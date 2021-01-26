Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: RT 104 Fairfax down to one lane

Update:

 

VT RT 104 in Fairfax is now closed in both directions while the accident is cleared. An alert will be sent when the roadway is re-opened.

 

 

 

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:50 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Cc: Kamerling, Michael <Michael.Kamerling@vermont.gov> Subject: RT 104 Fairfax down to one lane

 

To all area outlets;

 

VT RT 104 south bound by Fisher Road in Fairfax near the Cambridge town line is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

No other details are available at this time and the lane will be closed until further notice. 

 

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes or to expect delays.

 

Sgt Kamerling 21A200287

 

 

Sam Trombino

ECD II

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

 

 

RE: RT 104 Fairfax down to one lane

