Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO) Named Top Alberta Employer for Second Year

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO), a global academic clinical research organization, is pleased to be recognized as one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers, an editorial competition that recognizes Alberta’s best places to work.



“Well-being has taken on new meaning this year,” says Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. “With the uncertainty of the past year, organizations have had to go the extra distance to ensure that folks are cared for and have the necessary supports for their physical, emotional, and financial wellbeing.”

“We are proud to be named one of Alberta’s Top Employers for the second year in a row,” stated Dr. Launa Aspeslet, TRIO’s Chief Executive Officer. “This past year has seen an unprecedented need for employers to get it right. Our commitment to provide a positive and engaging employee experience has never been stronger. When our employees succeed, TRIO succeeds.”

About Alberta’s Top Employers

First published in 2006, Alberta’s Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Alberta employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout Alberta were evaluated by the editors at Canada’s Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Alberta, and employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

About TRIO

TRIO advances translational cancer research by introducing innovative and novel targeted therapeutic concepts into the clinical trial setting. With international offices in Edmonton (Canada), Paris (France), Montevideo (Uruguay), TRIO’s global reach is expansive. Our goal as a not-for-profit clinical research organization is to find the shortest path to saving lives. Additional information on TRIO can be found by visiting https://www.trioncology.org.

Interested parties may also follow TRIO on Twitter (twitter.com/TRIOncology) or LinkedIn at TRIO - Translational Research in Oncology.