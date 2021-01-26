Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to Occur on February 2, 2021 at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time)

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. There is no change to the dial-in information.



Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

What: Allegro MicroSystems’ 3Q Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Conference Dial-in: 1-833-665-0677

International Dial-in: 1-929-517-0172

Conference ID: 7098317



Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rc8vawq

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible via Allegro MicroSystems’ investor relations page: investors.allegromicro.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine Blye

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 603 626-2306

kblye@allegromicro.com