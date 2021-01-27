CGG: CGG Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2050

/EIN News/ -- CGG Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Paris, France – January 27, 2021

Aligned with the company’s longstanding commitment to act responsibly and minimize the impact of its activities on the environment, in every sector of its business, CGG has announced its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 in scopes 1 & 2 of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

Company-wide efforts are focused on continuing to improve the power usage efficiency of its data centers, offices and factories, along with increasing the share of sustainable energy in its energy supply mix, mainly through the energy purchased from utility providers.

To reach this long-term target, CGG has also set itself an intermediary milestone to reduce by half its 2019 levels of scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 2030.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “After exiting the geophysical data acquisition services business in 2020 and becoming an asset-light people, data and technology company, CGG has already considerably reduced its carbon footprint. Our pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 also aligns well with our commercial strategy of continuously advancing our technologies to best support our clients in achieving both their business and transition goals.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

