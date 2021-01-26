Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter Net Income and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Meridian”) (NASDAQ: EBSB), the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $18.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $17.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $65.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, down from $67.0 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s return on average assets was 1.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 1.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.01%, down from 1.06% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s return on average equity was 9.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 9.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s return on average equity was 8.76%, down from 9.56% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased to report record net income of $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.1 million, or 6.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and $65.1 million for the year 2020. These earnings reflect significant increases in net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, improving the net interest margin to 3.24% and 3.12%, respectively, a result of management’s focus on maintaining loan yields while aggressively decreasing our cost of funds. Also, with the adoption of CECL as of the end of the quarter, our percentage of allowance to total loans increased to 1.25% at December 31, 2020, from 0.87% at December 31, 2019, after provisions of $8.9 million and a $26.5 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.”

Mr. Gavegnano continued, “Our commercial lending team has worked diligently with our customers throughout the pandemic to ensure the Bank is providing these relationships with the support necessary to best address their needs in navigating through these unprecedented times. These efforts have resulted in a sharp decrease in the Bank’s COVID-19 related modifications, with substantially all remaining modifications being interest-only payments over a temporary period. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had not executed any second modifications to customers that required full payment deferrals.”

The Company’s net interest income was $51.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, up $2.6 million, or 5.4%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and up $7.8 million, or 17.9%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 3.06% and 3.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2.91% and 3.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 2.51% and 2.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income increased $19.8 million, or 11.4%, to $192.7 million from the year ended December 31, 2019. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.87% and 3.12% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2.52% and 2.86% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increases in net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the respective prior periods were primarily due to the substantial reduction in the cost of funds.

Total interest and dividend income totaled $62.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, up $733,000, or 1.2%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis was 3.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, down two basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 41 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s total interest and dividend income totaled $252.1 million, a decrease of $14.0 million, or 5.3%, from the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the yield on other interest-earning assets of 190 basis points to 0.58%. The Company’s yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis decreased 31 basis points to 4.06% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the increase of $224.2 million, or 65.6%, in the Company’s average other interest-earning assets to $566.0 million and a 190 basis point, or 73.6%, decrease in the yield on other interest-earning assets.

Total interest expense totaled $10.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, down $1.9 million, or 14.9%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and down $12.3 million, or 53.0%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, down $1.9 million, or 21.3%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and down $12.1 million, or 63.8%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.55% from 0.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 1.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $4.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, down $180,000, or 4.3%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s total cost of funds was 0.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, down 15 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and down 90 basis points from 1.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Interest expense totaled $59.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, down $33.8 million, or 36.3%, from the year ended December 31, 2019. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $43.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, down $36.0 million, or 45.6%, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.88% from 1.59% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $16.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up $2.2 million, or 15.5%, from the year ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to an increase in average total borrowings to $750.6 million. The Company’s total cost of funds was 1.05% for the year ended December 31, 2020, down 63 basis points from 1.68% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Mr. Gavegnano noted, “Our net interest margin improved to 3.24% for the quarter and 3.12% for the year ended December 31, 2020, due to increases in net interest income of 17.9% and 11.5%, respectively. These increases are primarily driven from the decline in our cost of funds, decreasing 90 basis points to 0.75% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 63 basis points to 1.05% for the year 2020, from 1.65% and 1.68%, respectively, from the same periods in 2019.”

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $8.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and a reversal of $504,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The provision for credit losses was $26.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a reversal of $2.6 million for 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $68.8 million or 1.25% of total loans at December 31, 2020, compared to $67.6 million or 1.20% of total loans at September 30, 2020, and $50.3 million or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2019. In accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), the Company adopted the new credit loss accounting standard as of December 31, 2020, with a retroactive adjustment as of January 1, 2020. The Company previously deferred the adoption of ASU No. 2016-03, an option provided under the CARES Act. The adoption resulted in a $7.7 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans recognized through an adjustment to retained earnings, net of deferred taxes.

Net charge-offs totaled $43,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $5,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net charge-offs totaled $255,000 compared to net charge-offs of $348,000 for year ended December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets were $3.2 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.4 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2019.

Mr. Gavegnano noted, “Management has been very successful in sustaining the Company’s historically low levels of non-performing assets and substandard loans. Our asset quality, despite the COVID-19 related modifications, has the Company well-positioned as we approach the latter stages of the pandemic response and look to the resumption of economic activity, even in the hardest hit industries. We are confident that the work we have put in to strengthening our loan relationships has not only protected these relationships during the pandemic but also reinforces our position as reliable business partners when executing their post-pandemic strategies.”  

Non-interest income was $5.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, up from $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and up from $3.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Non-interest income increased $2.3 million, or 64.2%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to an increase of $2.7 million in gain on marketable equity securities, net, reflecting increases in market valuations in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by a decrease of $686,000 in loan fees. Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income increased $2.2 million, or 59.3%, due primarily to increases of $1.9 million in valuation increase on marketable equity securities, net, and $659,000 in mortgage banking gains, net, partially offset by a decrease of $405,000 in loan fees. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income increased $4.0 million, or 29.7%, to $17.3 million from $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, due primarily to a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset and an increase of $1.7 million in mortgage banking gains, net, partially offset by a $1.4 million valuation decrease on marketable equity securities, net, and a $627,000 decrease in customer service fees for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Non-interest expenses were $24.1 million, or 1.46% of average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $25.3 million, or 1.59% of average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Non-interest expenses decreased $1.2 million, or 4.6%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, due primarily to decreases of $1.0 million in salaries and employee benefits. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest expenses decreased $3.5 million, or 3.5%, to $96.5 million from $100.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, due primarily to decreases of $3.5 million in salaries and employee benefits, $652,000 in marketing and advertising and $542,000 in other general and administrative, partially offset by increases of $636,000 in occupancy and equipment and $592,000 in data processing. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 44.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 43.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 54.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020 the efficiency ratio was 47.07%, a decrease of 722 basis points compared to 54.29% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Mr. Gavegnano added, “We decreased our efficiency ratio to 47% for the year ended December 31, 2020, from 54% for 2019. The Company’s efforts towards limiting operating expenses throughout the pandemic proved successful, even as we opened three de novo branches in Brookline, Salem and Woburn during 2020.”

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.4%, compared to $5.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.4%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020 the provision for income taxes was $21.9 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.2%, compared to $21.8 million, reflecting an effective rate of 24.5% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total assets were $6.620 billion at December 31, 2020, up $276.2 million, or 4.4%, from $6.344 billion at December 31, 2019. Net loans were $5.444 billion at December 31, 2020 down $253.7 million, or 4.5%, from December 31, 2019. Loan originations totaled $505.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $1.461 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. The net decrease in loans for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to decreases of $197.0 million in commercial real estate loans, $122.9 million in multi-family loans and $95.2 million in one- to four-family loans, partially offset by increases of $160.3 million in commercial and industrial loans and $24.1 million in construction loans. The increase in commercial and industrial loans includes the origination of $123.7 million in PPP loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $18.5 million, or 36.8%, to $68.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2020. Cash and due from banks was $914.6 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $508.2 million, or 125.1% from December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $5.081 billion at December 31, 2020, up $159.6 million, or 3.2%, from $4.922 billion at December 31, 2019. Core deposits, which exclude certificates of deposit, increased $510.3 million, or 15.2%, during the year ended December 31, 2020 to $3.862 billion, or 76.0% of total deposits, compared to 68.1% at December 31, 2019. The net increase in deposits for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes a $187.4 million increase, or 35.8%, in non-interest bearing demand deposits and a $350.7 million decrease in certificates of deposit, including a $192.5 million reduction in brokered deposits. Total borrowings were $708.2 million at December 31, 2020, up $72.0 million, or 11.3%, from December 31, 2019.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $42.3 million, or 5.8%, to $768.9 million at December 31, 2020 from $726.6 million at December 31, 2019. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to net income of $65.1 million, $5.5 million related to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, net of taxes, and $5.3 million related to stock-based compensation plans, partially offset by the repurchase of one million shares of the Company’s common stock related to the stock repurchase program at a total cost of $17.7 million and dividends of $0.32 per share totaling $16.0 million. Stockholders’ equity to assets was 11.61% at December 31, 2020, compared to 11.45% at December 31, 2019. Book value per share increased to $14.67 at December 31, 2020 from $13.61 at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased to $14.25 at December 31, 2020 from $13.19 at December 31, 2019. Market price per share decreased 25.8% to $14.91 at December 31, 2020 from $20.09 at December 31, 2019. The Company and the Bank elected to be subject to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and at December 31, 2020 exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well capitalized.

Mr. Gavegnano concluded, “The year 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic have posed unprecedented challenges to the integrity of the economy and financial markets, especially the financial services industry. Management’s depth in industry experience, along with strong capital and liquidity positions, have the Company prepared to meet the challenges of 2021 and beyond. We will continue to support our customers and communities we serve through these difficult times, testing our steadfast resolve to be a true community bank.”

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 43 branches in the greater Boston metropolitan area, including 42 full-service locations and one mobile branch. We offer a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in our primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the effects of any health pandemic, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, and competition and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

    December 31,
2020 		    September 30,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		   
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                          
Cash and due from banks   $ 914,586     $ 702,138     $ 406,382    
Certificates of deposit                 247    
Securities available for sale, at fair value     11,326       12,183       15,076    
Marketable equity securities, at fair value     12,189       16,203       15,243    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     30,658       33,282       28,947    
Loans held for sale     8,224       11,662       2,455    
Loans:                          
One- to four-family     564,146       604,037       659,366    
Home equity lines of credit     68,721       73,581       69,491    
Multi-family     880,552       941,409       1,003,418    
Commercial real estate     2,499,660       2,595,124       2,696,671    
Construction     731,432       666,375       707,370    
Commercial and industrial     765,195       766,418       604,889    
Consumer     10,707       12,213       12,196    
Total loans     5,520,413       5,659,157       5,753,401    
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (68,824 )     (67,639 )     (50,322 )  
Net deferred loan origination fees     (7,784 )     (7,717 )     (5,539 )  
Loans, net     5,443,805       5,583,801       5,697,540    
Bank-owned life insurance     41,877       41,606       41,155    
Premises and equipment, net     66,850       67,917       65,841    
Accrued interest receivable     23,173       21,460       14,481    
Deferred tax asset, net     21,355       17,007       16,726    
Goodwill     20,378       20,378       20,378    
Core deposit intangible     1,651       1,769       2,123    
Other assets     23,776       37,327       17,100    
Total assets   $ 6,619,848     $ 6,566,733     $ 6,343,694    
                           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
Deposits:                          
Non interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 711,573     $ 707,458     $ 524,154    
Interest-bearing demand deposits     1,364,548       1,353,153       1,269,211    
Money market deposits     930,507       789,712       675,702    
Regular savings and other deposits     855,329       850,810       882,550    
Certificates of deposit     1,219,210       1,250,894       1,569,916    
Total deposits     5,081,167       4,952,027       4,921,533    
Short-term borrowings           25,000          
Long-term debt     708,245       779,279       636,245    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     61,551       62,163       59,329    
Total liabilities     5,850,963       5,818,469       5,617,107    
Stockholders' equity:                          
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued                    
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,415,061, 52,413,120 and 53,377,506 shares issued at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     524       524       534    
Additional paid-in capital     363,995       363,093       377,213    
Retained earnings     420,297       400,649       365,742    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (58 )     91       (147 )  
Unearned compensation - ESOP; 2,191,745, 2,222,186 and 2,313,509 shares at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     (15,873 )     (16,093 )     (16,755 )  
Total stockholders' equity     768,885       748,264       726,587    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,619,848     $ 6,566,733     $ 6,343,694    
                           

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Years Ended  
    December 31,
2020 		    September 30,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
       
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest and dividend income:                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 61,599     $ 60,918     $ 64,801     $ 247,999     $ 256,603  
Interest on debt securities     68       76       109       331       466  
Dividends on equity securities     158       118       109       515       493  
Interest on certificates of deposit                 1       1       74  
Other interest and dividend income     514       494       1,811       3,267       8,467  
Total interest and dividend income     62,339       61,606       66,831       252,113       266,103  
Interest expense:                                        
Interest on deposits     6,883       8,746       18,996       42,989       78,978  
Interest on borrowings     4,001       4,051       4,181       16,391       14,187  
Total interest expense     10,884       12,797       23,177       59,380       93,165  
Net interest income     51,455       48,809       43,654       192,733       172,938  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     8,927       7,163       (504 )     26,456       (2,561 )
Net interest income, after provision for credit losses     42,528       41,646       44,158       166,277       175,499  
Non-interest income:                                        
Customer service fees     2,355       2,193       2,407       8,593       9,220  
Loan (costs) fees     (422 )     264       (17 )     481       549  
Mortgage banking gains, net     728       704       69       1,961       309  
Gain on sale of asset                       4,195        
Gain on marketable equity securities, net     2,853       122       930       656       2,016  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     271       272       281       1,113       1,127  
Other income     82       17       12       267       92  
Total non-interest income     5,867       3,572       3,682       17,266       13,313  
Non-interest expenses:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     14,704       13,426       15,722       57,902       61,371  
Occupancy and equipment     3,833       3,734       3,691       15,230       14,594  
Data processing     2,205       2,196       2,074       8,671       8,079  
Marketing and advertising     1,165       554       1,151       3,979       4,631  
Professional services     594       688       858       2,974       3,182  
Deposit insurance     404       692       255       2,371       2,206  
Other general and administrative     1,189       1,540       1,512       5,418       5,960  
Total non-interest expenses     24,094       22,830       25,263       96,545       100,023  
Income before income taxes     24,301       22,388       22,577       86,998       88,789  
Provision for income taxes     6,180       5,714       5,509       21,947       21,793  
Net income   $ 18,121     $ 16,674     $ 17,068     $ 65,051     $ 66,996  
                                         
Earnings per share:                                        
Basic   $ 0.36     $ 0.33     $ 0.33     $ 1.29     $ 1.31  
Diluted   $ 0.36     $ 0.33     $ 0.33     $ 1.29     $ 1.30  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     50,201,720       50,169,024       51,027,229       50,283,704       51,030,318  
Diluted     50,295,295       50,248,048       51,539,436       50,418,169       51,492,755  
                                         

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
    Average
Balance
 		    Interest
(1)
 		  Yield/
Cost (1)(6)
 		  Average
Balance
 		  Interest
(1)
 		  Yield/
Cost (1)(6) 		    Average
Balance
 		    Interest
(1)
 		  Yield/
Cost (1)(6)
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                                                      
Interest-earning assets:                                                                      
Loans (2)   $ 5,613,834     $ 62,400       4.42 %   $ 5,671,957   $ 61,682       4.33 %   $ 5,772,817     $ 65,525       4.50 %
Securities and certificates of deposit     25,855       258       3.97       29,263     219       2.98       30,377       236       3.08  
Other interest-earning assets (3)     777,307       514       0.26       604,916     494       0.32       388,136       1,811       1.85  
Total interest-earning assets     6,416,996       63,172       3.92       6,306,136     62,395       3.94       6,191,330       67,572       4.33  
Noninterest-earning assets     164,339                       161,886                     155,912                  
Total assets   $ 6,581,335                     $ 6,468,022                   $ 6,347,242                  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                                                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,362,686     $ 1,727       0.50     $ 1,291,341   $ 1,946       0.60     $ 1,263,108     $ 5,169       1.62  
Money market deposits     839,992       1,026       0.49       769,571     1,270       0.66       674,620       2,210       1.30  
Regular savings and other deposits     851,711       729       0.34       834,368     966       0.46       861,523       2,834       1.31  
Certificates of deposit     1,221,585       3,401       1.11       1,262,433     4,564       1.44       1,604,383       8,783       2.17  
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,275,974       6,883       0.64       4,157,713     8,746       0.84       4,403,634       18,996       1.71  
Borrowings     787,406       4,001       2.02       804,281     4,051       2.00       636,370       4,181       2.61  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,063,380       10,884       0.86       4,961,994     12,797       1.03       5,040,004       23,177       1.82  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     700,341                       702,717                     527,723                  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     55,742                       57,636                     57,400                  
Total liabilities     5,819,463                       5,722,347                     5,625,127                  
Total stockholders' equity     761,872                       745,675                     722,115                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,581,335                     $ 6,468,022                   $ 6,347,242                  
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,353,616                     $ 1,344,142                   $ 1,151,326                  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income             52,288                     49,598                       44,395          
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments             (833 )                   (789 )                     (741 )        
Net interest income           $ 51,455                   $ 48,809                     $ 43,654          
Interest rate spread (1)(4)                     3.06 %                   2.91 %                     2.51 %
Net interest margin (1)(5)                     3.24 %                   3.13 %                     2.84 %
Average interest-earning assets to average                                                                      
interest-bearing liabilities             126.73   %                 127.09   %                   122.84   %      
                                                                       
Supplemental Information:                                                                      
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing                                                                      
demand deposits   $ 4,976,315     $ 6,883       0.55 %   $ 4,860,430   $ 8,746       0.72 %   $ 4,931,357     $ 18,996       1.53 %
Total deposits and borrowings, including                                                                      
noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,763,721     $ 10,884       0.75 %   $ 5,664,711   $ 12,797       0.90 %   $ 5,567,727     $ 23,177       1.65 %

(1)   Income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.37%, 4.27% and 4.45%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.48%, 2.64% and 2.86%, respectively, and yield on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.86%, 3.89% and 4.28%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 was 3.00%, 2.86% and 2.46%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 was 3.19%, 3.08% and 2.80%, respectively.
(2)   Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances.
(3)   Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.
(4)   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(6)   Annualized.

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)

    Years Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
    Average
Balance 		    Interest (1)   Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		    Interest (1)   Yield/
Cost (1)
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                                        
Interest-earning assets:                                                        
Loans (2)   $ 5,687,214     $ 251,003         4.41   %   $ 5,779,924     $ 259,427         4.49   %
Securities and certificates of deposit     28,286       926         3.27         34,343       1,109         3.23    
Other interest-earning assets (3)     566,003       3,267         0.58         341,786       8,467         2.48    
Total interest-earning assets     6,281,503       255,196         4.06         6,156,053       269,003         4.37    
Noninterest-earning assets     160,444                           138,983                      
Total assets   $ 6,441,947                         $ 6,295,036                      
                                                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,307,881     $ 10,463         0.80       $ 1,215,989     $ 20,951         1.72    
Money market deposits     756,169       5,577         0.74         683,051       8,797         1.29    
Regular savings and other deposits     858,360       5,221         0.61         901,650       13,796         1.53    
Certificates of deposit     1,322,317       21,728         1.64         1,648,089       35,434         2.15    
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,244,727       42,989         1.01         4,448,779       78,978         1.78    
Borrowings     750,621       16,391         2.18         593,711       14,187         2.39    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,995,348       59,380         1.19         5,042,490       93,165         1.85    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     647,735                           505,520                      
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     56,091                           46,250                      
Total liabilities     5,699,174                           5,594,260                      
Total stockholders' equity     742,773                           700,776                      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,441,947                         $ 6,295,036                      
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,286,155                         $ 1,113,563                      
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income             195,816                           175,838              
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments             (3,083 )                         (2,900 )            
Net interest income           $ 192,733                         $ 172,938              
Interest rate spread (1)(4)                       2.87   %                       2.52   %
Net interest margin (1)(5)                       3.12   %                       2.86   %
Average interest-earning assets to average                                                        
interest-bearing liabilities             125.75   %                       122.08   %          
                                                         
Supplemental Information:                                                        
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing                                                        
demand deposits   $ 4,892,462     $ 42,989         0.88   %   $ 4,954,299     $ 78,978         1.59   %
Total deposits and borrowings, including                                                        
noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,643,083     $ 59,380         1.05   %   $ 5,548,010     $ 93,165         1.68   %

____________________
(1) Income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.36% and 4.44%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 2.99% and 3.01%, respectively, and yield on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.01%, and 4.32%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 2.82%, and 2.47%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 3.07% and 2.81%, respectively.
(2)   Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances.
(3)   Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.
(4)   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Years Ended
    December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Key Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets (1)     1.10 %     1.03 %     1.08 %     1.01 %     1.06 %
Return on average equity (1)     9.51       8.94       9.45       8.76       9.56  
Interest rate spread (1) (2)     3.06       2.91       2.51       2.87       2.52  
Net interest margin (1) (3)     3.24       3.13       2.84       3.12       2.86  
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)     1.46       1.41       1.59       1.50       1.59  
Efficiency ratio (4)     44.23       43.69       54.44       47.07       54.29  


    December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
Asset Quality                        
Non-accrual loans:                        
One- to four-family   $ 2,617     $ 3,041     $ 3,082  
Home equity lines of credit     20       20        
Commercial and industrial     527       541       323  
Total non-accrual loans     3,164       3,602       3,405  
Foreclosed assets                  
Total non-performing assets   $ 3,164     $ 3,602     $ 3,405  
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans     1.25 %     1.20 %     0.87 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans/non-accrual loans     2,175.22       1,877.82       1,477.89  
Non-accrual loans/total loans     0.06       0.06       0.06  
Non-accrual loans/total assets     0.05       0.05       0.05  
Non-performing assets/total assets     0.05       0.05       0.05  
                         
Capital and Share Related                        
Stockholders' equity to total assets     11.61 %     11.39 %     11.45 %
Book value per share   $ 14.67     $ 14.28     $ 13.61  
Tangible book value per share (5)   $ 14.25     $ 13.85     $ 13.19  
Market value per share   $ 14.91     $ 10.35     $ 20.09  
Shares outstanding   52,415,061     52,413,120     53,377,506  

(1)   Quarterly amounts are annualized.
(2)   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by banks to understand expenses related to the generation of revenue. We have removed gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets as management deems them to be either discretionary or market driven and not representative of operating performance. Presented on a basis including gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets the efficiency ratio was 42.03%, 43.58% and 53.37% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively and 45.97% and 53.70% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(5)   Tangible book value per share represents total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Contact: Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(978) 977-2211


