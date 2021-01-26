Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin Announces Grand Opening

The new state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital has opened its doors to the Greater Columbus Area

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals , a new state-of-the-art system of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announced today the opening of its Dublin location, which will care for people with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke and brain injury, as well as other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.



“At Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin, we have a comprehensive team of physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, and specialized rehabilitation nurses as well as our hospital support team, who have been planning and preparing for this day for months,” said Anis Sabeti, Chief Operation Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for all Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals. “With access to advanced technologies and innovative therapies, such as anti-gravity treadmills, virtual reality simulations, and computerized technologies, our treatment teams are fully equipped and committed to creating a stellar patient experience by offering best-in-class, individualized care.”

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin has 40 private inpatient bedrooms in addition to amenities such as a large hi-tech therapy gym, an outdoor courtyard for relaxation and therapy activities, and spacious common areas for family and friend visitation. This mindful and unique design emblemizes Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals’ dedication to upholding a high standard of personalized care for all patients.

“At Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin, we understand that each patient’s rehabilitation journey is unique to their therapeutic needs,” said Sabeti. “Every patient at our hospital will receive comprehensive, individualized care and support so they can make a smooth transition from rehabilitation to the everyday life they love. We are honored to be part of the Dublin community and look forward to serving those in need of medical rehabilitation.”

With a goal to implement industry-leading programs and activate top caregivers in the area, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin is a results-driven hospital dedicated to creating lasting outcomes for its patients so they can return to their communities with confidence. To learn more about Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin, please visit reunionrehabhospital.com/dublin.

About Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals is a group of hospitals developed by Reunion IRF, a partnership between America Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings, and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. Reunion Hospital Dublin marks the first of many inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Visit reunionrehabilitationhospital.com to see all of our locations and find us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com , find us on LinkedIn , follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook .

About America Development & Investments

Founded in 2001, America Development & Investments, LLC focuses on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, it has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate. Within the last 18 years, America Development & Investments has completed more than 80 projects – on time and under budget – from site selection and entitlements to design, construction, development, management, and disposition of properties. Other projects include office, mixed use, sports clubs, and office-warehouse sites. For more information, visit www.americadevelopment.com .

Contact information: Katie Eng, katie@reunionrehabhospital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf267e43-b640-4bd7-ac48-23c14b05c360