet:

DevExpress Data Grid

Telerik UI for Blazor Grid

Aspose.Cells for .NET

Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow:

DevExpress Charts

Telerik UI for Blazor Charts

ComponentOne FlexChart

Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing:

Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor

LEAD Technologies LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro

GrapeCity Documents for Imaging

Component: Mapping/GIS:

ArcGIS Runtime SDK for .NET

DevExpress Maps

Telerik ASP.NET MVC Map

Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode:

ActivePDF OCR

DevExpress Rich Text Editor

Telerik UI for WinForms BarCode

Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon:

DevExpress Ribbon

Codejock Software Toolkit Pro

ComponentOne Studio for WPF

Component: Multi-Document Processing:

DevExpress Office File API

Aspose.Total for .NET

Telerik Document Processing Libraries

Blazor Components and Tools:

DevExpress Blazor UI

Telerik UI for Blazor

jQWidgets for Blazor

Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools:

DevExpress XAF

Altova UModel

Devart Entity Developer

Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools:

JetBrains dotTrace

Telerik Fiddler Everywhere

PostSharp Logging

General Development Tools (includes IDEs)

JetBrains ReSharper

PostSharp Tools for Visual Studio

Altova MapForce

Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions:

Atlassian Bitbucket

JetBrains TeamCity

VisualSVN

ALM, SCM and Requirements Management:

VisualSVN Server

CollabNet TeamForge

TechExcel DevSuite

BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio:

Telerik Report Server (Tie for 1 st )

) SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio (Tie for 1 st )

) TechExcel DevSuite

GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise

Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking:

Atlassian JIRA

BugZilla

DevExpress Logify

Software Testing and Quality Assurance:

DevExpress TestCafe Studio

Telerik Test Studio

a1qa Full-Cycle Testing

FTP, Email and Network Connectivity:

Aspose.Email for .NET

SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server

Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET Edition (Tie for 3 rd )

) Xceed SFTP for .NET (Tie for 3rd)

Reporting, Analysis and Visualization:

DevExpress Reporting

Telerik Reporting

combit List & Label

Databases and Data Development and Modeling:

DevExpress XPO

CData Embedded Data Virtualization Driver

Devart dbForge Fusion for SQL Server

Big Data/Data Analytics/Data Science:

DevExpress Dashboard

RapidMiner

Codealike

SharePoint Components and Tooling:

ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint

ShareGate Desktop

Bamboo Knowledge Management Suite

PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools:

ActivePDF Toolkit Ultimate

DevExpress PDF Editor

Telerik UI for Asp.NET Core PdfViewer

Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks:

Bootstrap

Telerik UI for Xamarin

Altova MobileTogether

Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools:

ComponentSpace SAML Suite for .NET

Syncfusion Essential Studio for Xamarin

JNBridgePro

Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks:

DevExpress React Controls

Devsense PHP Tools for Visual Studio

Infragistics Ultimate

Productivity Tools:

DevExpress CodeRush

ApexSQL Complete

Redgate SQL Prompt

Content Management Systems:

DNN Evoq Content

Orchard CMS

Kentico CMS

Cloud Development Tools:

Microsoft Visual Studio Tools for Azure

Acquia Cloud

Google Cloud Tools for Visual Studio

Security & Copy Protection:

CrypKey Instant

Callback Technologies CBFS Filter

Wise Owl Demeanor for .NET

Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools:

JetBrains TeamCity

Chef

Flexera Software InstallShield

uParallel and Multicore Development Tools:

Intel Parallel Studio XE

Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK

PostSharp Thread

Web Hosting:

GoDaddy

myASP.NET

Arvixe Web Hosting

Help Authoring:

Adobe RoboHelp

HelpSmith

WinCHM

DevOps:

AppDynamics

Redgate SQL Change Automation

CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise

Developer Training Resources:

Pluralsight

Coursera

DevExpress Training

Specialized Search Engines:

Elasticsearch

Apache Lucene

dtSearch Engine

Containers & Docker:

Docker Development Tools

Amazon Elastic Container Service

Google Kubernetes Engine

AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning:

Microsoft ML.NET

TensorFlow

360Science AI Matching Engine

About Visual Studio Magazine

Visual Studio Magazine provides news, analysis and how-to, practical articles that teach developers how to create applications with Visual Studio better, faster and more easily. The portfolio includes VisualStudioMagazine.com, .NET Insight e-newsletter, Visual Studio Live! and Live! 360 events. The award-winning editorial reaches the core of the Microsoft developer community—software architects, senior developers and development managers. For more information, visit https://VisualStudioMagazine.com.

