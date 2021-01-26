Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is Offering Big Deals for the Big Game

Cater Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ for an unforgettable Championship Sunday

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planning to attend or host a safe watch party for the NFL Title Game? Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has a game plan that is sure to make you the party’s MVP.

The world’s largest barbecue concept is offering big deals for the big game that are conveniently available for same-day delivery, pick-up and to-go. Game day specials include:

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack ($115) – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, Barbecue Sauce and Ranch Dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

($115) – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, Barbecue Sauce and Ranch Dressing. Pit-Smoked Wings – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

– Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces. Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

– Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces. Dickey’s 80 th Anniversary Combo ($8.80) – Enjoy a pairing of the Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich, your choice of side, and a Double Berry Cobbler.

($8.80) – Enjoy a pairing of the Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich, your choice of side, and a Double Berry Cobbler. Kids Eat Free Sunday – Receive a FREE Kid’s Meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO. *One Kid’s Meal per check with a minimum $10 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

For fall-off-the-bone ribs and pit-smoked wings, Dickey’s offers endless saucabilities to choose from, including fan favorites like Rib Rub and Classic Barbecue Sauce or bold flavors such as Sweet Barbecue, Carolina Barbecue, Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Texas Hot and Lemon Pepper – perfect for hosting a small group of people with a variety of flavor preferences.

“Whether you’re watching the big game because you love football, the commercials or the halftime show, there’s always one thing that everyone looks forward to on game day … the food,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “There’s nothing better than watching the big game while chowing down on delicious Texas-style barbecue. Dickey’s Pit Smoked Wings and Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs are all you need to take your party to the next level.”

In addition, Dickey’s is offering guests free doorstep delivery! Let Dickey’s deliver fresh pit-smoked barbecue directly to your door. Simply select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option at checkout. *Valid for orders of $10 or more placed through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.

Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for watch parties of any size.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com