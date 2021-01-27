Label & Co. Announces its Second Single-Family Home Neighborhood in Westlake, FL

Seaview 5 Contemporary Elevation Sand Dollar 4 - First Floor Westlake Adventure Park

Following the success of Sky Cove of Westlake, Label & Co. is now accepting lot reservations for Sky Cove South

WESTLAKE, FLORIDA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the one-year anniversary of Sky Cove of Westlake’s Grand Opening, award-winning boutique community builder Label & Co. announced it would be accepting lot reservations for its second Westlake neighborhood, Sky Cove South.

Located immediately south of its nearly sold-out sister-community, Sky Cove South is a brand new, gated neighborhood of 197, 3 - 5-bedroom, Contemporary, Mediterranean or Coastal-inspired single-family homes priced from the $300,000s. Homebuyers can choose from 11 wide-open floor plans ranging from 1,458 – 2, 755 square feet – situated on berm, buffer, corner, lakefront or oversized homesites. Residents will enjoy a private fitness center and European-Style Park – plus access to Westlake Adventure Park’s amazing amenities.

Interested homebuyers can reserve their lots, lock in early-bird home pricing – and use a $10,000 Pre-Grand Opening Special towards options and/or closing costs. Lot reservations are accepted 7 days a week from 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. at the current Sky Cove Sales Center.

“With Sky Cove nearly sold out, there is tremendous interest in our newest community,” said Roseline Serrano, Director of Sales. “Buyers love the value and design built into our homes.”

According to Serrano, every Sky Cove South home includes a big backyard and up to $20,000 of features other builders consider to be upgrades like hurricane impact glass windows and doors, luxurious quartz countertops, oversized kitchen islands, upgraded cabinetry and floor tile, gypsum concrete 2nd stories for sound insulation – and more. Several Sky Cove South floor plans offer optional dens and lofts at no additional charge. First-floor masters and even double-master-suites are also available.

“And” added Serrano, “the City of Westlake has amazing recreation facilities, infrastructure and great schools. Families love it out here!”

Sky Cove South is close to the amazing, $15M Westlake Adventure Park. Phase 1 of the Adventure Park features a tropical lagoon pool, a tower slide, splash pad, poolside concessions, an Adventure Playground, a BMX Pump Park and even bocce ball courts. Residents can barbecue at one of the many picnic areas, take in a concert at the pavilion, a yoga class on the event lawn, cool off with an ice-cream from Scoops - and bike or golf cart along the community’s extensive multipurpose pathways.

Westlake already boasts a 24-hour physician-staffed ER and fire station. Future plans for the City of Westlake include a vibrant town center with shopping, retail and more.

For more information about new homes in Palm Beach County, visit the Sky Cove South's website.

More About Sky Cove South

Within the brand-new city of Westlake, Florida, discover Sky Cove South, a gated neighborhood of 197 single-family homes built by award-winning Label & Co. With 11 new, one- and two-story, 3 to 5-bedroom floor plans, three beautiful exterior elevations, incomparable luxury upgrades, and so many ways to personalize your home, Sky Cove South is truly the perfect neighborhood for all kinds of families!

Sky Cove South Temporary Sales Center (at Sky Cove of Westlake)

5568 Starfish Road, Westlake, FL 33470

Open 7 Days from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Directions: Sky Cove South’s Temporary Sales Center is located at Sky Cove. Take Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Okeechobee Boulevard and Northlake Boulevard. From Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, turn East onto Town Center Parkway North and follow signs to Sky Cove Models.

For more information and appointments visit https://www.skycovehomes.com/ or call 561-792-3004.

About Label & Co.

The boutique builder with the big builder pedigree, Label & Co.’s executive team led by Harry L. Posin, the former President of Minto Communities, leverages 30+ years of experience building over 20,000 residences in South Florida, to build incomparable homes for discerning homebuyers. It’s under construction community, Sky Cove of Westlake is nearly sold-out. The recently completed Centra Falls, Centra Falls West and Chapel Grove communities in Pembroke Pines were three of the top-selling townhome communities in Broward County.