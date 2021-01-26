Maple Ridge Community Management Hosts Condominium Board Training Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa company, recently hosted “Board Education: Condo Law (CAT Cases) and Financials (Loan Options for Condos),” a training webinar for board members.

MRCM designed the webinar to help condominium board members navigate pressing issues facing their industry in 2021. The free training event hosted more than 60 board members and property managers who listened to guest speakers, participated in a question-and-answer session, and received giveaway items. Guest presenters for the event included Patrick Greco from Shibley Righton LLP law firm and Ryan Griffiths from CWB Maximum Financial. Continuing their dedication to providing educational opportunities for board members, MRCM will be hosting another session in February as part of this training series.

“The MRCM team takes pride in serving our clients with training opportunities that provide up-to-date resources and critical information that help board members guide their communities,” stated Craig McMillan, MRCM president. “We specifically designed this webinar series to share timely industry information and engage with experts in condominium law and financials. We are committed to equipping board members with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed.”

