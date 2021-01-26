RE: RT 104 Fairfax down to one lane
Update:
VT RT 104 in Fairfax is now closed in both directions while the accident is cleared. An alert will be sent when the roadway is re-opened.
From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:50 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Cc: Kamerling, Michael <Michael.Kamerling@vermont.gov> Subject: RT 104 Fairfax down to one lane
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
To all area outlets;
VT RT 104 south bound by Fisher Road in Fairfax near the Cambridge town line is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
No other details are available at this time and the lane will be closed until further notice.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes or to expect delays.
Sgt Kamerling 21A200287
Sam Trombino
ECD II
Williston Barracks
802-878-7111