சர்வதேச குற்றிவியல் நீதிமன்றம் - மீளநிகழாமைக்கு பொதுவாக்கெடுப்பு : நாடுகளுக்கு நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் வலியுறுத்தல் !
EINPresswire.com/ --
மீளநிகழாமை தொடர்பிலான முடிவினை எடுக்கும் அதிகாரம் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட மக்களுக்கே வேண்டும் என ஐ.நா முகன்மைக்குழு நாடுகளுக்கு வலியுறுத்திறுத்தியுள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம், சிறிலங்காவை சர்வதேச குற்றிவியல் நீதிமன்றத்துக்கு பாரப்படுத்தும் வகையில் புதிய தீர்மானம் அமையவேண்டுமென கோரியுள்ளது.
மானிடத்துக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள், போர்குற்றங்கள், இனப்படுகொலை மீண்டும் நிகழ்வதைத் தடுக்கும் பொருட்டு, பாதிக்கப்பட்ட தமிழ்மக்களே தமிழ்த் தேசிய இனச்சிக்கலுக்கான நிரந்தர அரசியல் தீர்வினைக் காணும் வகையில் பொதுவாக்கெடுப்புக்கான பொறிமுறைகுறித்து ஐ.நாவின் மீளநிகழாமை தொடர்பிலான நிலைப்பாட்டில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட வேண்டும் வலியுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.
ஐ.நா மனித உரிமைச்சபையில் சிறிலங்கா தொடர்பில் தீர்மானமொன்றினை கொண்டுவரவிருக்கின்ற முகன்மைக் குழுவுக்கு (கனடா, ஜெர்மனி, பிரிட்டன், வடக்கு மாசிடோனியா, மொண்டிநெக்ரோ) அனுப்பியுள்ள கடித்திலேயே நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் இதனை வலியுறுத்தியுள்ளது.
சிறிலங்காவை சர்வதேச குற்றிவியல் நீதிமன்றத்தக்கு பாரப்படுத்துமாறு ஐ.நா மனித உரிமைச்சபை ஆணையாளர் கோரும் அறிக்கைக்கு நாளை புதன்கிழமை, சிறிலங்கா அரசாங்கம் பதில் அளிக்கவுள்ள தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள நிலையில், இன்று செவ்வாய்கிகழமை முகன்மைக்குழுவுக்கு நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் கடிதமொன்றினை அனுப்பியுள்ளது.
1) சிறிலங்காவை அனைத்துலகக் குற்றவியல் நீதிமன்றத்துக்கு அனுப்புவதற்கான பரிந்துரையோடு, ஐ.நா பாதுகாப்பு சபைக்கு அனுப்ப வேண்டும்.
2) மானிடத்துக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள், போர்குற்றங்கள், இனப்படுகொலை மீண்டும் நிகழ்வதைத் தடுக்கும் பொருட்டு, பாதிக்கப்பட்ட தமிழ்மக்களே தமிழ்த் தேசிய இனச்சிக்கலுக்கான நிரந்தர அரசியல் தீர்வினைக் காண அனுமதிக்கப்பட வேண்டும்.
சிறிலங்காவை சுதந்திரம் பெற்ற காலத்திலிருந்து இந்தச் சிக்கல் பீடித்துள்ளது. இந்தச் சிக்கல் 1958, 1977, 1983 ஆண்டுகளில் தமிழர்களுக்கு எதிரான கொடிய கட்டமைக்கப்பட்ட இனப்படுகொலைகளாக வெளிப்பட்டது. 1983-2009 போர்க் காலத்திலும் அதன் பின்விளைவாகவும் தமிழர்களுக்கு எதிரான போர்க் குற்றங்கள், மானிடத்துக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள், இனவழிப்புக் குற்றம் ஆகியவற்றிலும் வெளிப்பட்டது.
பாதிப்புக்காளான மக்கள் பொதுவாக்கெடுப்பின் வழியாக அரசியல் தீர்வு காண்பதில் பங்கேற்க அதிகாரமளித்தல் வேண்டும். பொதுவாக்கெடுப்பு என்பதே பொருத்தமான ஜனநாயக பொறிமுறையாகும். ஏனென்றால் இலங்கைத்தீவில் நீடித்த நிலையான தீர்வுக்குத் தமிழர்களின் பங்கேற்பு இன்றியமையாதது என்பதோடு, பொதுவாக்கெடுப்பு ஈடுசெய் நீதியின் ஓர் அம்சமாகவும் அமையும்.
3) போரினால் விதைவைகளான 90,000 தமிழ்ப் பெண்களின் நிலைகுறித்தும், காணாமலாக்கப்பட்ட ஆயிரக்கணக்கான தமிழர்களின் நிலை குறித்தும், சட்டத்துக்குபுறம்பாகச் சிறைவைக்கப்பட்ட தமிழ்போர்க் கைதிகளின் நிலைமை குறித்தும், வௌ;வேறு காரணிகளின் முன்னிறுத்தி மேற்கொள்ளப்படும் நில அபகரிப்பு குறித்தும், இராணுவமயமாக்கல் குறித்தும், ஐ.நா மனிதவுரிமைகளுக்கான உயராணையர் அலுவலகத்திலிருந்து ஆறு மாதங்களுக்கு ஒரு தடவை ஐ.நா மனிதவுரிமைப் பேரவைக்கு தொடர்ந்து அறிக்கை சமர்பிக்க வேண்டும்.
ஆகிய மூன்று நிலைப்பாடுகளை முகன்மை நாடுகள் தமது புதிய தீர்மானத்தில் உள்ளடக்க வேண்டும் என கோரியுள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம், தாயக தமிழ் அரசியல் தரப்பு, சிவில் சமூகமும், வலிந்து காணாமலாக்கப்பட்டோரின் உறவினர்கள் சங்கம் ஆகியன எடுத்துள்ள ஒன்றுபட்ட நிலைப்பாட்டையும், சிறிலங்காவை சர்வதேச குற்றிவியல் நீதிமன்றத்துக்கு பாராப்படுத்துமாறு பரிந்துரை செய்துள்ள ஐ.நா மனித உரிமைச்சபை ஆணையாளரின் அறிக்கையினையும் நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.
இதேவேளை கீழ் வரும் விடயங்களை சர்வதேச நாடுகள் சிறிலங்கா தொடர்பில் கவனத்தில் எடுக்க வேண்டுமெ வலியுறுத்தியுள்ளது.
1) இனவழிப்புக் குற்றத்தைத் தடுத்தலும் தண்டித்தலும் பற்றிய உடன்படிக்கையின் கீழ், சிறிலங்கா அரசுக்கு எதிராக அனைத்துலகக் நீதிமன்றத்தில் ஒரு பொறுப்புக்கூறல் செயல்வழியை (சட்ட நடவடிக்கைகள்) நாடுகள் ஒவ்வொன்றும் தனித்தனியாகவும் கூட்டாகவும் தொடர வேண்டும்.
2) சர்வதேச குற்றங்கள் தொடர்பில், அதாவது இனவழிப்பு, மானிடத்துக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள், போர்க்குற்றங்கள் தொடர்பிலான உரிமையியல் (சிவில்) வழக்கு நடவடிக்கையிலும், நீதிமன்றத்தின் நியாயாதிக்கத்தில் இருந்து வெளி அரசுகளுக்கு இறைமையின் அடிப்பமையிலன விதிவிக்கு (sovereign immunity ) சட்டக்காப்பு கிடையாது என்பதை உட்படுத்தி தங்களுடைய உள்நாட்டு சட்டங்களில் உள்ள இறைமையின் அடிப்படையிலான விதிவிக்கு சட்டங்களில் திருத்தங்கள் கொண்டுவர வேண்டும்.
3) சர்வதேச குற்றங்கள் புரிந்த அரசியல், இராணுவதளபதிகளுக்கு எதிராக உலகளாவிய நியாயாதிக்கத்தின் அடிப்படையில் சட்ட நடவடிக்கைகள் தொடர வேண்டும்.
ஆகிய மூன்று கோரிக்கைகளை சர்வதேச நாடுகளை நோக்கி முன்வைத்துள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் மேலும் தெரிவிக்கையில்,
எந்தக் குற்றம் செய்தாலும் தண்டிக்கப்பட மாட்டோம் என்ற குற்றக்காப்பில் உள்ள சிறிலங்காவின் நெடிய வரலாறு, இப்பிராந்தியத்தின் அமைதிக்கு அச்சுறுத்தலாகும். மதச் சுதந்திரம் மீறப்பட்டதும், சைவக்கோயில் இடிக்கப்பட்டு அதனிடத்தில் புத்தர் சிலைகள் நிறுவப்பட்டதும், யாழ் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் நிறுவப்பட்டிருந்த முள்ளிவாய்க்கால் நினைவுத்தூபி இடித்தழிக்கப்பட்டதும் வெகு அண்மையில் உலகின் கவனத்துக்கு வந்த நிகழ்வுகளாகும்.
தமிழர்கள் ஒரு தேசிய இனம் என்பதனை நீக்கம் செய்து, அவர்களின் தனித்துவத்ததையும் தாயகத்தையும் அழிப்பதன் மூலம் அவர்களை தேசிய இனத்தில் அடையாளத்தில் இருந்து சிறுப்பான்மை சமூகமாக சுருக்கின்ற செயற்பாட்டை சிறிலங்கா அரசாங்கம் தொடர்ந்தும் செய்கின்றது. முஸ்லிம்களும் தமிழர்களும் தொடர்ந்து ஒடுக்கப்பட்டு வருவதில் இது வெளிப்படுகிறது.
கொரோனா வைரஸ் பெருந்தொற்றினால் உயிரழக்கும் முஸ்லிம்மக்களின் ஜனாஸாக்களை நல்லடக்கம் செய்வதற்கன உரிமை மறுக்கின்றது எனவும் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.
REFER SRI LANKA TO ICC: Victims Must Fashion Modalities for Non-recurrence: TGTE
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) has urged the UN Core Group on Sri Lanka (Canada, Germany, the UK, North Macedonia, and Montenegro) to submit a new resolution to the 46th UNHRC session next month that refers Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for genocide crimes against humanity, and war crimes.
In the letter sent on January 26, 2021 the TGTE urged that a new Resolution contain the following:
1) Refer Sri Lanka to the UN Security Council with recommendation to refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court.
2) To ensure non-recurrence of mass atrocities, the victims should be allowed to find a permanent political resolution to the Tamil National Question that has plagued Sri Lanka since independence, manifest in lethal racial pogroms against Tamils in 1958, 1977 and 1983 and war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide against Tamils during the 1983-2009 war and its aftermath. Specifically, victims should be empowered to participate in finding the political resolution via a referendum conducted under international auspice to determine the political future of the Tamils. A referendum is the appropriate mechanism not only because a lasting solution requires Tamil buy-in, but also because a referendum provides an important measure of remedial justice.
3) For the UNHRC to continue to receive and review an update from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights every six months about the plight of 90,000 Tamil war widows, any progress in finding the whereabouts of the thousands of disappeared Tamils, the situation of unlawfully imprisoned Tamil Prisoners of War (POWs), land grabs under different pretexts and the level of military presence.
TGTE also urged all the states to:
1) Individually or collectively bring an accountability process (legal proceedings) before the International Court of Justice under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide against the state of Sri Lanka.
2) Bring amendments in their Immunity Acts/Foreign Sovereign Immunity Acts to include that foreign States are not immune from the jurisdiction of a Court in any civil proceedings that relate to international crimes namely genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
3) Bring legal proceedings under universal jurisdiction against political and/or military leaders accused of international crimes.
TGTE noted the unified position of the Tamil domestic political leadership, religious organizations, civil society, notably the Association for Relatives of the Enforced Disappearances and the sizable Tamil diaspora with respect to the referral of Sri Lanka to the ICC. It was highlighted that Michelle Bachelet, the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in her Report dated 12th January 2021 urged member states to take steps toward the referral of the situation in Sri Lanka to the ICC.
Noting in the letter Sri Lanka’s longstanding history of impunity which is a threat to peace in the region as manifested in the ongoing Sri Lanka’s calculated actions to destroy the distinct characteristics of the Tamil nation and the colonization of Tamil areas of historical habitation recognized in the Indo Sri Lankan Accord, in order to reduce the Tamil nation to a minority group; persecution of Muslims and Tamils, most recently displayed to the world by denying Muslims their burial rights—a violation of the right to religious freedom; along with the destruction of a Hindu Temple and the installment of a Buddhist statue in its place and demolishing the Mullivaikal memorial at Jaffna University dedication to war victims, falls within the purview of Chapter 7 of the UN Charter.
“The combination of international inaction and limited forums to seek accountability has dealt lethal blows to achieving justice for Sri Lankan state crimes,” TGTE Prime Minister Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran called on the states “To bring amendments to their domestic laws removing state sovereign immunity as a defense for civil liability for international crimes in their domestic judicial forums”. He further said that “this would allow the victims themselves to pursue accountability in the domestic judicial forums in many countries where their presently live.
“TGTE has repeatedly called on the UN to acknowledge that Sri Lanka is an ethnocratic state that will never provide rights or justice for Tamils. The state’s refusal to implement the 13th Amendment enacted pursuant to the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord in 1987 and which was urged by the Human Rights Council itself to implement in 2015 is a classic example. Both the institutions and the polity of Sri Lanka are permeated with entrenched pervasive racism. This is not opinion; it is fact. Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein stated in his 2015 report on Sri Lanka that the crimes committed were ‘systemic.’ We call on the Core Group to look at history and listen to victims: There is no space for transitional justice in Sri Lanka. The call of the hour is remedial justice,” Rudrakumaran said.
“Accountability is not only the end itself but also an important process. Putting President Gotabaya, former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka, or former President Chandrika in prison will not itself ensure nonrecurrence of mass atrocities in the island of Sri Lanka or resolve the Tamil National Question. Holding individuals responsible for their crimes is an important first step. Progress on justice and accountability will also contribute to achieving a permanent solution to the Tamil National Question,” Rudrakumaran added.
“When more than 1.5 million people around the world (70,000 in Sri Lanka) signed on to TGTE’s ‘Refer Sri Lanka to the ICC’ petition in 2015, it was a significant step toward justice. When the International Commission of Jurists said in 2019 that referral of Sri Lanka to the ICC was “fully warranted,” that was another significant step. When Human Rights Commissioner Bachelet noted in her 2019 report that “Some segments of civil society have continued to call for international investigations and for the Security Council to refer the situation in Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court for international prosecutions and adjudication of those most responsible for these crimes,” that was yet another notable step,” Rudrakumaran said. “And when the domestic Tamil leadership and civil society in Sri Lanka called for referral of Sri Lanka to ICC last week, creating a unified voice among Tamils worldwide in seeking ICC referral, that was the Core Group’s call to action.”
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
மீளநிகழாமை தொடர்பிலான முடிவினை எடுக்கும் அதிகாரம் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட மக்களுக்கே வேண்டும் என ஐ.நா முகன்மைக்குழு நாடுகளுக்கு வலியுறுத்திறுத்தியுள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம், சிறிலங்காவை சர்வதேச குற்றிவியல் நீதிமன்றத்துக்கு பாரப்படுத்தும் வகையில் புதிய தீர்மானம் அமையவேண்டுமென கோரியுள்ளது.
மானிடத்துக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள், போர்குற்றங்கள், இனப்படுகொலை மீண்டும் நிகழ்வதைத் தடுக்கும் பொருட்டு, பாதிக்கப்பட்ட தமிழ்மக்களே தமிழ்த் தேசிய இனச்சிக்கலுக்கான நிரந்தர அரசியல் தீர்வினைக் காணும் வகையில் பொதுவாக்கெடுப்புக்கான பொறிமுறைகுறித்து ஐ.நாவின் மீளநிகழாமை தொடர்பிலான நிலைப்பாட்டில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட வேண்டும் வலியுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.
ஐ.நா மனித உரிமைச்சபையில் சிறிலங்கா தொடர்பில் தீர்மானமொன்றினை கொண்டுவரவிருக்கின்ற முகன்மைக் குழுவுக்கு (கனடா, ஜெர்மனி, பிரிட்டன், வடக்கு மாசிடோனியா, மொண்டிநெக்ரோ) அனுப்பியுள்ள கடித்திலேயே நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் இதனை வலியுறுத்தியுள்ளது.
சிறிலங்காவை சர்வதேச குற்றிவியல் நீதிமன்றத்தக்கு பாரப்படுத்துமாறு ஐ.நா மனித உரிமைச்சபை ஆணையாளர் கோரும் அறிக்கைக்கு நாளை புதன்கிழமை, சிறிலங்கா அரசாங்கம் பதில் அளிக்கவுள்ள தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள நிலையில், இன்று செவ்வாய்கிகழமை முகன்மைக்குழுவுக்கு நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் கடிதமொன்றினை அனுப்பியுள்ளது.
1) சிறிலங்காவை அனைத்துலகக் குற்றவியல் நீதிமன்றத்துக்கு அனுப்புவதற்கான பரிந்துரையோடு, ஐ.நா பாதுகாப்பு சபைக்கு அனுப்ப வேண்டும்.
2) மானிடத்துக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள், போர்குற்றங்கள், இனப்படுகொலை மீண்டும் நிகழ்வதைத் தடுக்கும் பொருட்டு, பாதிக்கப்பட்ட தமிழ்மக்களே தமிழ்த் தேசிய இனச்சிக்கலுக்கான நிரந்தர அரசியல் தீர்வினைக் காண அனுமதிக்கப்பட வேண்டும்.
சிறிலங்காவை சுதந்திரம் பெற்ற காலத்திலிருந்து இந்தச் சிக்கல் பீடித்துள்ளது. இந்தச் சிக்கல் 1958, 1977, 1983 ஆண்டுகளில் தமிழர்களுக்கு எதிரான கொடிய கட்டமைக்கப்பட்ட இனப்படுகொலைகளாக வெளிப்பட்டது. 1983-2009 போர்க் காலத்திலும் அதன் பின்விளைவாகவும் தமிழர்களுக்கு எதிரான போர்க் குற்றங்கள், மானிடத்துக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள், இனவழிப்புக் குற்றம் ஆகியவற்றிலும் வெளிப்பட்டது.
பாதிப்புக்காளான மக்கள் பொதுவாக்கெடுப்பின் வழியாக அரசியல் தீர்வு காண்பதில் பங்கேற்க அதிகாரமளித்தல் வேண்டும். பொதுவாக்கெடுப்பு என்பதே பொருத்தமான ஜனநாயக பொறிமுறையாகும். ஏனென்றால் இலங்கைத்தீவில் நீடித்த நிலையான தீர்வுக்குத் தமிழர்களின் பங்கேற்பு இன்றியமையாதது என்பதோடு, பொதுவாக்கெடுப்பு ஈடுசெய் நீதியின் ஓர் அம்சமாகவும் அமையும்.
3) போரினால் விதைவைகளான 90,000 தமிழ்ப் பெண்களின் நிலைகுறித்தும், காணாமலாக்கப்பட்ட ஆயிரக்கணக்கான தமிழர்களின் நிலை குறித்தும், சட்டத்துக்குபுறம்பாகச் சிறைவைக்கப்பட்ட தமிழ்போர்க் கைதிகளின் நிலைமை குறித்தும், வௌ;வேறு காரணிகளின் முன்னிறுத்தி மேற்கொள்ளப்படும் நில அபகரிப்பு குறித்தும், இராணுவமயமாக்கல் குறித்தும், ஐ.நா மனிதவுரிமைகளுக்கான உயராணையர் அலுவலகத்திலிருந்து ஆறு மாதங்களுக்கு ஒரு தடவை ஐ.நா மனிதவுரிமைப் பேரவைக்கு தொடர்ந்து அறிக்கை சமர்பிக்க வேண்டும்.
ஆகிய மூன்று நிலைப்பாடுகளை முகன்மை நாடுகள் தமது புதிய தீர்மானத்தில் உள்ளடக்க வேண்டும் என கோரியுள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம், தாயக தமிழ் அரசியல் தரப்பு, சிவில் சமூகமும், வலிந்து காணாமலாக்கப்பட்டோரின் உறவினர்கள் சங்கம் ஆகியன எடுத்துள்ள ஒன்றுபட்ட நிலைப்பாட்டையும், சிறிலங்காவை சர்வதேச குற்றிவியல் நீதிமன்றத்துக்கு பாராப்படுத்துமாறு பரிந்துரை செய்துள்ள ஐ.நா மனித உரிமைச்சபை ஆணையாளரின் அறிக்கையினையும் நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.
இதேவேளை கீழ் வரும் விடயங்களை சர்வதேச நாடுகள் சிறிலங்கா தொடர்பில் கவனத்தில் எடுக்க வேண்டுமெ வலியுறுத்தியுள்ளது.
1) இனவழிப்புக் குற்றத்தைத் தடுத்தலும் தண்டித்தலும் பற்றிய உடன்படிக்கையின் கீழ், சிறிலங்கா அரசுக்கு எதிராக அனைத்துலகக் நீதிமன்றத்தில் ஒரு பொறுப்புக்கூறல் செயல்வழியை (சட்ட நடவடிக்கைகள்) நாடுகள் ஒவ்வொன்றும் தனித்தனியாகவும் கூட்டாகவும் தொடர வேண்டும்.
2) சர்வதேச குற்றங்கள் தொடர்பில், அதாவது இனவழிப்பு, மானிடத்துக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள், போர்க்குற்றங்கள் தொடர்பிலான உரிமையியல் (சிவில்) வழக்கு நடவடிக்கையிலும், நீதிமன்றத்தின் நியாயாதிக்கத்தில் இருந்து வெளி அரசுகளுக்கு இறைமையின் அடிப்பமையிலன விதிவிக்கு (sovereign immunity ) சட்டக்காப்பு கிடையாது என்பதை உட்படுத்தி தங்களுடைய உள்நாட்டு சட்டங்களில் உள்ள இறைமையின் அடிப்படையிலான விதிவிக்கு சட்டங்களில் திருத்தங்கள் கொண்டுவர வேண்டும்.
3) சர்வதேச குற்றங்கள் புரிந்த அரசியல், இராணுவதளபதிகளுக்கு எதிராக உலகளாவிய நியாயாதிக்கத்தின் அடிப்படையில் சட்ட நடவடிக்கைகள் தொடர வேண்டும்.
ஆகிய மூன்று கோரிக்கைகளை சர்வதேச நாடுகளை நோக்கி முன்வைத்துள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் மேலும் தெரிவிக்கையில்,
எந்தக் குற்றம் செய்தாலும் தண்டிக்கப்பட மாட்டோம் என்ற குற்றக்காப்பில் உள்ள சிறிலங்காவின் நெடிய வரலாறு, இப்பிராந்தியத்தின் அமைதிக்கு அச்சுறுத்தலாகும். மதச் சுதந்திரம் மீறப்பட்டதும், சைவக்கோயில் இடிக்கப்பட்டு அதனிடத்தில் புத்தர் சிலைகள் நிறுவப்பட்டதும், யாழ் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் நிறுவப்பட்டிருந்த முள்ளிவாய்க்கால் நினைவுத்தூபி இடித்தழிக்கப்பட்டதும் வெகு அண்மையில் உலகின் கவனத்துக்கு வந்த நிகழ்வுகளாகும்.
தமிழர்கள் ஒரு தேசிய இனம் என்பதனை நீக்கம் செய்து, அவர்களின் தனித்துவத்ததையும் தாயகத்தையும் அழிப்பதன் மூலம் அவர்களை தேசிய இனத்தில் அடையாளத்தில் இருந்து சிறுப்பான்மை சமூகமாக சுருக்கின்ற செயற்பாட்டை சிறிலங்கா அரசாங்கம் தொடர்ந்தும் செய்கின்றது. முஸ்லிம்களும் தமிழர்களும் தொடர்ந்து ஒடுக்கப்பட்டு வருவதில் இது வெளிப்படுகிறது.
கொரோனா வைரஸ் பெருந்தொற்றினால் உயிரழக்கும் முஸ்லிம்மக்களின் ஜனாஸாக்களை நல்லடக்கம் செய்வதற்கன உரிமை மறுக்கின்றது எனவும் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.
REFER SRI LANKA TO ICC: Victims Must Fashion Modalities for Non-recurrence: TGTE
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) has urged the UN Core Group on Sri Lanka (Canada, Germany, the UK, North Macedonia, and Montenegro) to submit a new resolution to the 46th UNHRC session next month that refers Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for genocide crimes against humanity, and war crimes.
In the letter sent on January 26, 2021 the TGTE urged that a new Resolution contain the following:
1) Refer Sri Lanka to the UN Security Council with recommendation to refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court.
2) To ensure non-recurrence of mass atrocities, the victims should be allowed to find a permanent political resolution to the Tamil National Question that has plagued Sri Lanka since independence, manifest in lethal racial pogroms against Tamils in 1958, 1977 and 1983 and war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide against Tamils during the 1983-2009 war and its aftermath. Specifically, victims should be empowered to participate in finding the political resolution via a referendum conducted under international auspice to determine the political future of the Tamils. A referendum is the appropriate mechanism not only because a lasting solution requires Tamil buy-in, but also because a referendum provides an important measure of remedial justice.
3) For the UNHRC to continue to receive and review an update from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights every six months about the plight of 90,000 Tamil war widows, any progress in finding the whereabouts of the thousands of disappeared Tamils, the situation of unlawfully imprisoned Tamil Prisoners of War (POWs), land grabs under different pretexts and the level of military presence.
TGTE also urged all the states to:
1) Individually or collectively bring an accountability process (legal proceedings) before the International Court of Justice under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide against the state of Sri Lanka.
2) Bring amendments in their Immunity Acts/Foreign Sovereign Immunity Acts to include that foreign States are not immune from the jurisdiction of a Court in any civil proceedings that relate to international crimes namely genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
3) Bring legal proceedings under universal jurisdiction against political and/or military leaders accused of international crimes.
TGTE noted the unified position of the Tamil domestic political leadership, religious organizations, civil society, notably the Association for Relatives of the Enforced Disappearances and the sizable Tamil diaspora with respect to the referral of Sri Lanka to the ICC. It was highlighted that Michelle Bachelet, the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in her Report dated 12th January 2021 urged member states to take steps toward the referral of the situation in Sri Lanka to the ICC.
Noting in the letter Sri Lanka’s longstanding history of impunity which is a threat to peace in the region as manifested in the ongoing Sri Lanka’s calculated actions to destroy the distinct characteristics of the Tamil nation and the colonization of Tamil areas of historical habitation recognized in the Indo Sri Lankan Accord, in order to reduce the Tamil nation to a minority group; persecution of Muslims and Tamils, most recently displayed to the world by denying Muslims their burial rights—a violation of the right to religious freedom; along with the destruction of a Hindu Temple and the installment of a Buddhist statue in its place and demolishing the Mullivaikal memorial at Jaffna University dedication to war victims, falls within the purview of Chapter 7 of the UN Charter.
“The combination of international inaction and limited forums to seek accountability has dealt lethal blows to achieving justice for Sri Lankan state crimes,” TGTE Prime Minister Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran called on the states “To bring amendments to their domestic laws removing state sovereign immunity as a defense for civil liability for international crimes in their domestic judicial forums”. He further said that “this would allow the victims themselves to pursue accountability in the domestic judicial forums in many countries where their presently live.
“TGTE has repeatedly called on the UN to acknowledge that Sri Lanka is an ethnocratic state that will never provide rights or justice for Tamils. The state’s refusal to implement the 13th Amendment enacted pursuant to the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord in 1987 and which was urged by the Human Rights Council itself to implement in 2015 is a classic example. Both the institutions and the polity of Sri Lanka are permeated with entrenched pervasive racism. This is not opinion; it is fact. Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein stated in his 2015 report on Sri Lanka that the crimes committed were ‘systemic.’ We call on the Core Group to look at history and listen to victims: There is no space for transitional justice in Sri Lanka. The call of the hour is remedial justice,” Rudrakumaran said.
“Accountability is not only the end itself but also an important process. Putting President Gotabaya, former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka, or former President Chandrika in prison will not itself ensure nonrecurrence of mass atrocities in the island of Sri Lanka or resolve the Tamil National Question. Holding individuals responsible for their crimes is an important first step. Progress on justice and accountability will also contribute to achieving a permanent solution to the Tamil National Question,” Rudrakumaran added.
“When more than 1.5 million people around the world (70,000 in Sri Lanka) signed on to TGTE’s ‘Refer Sri Lanka to the ICC’ petition in 2015, it was a significant step toward justice. When the International Commission of Jurists said in 2019 that referral of Sri Lanka to the ICC was “fully warranted,” that was another significant step. When Human Rights Commissioner Bachelet noted in her 2019 report that “Some segments of civil society have continued to call for international investigations and for the Security Council to refer the situation in Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court for international prosecutions and adjudication of those most responsible for these crimes,” that was yet another notable step,” Rudrakumaran said. “And when the domestic Tamil leadership and civil society in Sri Lanka called for referral of Sri Lanka to ICC last week, creating a unified voice among Tamils worldwide in seeking ICC referral, that was the Core Group’s call to action.”
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+33 755168341
sutharsansivagurunathan@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter