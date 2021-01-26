Prime IV Hydration & Wellness (St. George) Earns High Marks from Customers

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in St. George is highly rated for the quality health and wellness solutions offered at this location.

We’ve been so pleased with the response of hundreds of customers—people from the St. George, Utah area but as far away as Mesquite, Nevada who are experiencing the benefits of IV hydration therapy.” — Heidi Neville, Owner

ST. GEORGE, UT, US, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since opening in March 2020, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in St. George has earned high marks from customers for the quality health and wellness solutions offered at this location.

“We opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” said Heidi Neville, store owner. “We’ve been so pleased with the response of hundreds of customers—people from the St. George, Utah area but as far away as Mesquite, Nevada who are experiencing the benefits of IV hydration therapy.”

Prime IV customers have given this location an overall rating of 5.0 (out of 5.0). The staff at Prime IV St. George understand the importance of quality customer service, especially given the professional medical nature of the IV therapy and injection solutions the store offers.

Here are a few highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

Bonnie M. said, “Lack of hydration is something that affects my health. This is an incredible service. Staff is friendly and services can be tailored to your particular needs. Highly recommend this to anyone that has issues with hydration, poor vitamin intake or just needing a boost. They have a great introductory offer, try it!”

Describing the professional approach of staff members, Becky W. said, “Fantastic experience! I have had a great experience every time I have visited! The staff are very kind, knowledgeable and gentle! The different IV’s I have had were all very beneficial and I came out feeling great!”

Describing the spa-like experience offered there, Dustin H. said, “My health after COVID got 10X better!!! Also, the owner and the St. George staff are so great!! So good at their jobs!! Ohh.... and the massage chairs ;).”

Other satisfied customers describe how the services of Prime IV St. George brought them relief from symptoms caused by multiple sclerosis (MS), bipolar disorder, and relief from the effects of COVID-19.

Since some first-time customers have never previously experience IV therapy or anything like it, Alexander C. offered these words of assurance, “The service was incredible. This was my first time getting an IV and the staff made me feel comfortable and excited for the experience. The process was explained beforehand and I found it to be relaxing.”

Prime IV St. George offers an introductory service with what owner Heidi Neville describes as “a full luxury VIP hydration experience while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs for only $69. You can optionally enjoy a medical-grade oxygen treatment – FREE of charge. Make an appointment today to tour our facility and discover what re-hydration can do for you.”

Prime IV St. George helps people “feel better, look better, and perform better” with services that address:

- Flu

- Fatigue

- Seasonal Allergies

- Migraine

- Joint Pain

- Weight Gain

- Cellulite

- Premature Aging

- Dry Skin

- Wrinkles

- Muscle Pain

- Exhaustion

- Injury Recovery

- Muscle Cramping

- Competition Prep

This location also offers monthly memberships. Make an appointment or learn more by visiting www.primeivstg.com.

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – St. George

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness St. George is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. The store is open weekdays from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 to 2:00 pm. It is closed Sundays. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, this location delivers the best formulations based on extensive research and medical validation. Prime IV endeavors to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. This location strives to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term. Learn more at www.primeivstg.com.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. Learn more at www.primeivhydration.com.