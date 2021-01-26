Cresval Issues Correction on Private Placement, Cancels Securities, and Refiles Interim Filings

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CRV) Cresval previously reported on December 31, 2019 that it had completed a private placement of 2,200,000 units (the “Units”) to an arm’s length subscriber at an offering price of $0.05 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share, and one (1) share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 per share for a period of two years. Unfortunately, the Company did not receive payment for the Units at the time they were issued, but only received payment for the Units on April 6, 2020. The funds were then used to repay an equivalent debt owed to the subscriber, contrary to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).



At the TSXV’s request, Cresval has requested the return of and has now cancelled the Units, re-instating the Company’s indebtedness of $110,000 to the arm’s length subscriber.

Cresval has also amended and restated its first, second, and third quarter interim financial statements for 2020, and the related management discussions and analyses, which have been filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile.

It is expected that Cresval’s common shares will be returned to trading status.

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in two 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the MIKE Property and the New Raven Property.

For more information please visit www.cresval.com .

