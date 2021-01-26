Axcient Direct-to-Cloud Now Enabling Private Cloud Deployment

/EIN News/ -- Empowering MSPs to Choose Preferred IT Infrastructure, including Private Cloud



DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced Bring Your Own (BYO) data center through its Direct-to-Cloud offering, including private cloud infrastructure. BYO empowers the MSP to choose what IT infrastructure they want to deploy when securely backing up their clients’ data.

“MSPs who have built their own data centers can now easily store, replicate, and deploy data with Axcient’s Direct-to-Cloud offering,” said Ben Nowacky, SVP of Product at Axcient. “We believe in giving our partners the power to choose where they want to store their data, and Direct-to-Cloud provides the flexible deployments and unlimited software SOC-compliant Axcient Cloud to BYO private cloud infrastructure.”

Partners with clients in all verticals can now leverage Direct-to-Cloud, including those dealing with government clients and classified data. Direct-to-Cloud adds incredible value to the MSP’s technology stack in the following ways:

Flexibility : With Direct-to-Cloud, partners can use Axcient’s software to backup directly from their preferred data center and store in the Axcient Cloud.

: With Direct-to-Cloud, partners can use Axcient’s software to backup directly from their preferred data center and store in the Axcient Cloud. Easy to Install : An Axcient Direct-to-Cloud vault can be easily installed and setup on any Ubuntu certified server or on any Axcient x360Recover turn-key Business Continuity and Disaster Recover (BCDR) Appliance. Additionally, the configuration is simplified for private cloud vault destination for data that is offsite.

: An Axcient Direct-to-Cloud vault can be easily installed and setup on any Ubuntu certified server or on any Axcient x360Recover turn-key Business Continuity and Disaster Recover (BCDR) Appliance. Additionally, the configuration is simplified for private cloud vault destination for data that is offsite. Cost Savings: MSPs who have built up their own data center infrastructure can leverage this investment by replicating Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud backups directly to their data center. This offers a lower cost option because partners will just need to add the license.



To learn more about Axcient’s BCDR and Direct-to-Cloud, please visit https://axcient.com/solutions/direct-to-cloud-bcdr/ .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

