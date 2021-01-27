/EIN News/ -- DBRS raises the ratings on Stellantis N.V.

Amsterdam, January 27, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that, DBRS Limited (DBRS Morningstar) has upgraded from “BBB (low)” to “BBB” the Issuer Rating and Senior Unsecured Debt rating of Stellantis N.V.

The trend on all ratings is stable.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.







