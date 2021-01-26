NCSBN joins COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN has joined the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project in working to provide information about the clinical trials process, regulatory review, and distribution of and access to potential COVID-19 vaccines in a way that promotes equity and trust.



This partnership is one component in NCSBN’s ongoing effort to provide recommendations about vaccine administration, offer free COVID-19 continuing education courses for health care providers and lead in advocating for a practice/academic partnerships that enable nursing students to gain access to vital clinical experiences. As NCSBN pursues these endeavors, it maintains its paramount goal of ensuring that its NCLEX examinations remain operational and available to candidates in order to funnel new nurses into the workforce.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the greatest challenges that the global health care community has ever faced. NCSBN recognizes that the equitable distribution and administration of vaccines is the only way to end this crisis,” notes NCSBN CEO David C. Benton, RGN, PhD, FFNF, FRCN, FAAN. “NCSBN is proud to serve as a leader in educating the public about vaccine safety and building confidence in the process.”

NCSBN joins more than 75 other organizations in supporting the overall mission of the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project, and participating in and amplifying activities and project-approved materials that promote open dialogue, engagement and effective communication around approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

######

Dawn M. Kappel NCSBN 3122182418 dkappel@ncsbn.org