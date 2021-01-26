DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing on or About January 27, 2021

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”), today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 12,500,000 units completed on December 10, 2020 (the “offering”) may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about January 27, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “DDMXU,” and each of the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will separately trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “DDMX” and “DDMXW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.



The Company was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.

