OWUV Announces Website Launch

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports memorabilia, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has issued a corporate update to its shareholders and potential new investors.



We are excited to let our investors know that the OWUV website has been launched. You can visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com.

Our COO and Fox Sports/ESPN "Sport Science" contributor, Bassil Aish, stated, “We are pleased to announce that our website is available for our shareholders to receive our current news. On this platform we can share our continuing humanitarian efforts into the third world countries; as well as, any new ventures for One World Universe.”

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT or visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office