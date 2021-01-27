Hanover Company Announces New Hanover Lake Boone in Raleigh, North Carolina, Now Open and Leasing
Apartments offer luxury living near major centersRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is proud to introduce its first property in North Carolina, Hanover Lake Boone, that is now open with luxury apartments available for leasing.
According to Hanover Company, which manages the property, residents have the option to lease studio, one, two, or three-bedroom apartments, that will impress with open-concept, modern features complete with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite/quartz counter tops, and custom cabinetry. The apartments also have large kitchen islands that are ideal for hosting.
While residents will have all the comforts of home, there are several community amenities that make living at Hanover Lake Boone even more appealing. For example, residents will enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped outdoor spaces for dining and recreation (including grilling stations, along with ping pong and bag toss), and a private media room with an HD projector that's designed like a small movie theater.
There are many other attractive amenities within a short distance from the residences, as it is located just seven miles from downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. Hanover Lake Boone is near top-notch shopping at Crabtree Valley Mall and is adjacent to the UNC REX Healthcare main campus. Located along a connector between Lake Boone Trail and Blue Ridge Road, it also offers an easy commute to Research Triangle Park.
In addition to the community amenities listed, Hanover Lake Boone is pet-friendly and even offers a pet spa and designated dog run area on-site.
These prestigious apartments in a prime location are expected to be in high demand, so Hanover Company advises those interested to apply today. As an added bonus, Hanover Company is offering four weeks free and with the concession is given upfront.
About Hanover Company
With more than three decades of experience and more than 62,000 units across the country, Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is among the most active private real estate companies in the country. As a vertically integrated company, it has expertise in acquisitions, development, and management of high-quality multi-family residential properties nationwide. The organization operates by its mission statement to provide a superior living experience at a superior value for its residents. For more information about the company and its portfolio, visit hanoverco.com.
About Hanover Lake Boone
Located at 4131 Briargrove Circle in Raleigh, North Carolina, Hanover Lake Boone is the first offering from Hanover Company in the state. It offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes with endless on-site amenities, such as a fitness center equipped with TechnoGym and Peloton On-Demand Bikes, private garages complete with charging stations, and a private media room with theatre-style seating. The apartments are near many top amenities, including Crabtree Valley Mall and UNC REX Healthcare and is an easy commute to downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, and Research Triangle Park. To learn more including availability, visit hanoverlakeboone.com.
Hanover Lake Boone
The Hanover Company
