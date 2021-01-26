NATIONAL SOCIETY OF BLACK ENGINEERS PARTNERS WITH CECORPS TO LIFT UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES

Agreement Links Socially Conscious Volunteers of NSBE, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Water Works Association and Engineers Without Borders USA

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) has entered into a formal agreement with CECorps, a partnership program that brings pro-bono engineering services to underserved communities across the United States and its territories. The agreement, a memorandum of understanding (MOU), will support NSBE’s mission by providing new opportunities for the Society’s members to collaborate with diverse engineers in providing critical engineering services and improving infrastructure in areas of need. CECorps’ founding members are the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB–USA). The MOU will expand CECorps’ roster of volunteers to engage in its vital work.

“This agreement represents a tremendous win for both organizations,” said NSBE National Chair Jocelyn Jackson. “Working with CECorps will provide new ways for our members to positively impact their communities while learning from other ‘holistic’ engineers who are doing socially relevant work. Our collaboration will also motivate greater numbers of socially conscious Black students to start on the path to engineering careers and go on to become practicing professionals in the field.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NSBE staff and members under this agreement,” said CECorps Program Director and EWB–USA Chief Consulting Programs Officer Clare Haas Claveau. “The program offers project-based learning for students and opportunities to expand skills for professionals — all while providing critical engineering solutions for our communities.”

In keeping with the terms of the agreement, CECorps will work with NSBE to identify infrastructure projects and will train volunteers to engage with local communities about fulfilling engineering requests. NSBE’s work under the MOU will include incorporating the CECorps program into the Society’s longstanding national community service initiative, Technical OutReach and Community Help (TORCH), among other action items. NSBE members receive free membership in ASCE, AWWA or EWB–USA.

“I applaud the creative thinking that brought about this partnership,” said NSBE Executive Director Karl W. Reid, Ed.D. “NSBE’s strategic plan calls for just this kind of collaboration with other organizations that know, as we do, the importance of achieving social justice in the U.S. and increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM.” NSBE’s main 10-year strategic goal is to lead the U.S. to graduate 10,000 (“10K”) new Black engineers annually, by 2025. “Getting more diverse engineers involved in hands-on work in underserved communities will help move us toward our ‘10K Goal’ and will benefit the nation as a whole.”

Volunteers interested in participating in the program can view current opportunities on the CECorps website.

ABOUT NSBE

With more than 700 chapters and more than 21,000 active members in the U.S. and abroad, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the United States. NSBE, founded in 1975, supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. NSBE’s mission is “to increase the number of culturally responsible Black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community.” For more information, visit www.nsbe.org.

Yvette Watson National Society of Black Engineers 703-966-6793 ywatson@nsbe.org