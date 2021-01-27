/EIN News/ -- Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

January 27, 2021 at 8.15 pm (CET +1)

Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock



Espoo, Finland - Nokia is issuing this stock exchange release to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. Nokia is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its shares.

