DCS Releases New CAD Integrated Software Tool 3DCS Design Variation Analyst to Tackle Excel Tolerance Stacks
Dimensional Control Systems launches a new software tool integrated into leading CAD platforms to provide an easy-to-use solution for tolerance stack-ups
Our goal is to extend the reach of tolerance analysis to all those engineers and designers who need a faster, easier solution that provides quick and accurate results.”TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Control Systems Inc. (DCS) announces a new addition to 3DCS Solution Suite, 3DCS Design Variation Modeler (DVM). 3DCS DVM is immediately available, and along with 3DCS Viewer, 3DCS Mechanical Variation Modeler, and 3DCS Variation Analyst, creates a scalable solution to tolerance analysis and simulation.
— John Mathieson, CEO at DCS
3DCS Design Variation Modeler is an easy-to-use tolerance stack-up simulation tool. 3DCS DVM is built around using a single multi-purpose 'move' to assemble products and analyze them in 3 dimensions. Utilizing CAD PMI to quickly build models by extracting GD&T, Moves, and Measures straight from the CAD, DVM makes modeling quick and efficient, helping you get the answers you need.
As part of the 3DCS Solution Suite, 3DCS DVM incorporates into a scalable solution to provide tools to help integrate tolerance analysis and simulation across your organization. With a simple interfaced 3DCS Viewer to allow for model interrogation, to 3DCS DVM for easy stacks and tolerance analysis, to the complete toolset of 3DCS Variation Analyst, the 3DCS Scalable Solution provides each level of your organization the tools they need to improve quality and reduce manufacturing risk.
“We’re excited to introduce DVM into our solution set, to augment and support our flagship software 3DCS VA,” said John Mathieson, DCS CEO. “Our goal is to extend the reach of tolerance analysis to all those engineers and designers who need a faster, easier solution that provides quick and accurate results. These studies then pave the way for the CAE team to pick up and turn basic answers into in-depth dimensional models, providing real insight into the design requirements, creating robust models that ultimately reduce scrap and waste in production."
The 3DCS Solution Suite is the standard for advanced tolerance analysis software across many industries. Used daily by OEM's in aerospace, automotive, electronics, medical device, and energy sectors, 3DCS gives designers and engineers the tools they need to identify potential build issues and iteratively resolve them, all through 3D digital simulation.
Design Variation Modeler provides a new tool for engineers who have been using Excel to calculate tolerance stacks. Excel can give a quick answer, but often leaves out a lot of inputs and influences, while also requiring the user to start over whenever there is a change to values, PMI, or other inputs. DVM gives these same engineers a tool to quickly calculate the stack-ups while incorporating 3-dimensional inputs and making it easy to apply changes and get new answers without the tedious work of redoing the entire stack.
As an integrated tolerance analysis package, 3DCS DVM, along with the other software tools of the 3DCS Solution Suite, is integrated into major CAD platforms to streamline adoption, training, and use. Opening as an additional workbench in CATIA V5, 3DEXPERIENCE, NX, CREO, and SOLIDWORKS, the integration is seamless, leaving many users unaware that they are using a 3rd party tool. This integration makes it easy to incorporate 3DCS software into existing processes, and quickly see the benefits in reduced manufacturing costs and scrap.
“Design Variation Modeler provides a new tool for engineers who have been using Excel to calculate tolerance stacks. Excel can give a quick answer, but often leaves out a lot of inputs and influences, while also requiring the user to start over whenever there is a change to values, PMI, or other inputs,” said Dave Johnson, 3DCS Product Manager at DCS. “DVM gives these same engineers a tool to quickly calculate the stack-ups while incorporating 3-dimensional inputs, and making it easy to apply changes and get new answers without the tedious work of redoing the entire stack.”
Join DCS this month for a free live webinar to see 3DCS DVM first hand at DVM Webinar - First Look at 3DCS Design Variation Modeler or go to the Design Variation Modeler Webpage to learn more about 3DCS Design Variation Analyst.
About DCS
DCS has been supporting quality management in industries including automotive, aerospace, medical device, electronics, and industrial machinery for over 20 years. DCS solutions are used daily by companies like Airbus, BMW, GM, LG, Nissan, Phillips, Sony, Textron Aviation, and VW. By applying DCS's 3D Model-Based environment for Predictive Variation Analysis and Responsive SPC, manufacturers have reduced quality costs related to yield, scrap, rework and warranty issues. Read more at www.3dcs.com.
Benjamin Reese
Dimensional Control Systems
+1 2482699777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3DCS DVM - Complete Model Creation From PMI with CAD Integrated Tolerance Analysis Software