New to Lehi, UT, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Gets Rave Reviews from Customers

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in Lehi, UT has earned high marks from customers for the quality health and wellness solutions offered at this location.

We’ve been so pleased with the response of so many from Utah County and Salt Lake County who are experiencing the benefits of IV hydration therapy. Discover how what we do can enhance your life.” — Heidi Neville, Owner

LEHI, UT, US, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open for less than a month, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in Lehi is already earning high marks from customers for the quality health and wellness solutions offered at this location.

“We held our soft opening on New Year's Day,” said Heidi Neville, store owner. “We’ve been so pleased with the response of so many from Utah County and Salt Lake County who are experiencing the benefits of IV hydration therapy. Our grand opening runs through January, so click, call, or come in to discover how what we do can enhance your life.”

Prime IV customers have given this location an overall rating of 4.6 (out of 5.0). "Any new location always has a few things to iron out," said Neville. "That said, our staff at Prime IV Lehi understand the importance of quality customer service, especially given the professional medical nature of the IV therapy and injection solutions we offer."

Here are a few highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

Shane O. said, "Had the most relaxing experience here! The IV and the massage chair were just what my body needed after snowboarding this last weekend. Brooke and Robyn are also the best to work with! Very knowledgeable and informative about all the products they offer. Will definitely be back and I plan to tell everyone I know to come here!"

Since some first-time customers have never previously experience IV therapy or anything like it, Bill M. offered these words of assurance, “My experience at Prime IV was amazing. The staff was helpful and informative to help direct me to the right IV. I had been sick with Covid and was in the recovery process and decided to get the immunity IV, antioxidant, and B12 injection. All I can say is that I felt much better after the session and I believe that it helped me with a faster recovery. I highly recommend Prime IV.”

Based on the spa-like experience offered at this location, many people come as couples. Eduardo N. said, "Was a great experience with my wife." Jay H. said, "My wife and I just had the most relaxing experience at Prime IV! The atmosphere, customer service and IV cocktails are already making a difference. I absolutely love this place and will be back as often as possible! This is exactly what I was looking for to get some energy back on my life. Thank you so much Heidi for bringing Prime IV to Lehi!"

Courty J. said of her experience, "Great friendly staff. The iv and massage chairs gave me all the rejuvenation that I needed and was looking for! Will definitely be going back!"

Prime IV Lehi offers an introductory service with what owner Heidi Neville describes as “a full luxury VIP hydration experience while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs for only $69. You can optionally enjoy a medical-grade oxygen treatment – FREE of charge. Make an appointment today to tour our facility and discover what re-hydration can do for you.”

Prime IV Lehi helps people “feel better, look better, and perform better” with services that address:

- Flu

- Fatigue

- Seasonal Allergies

- Migraine

- Joint Pain

- Weight Gain

- Cellulite

- Premature Aging

- Dry Skin

- Wrinkles

- Muscle Pain

- Exhaustion

- Injury Recovery

- Muscle Cramping

- Competition Prep

This location also offers monthly memberships. Make an appointment or learn more by visiting www.primeivlehi.com.

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – Lehi

---------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Lehi is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. The store is open weekdays from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 to 2:00 pm. It is closed Sundays. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, this location delivers the best formulations based on extensive research and medical validation. Prime IV endeavors to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. This location strives to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term. Learn more at www.primeivlehi.com.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. Learn more at www.primeivhydration.com.



