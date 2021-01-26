Rubrik Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup & Recovery Solutions

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions . Gartner defines the Data Center Backup and Recovery Software market as being focused on providing backup capabilities for the upper-end midmarket and large-enterprise environments.



Globally, Rubrik was recognized as the highest scoring vendor in North America, EMEA, Middle East and Africa. Large and mid-size enterprise customers also reviewed Rubrik as the top vendor. Similarly, Rubrik was recognized as the highest scoring vendor for Financial Institutions, Public Sector and Government & Education.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2021 Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, for the third year in a row,” said Dan Rogers, President of Rubrik. “We will continue to innovate to support our customers, simplify and automate data protection, and ensure their data is securely available for cyber, disaster and operational recovery.”

This recognition comes on the heels of several recent milestone achievements for the company, including industry recognition and being named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup & Recovery Solutions . Rubrik was also recognized in the Top 10 in the Forbes Cloud 100 list . The company continues to deliver new and innovative capabilities to address the evolving needs of enterprise customers worldwide, notably with its most recent update to its cloud data management platform, Andes 5.3 , which allows today’s businesses to modernize and automate, extend to the cloud and mitigate risk around their soaring volumes of data.

Rubrik prides itself on delivering customers the best possible experience and believes this distinction only further validates the company’s commitment to customer excellence. To further showcase this, Rubrik earned a Net Promoter Score of 82 in 2019 from the OWEN CX Group and was awarded an “Excellence in Customer Service” from NorthFace ScoreBoard Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019. More than 2,800 customers around the world trust Rubrik and the company notably serves three of four Fortune 100 telecom companies, two of four Fortune 100 defense and aerospace companies, two of three Fortune 100 specialty retailers, and four of five Fortune 100 insurance companies.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/rev iews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Expert-opinion disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

