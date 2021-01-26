MDxHealth's New Share Capital Amount and New Number of Shares

/EIN News/ -- NEWS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

26 January 2021, 06:00 p.m. CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 26 January 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces, in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, that in the context of the capital increase that was announced on 21 January 2021 and completed on 26 January 2021 by means of a private placement through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, its share capital has increased from EUR 68,998,734.95 to EUR 90,132,067.69 and the number of issued and outstanding shares has increased from 90,691,449 to 118,469,226 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 27,777,777 new shares. In addition to the outstanding shares, the total number of outstanding subscription rights on the moment of this press release amounts to 6,188,593, which entitles their holders (if exercised) to subscribe to 6,188,593 new shares with voting rights in total.

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a commercial-stage, innovative healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information: MDxHealth info@mdxhealth.com

Important information

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment