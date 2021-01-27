Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Nokia Corporation 
Stock Exchange Release
January 27, 2021 at 8.15 pm (CET +1)

Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock


Espoo, Finland - Nokia is issuing this stock exchange release to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. Nokia is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its shares.

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com

