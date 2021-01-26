data.world delivers faster, easier integrations to virtually any data source

New Precog alliance deliver productivity enhancements that strengthen enterprise data catalog capabilities

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, unveiled a broader and deeper level of visibility into enterprise data by announcing its alliance with Precog . By integrating Precog technology into its platform, data.world customers can now integrate with virtually any data source with stronger support for JSON, Parquet, and other semi-structured and file-based data sources.



Precog’s universal no-code data connectivity facilitates integration with various out-of-the box sources. It offers flexible configuration to any ODBC, JDBC, or API source (including semi-structured and file data), allowing querying across all sources and eliminating the limits for data exploration.

“Enterprises struggle to understand and trust the data sources powering their business analyses,” said Jon Loyens, co-founder and chief product officer at data.world. “Adding ways to integrate sources to our catalog introduces more flexibility to our users, increasing their efficiency and making their data catalog truly comprehensive and universally applicable.”

New data.world platform capabilities include:

Faster, easier extraction of sample, reference, or imported datasets from API-based data sources (such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Shopify, and more), facilitating analysis of all data, without limitation of source, size, or structure.

Real-time schema information around semi-structured data and files such as JSON, Parquet, CSV, and Excel, coming from sources like Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, MongoDB, Kafka, and Elasticsearch, increasing productivity and reducing complexity to support custom data sources.

“data.world delivers a groundbreaking and agile approach to data catalog, focusing on metadata management, governance, and analytics,” said Jeff Carr, co-founder and chairman at Precog. “We believe this partnership offers a new level of data transformation, allowing users to access all data sources with ease and flexibility.”

About data.world

data.world makes it easy for everyone—not just the "data people"—to get clear, accurate, fast answers to any business question. Our cloud-native data catalog maps your siloed, distributed data to familiar and consistent business concepts, creating a unified body of knowledge anyone can find, understand, and use. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community, including public COVID-19 datasets. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, data.world was placed on the “Best for the World” list by B Lab that recognizes the top 10% of all B Corporations globally. In 2020, data.world was named by the Austin Business Journal as one of the top-three companies to work for. Visit data.world for more information and expert guidance, or join us at data.world/careers .