Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 9T for UK, bringing premium innovation and 5G speeds

Redmi Note 9T brings exceptional performance, multi-day battery life and 5G speed all at an accessible price point.

London, UK, Jan. 26, 2021

Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced that the new Redmi Note 9T will be available to UK customers starting from January 28th 2021. The first-ever 5G smartphone in the Redmi Note series, Redmi Note 9T offers affordability and dual 5G SIM capability. The Redmi Note 9T is designed to deliver the exceptional performance and multi-day battery life that users crave without compromising on photography capabilities and overall design.

Advanced processor, monumental 5G performance

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G-integrated 800U SoC, Redmi Note 9T is up to 100% faster than previous generations1. Along with its integrated modem, Redmi Note 9T boasts tremendous power efficiency with its octa-core processor and 7nm process technology.

Featuring 5G-connectivity on two SIM cards simultaneously -- a first in the Redmi Note series -- Redmi Note 9T is a productivity beast. With 4x4 MIMO technology and antenna diversity, Redmi Note 9T brings faster, more reliable connections -- even in congested conditions.

Capture stellar content with Redmi Note 9T’s 48MP camera

Flaunting a 48MP triple rear-camera with a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens, Redmi Note 9T makes even novice users feel like professional photographers. Its large ½-inch sensor and flagship-level ISP architecture allow for improved image quality and faster processing, while its creativity tools -- such as Night, Pro + RAW, HDR and Portrait mode -- let users capture the perfect shot, no matter the circumstances.

Brilliant design, durable build

Purposefully designed, Redmi Note 9T was crafted for a premium look and feel with its 6.53” FHD+ DotDisplay front and Unibody 3D curved back. Its textured polycarbonate back offers improved grip and resistance from fingerprints, and its Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 safeguards against costly damage from accidental falls and drops.

Widevine L1 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified, Redmi Note 9T was built to handle hours of HD content streaming without the annoying eye strain. With its convenient side fingerprint sensor, Redmi Note 9T can unlock seamlessly.

Redmi Note 9T is available in two captivating colour variants -- Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple -- that’ll never go out of style.

Optimum performance with high-capacity battery

Packing a punch with its 5,000mAh (typ) battery and advanced, high-efficiency processor technology, Redmi Note 9T dispels battery anxiety and provides a perfect blend of performance and power efficiency for the 5G era. Redmi Note 9T offers 18W fast charging and comes with an in-box 22.5W charger. Better yet, its high charge cycle battery technology means that users can experience almost three years of daily use without significant battery capacity degradation.

Availability

The Redmi Note 9T will be available for pre-order from 12:00pm on January 28th 2021 and for the first 48 hours prices will be reduced to just £179 and £229 ; exclusively available through Amazon and Mi.com/UK.

1. Previous generation refers to Redmi Note 8. Tested in Xiaomi Internal Labs, using the latest Antutu version available during respective device launches.

2. Based on internal testing by Xiaomi Internal Labs. Actual lifespan will vary based on usage conditions and patterns.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core.

With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone brand and has established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform with 289.5 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 90 markets around the world. In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to the previous year. Xiaomi also ranked 7th among internet companies on the list.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng TECH Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://blog.mi.com/en/.

Media Contact: Xiaomi Corporation - +44 800 916 0561





