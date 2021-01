Freedom Fries, LLC Partners with Medsential, LLC for Distribution of COVID-19 Rapid Test with Results in 15 minutes.

FDA Approved FaStep COVID19 IgM/IgG Rapid Tests

Freedom Fries, LLC partners with Medsential, LLC for distribution of their COVID-19 rapid test with results in 15 minutes.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Fries, LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned small business announces partnership with Medsential, LLC for distribution of their COVID-19 rapid test with results in 15 minutes.(EMAILWIRE) - Freedom Fries, LLC., a subsidiary of Terraformance, LLC., is proud to announce a distributor partnership with Medsential, LLC. to distribute their FDA Approved FaStep COVID19 IgM/IgG Rapid Tests for immediate delivery at Point-of-Care locations.What does Point-of-Care (POC) mean?This authorization means finger stick blood samples can now be tested in POC setting like Doctor Offices, Hospitals, Urgent Care Centers, Emergency Rooms, Pharmacies and Dental practices rather than having blood drawn to be tested in a central lab.This is particularly useful to organizations that need to test their patients and/or personnel for COVID infections prior to work or activity. This test is not designed or approved for at home use.This test is also sensitive to the newer strains of COVID emerging in the world today.Why authorize a POC Antibody Test?POC Serology Tests will enable more timely and convenient results for individuals who want to understand if they have been previously infected or currently contagious with the virus that causes COVID-19.BENEFITS:Results in 15 minutesHigh AccuracyEasy to UseNo Equipment Required20 tests in a boxShelf life 24 monthsCONTENTS:TestDisposable pipettesSterile Safety LancetBuffer Package insertAlcohol Prep PadTests are available in boxes of 20 with volume pricing available. Please email info@terra-formance.com to request pricing and information or leave a message at 888-979-2644.For more information, go to https://bioutah.org/medsential-offering-an-fda-eua-approved-covid-point-of-care-antibody-rapid-test/ This press release is issued through EmailWire.com – the global newswire with press release distribution services. For more information, go to http://www.emailwire.com/release/1120795-Freedom-Fries-LLC-Partners-with-Medsential-LLC-for-Distribution-of-their-COVID19-Rapid-Test-with-Results-in-15-minutes.html