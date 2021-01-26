North Carolina’s December Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate was 6.2 percent, remaining unchanged from November’s revised rate. The national rate remained unchanged at 6.7 percent.

North Carolina’s December 2020 unemployment rate increased 2.6 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 27,571 over the month to 4,702,115 and decreased 215,063 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 630 over the month to 310,675 and increased 124,552 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 33,600 to 4,403,200 in December. Major industries experiencing increases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 13,700; Professional & Business Services, 11,700; Manufacturing, 4,500; Education & Health Services, 1,900; Financial Activities, 1,800; Government, 1,700; Information, 900; and Other Services, 300. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 2,800; and Mining & Logging, 100. Construction employment remained unchanged.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since December 2019

Dec 2019 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Nov 2020 Dec 2020 N.C. 3.6 3.6 3.6 4.3 12.9 12.8 7.5 8.5 6.5 7.2 6.2 6.2 6.2 U.S. 3.6 3.5 3.5 4.4 14.8 13.3 11.1 10.2 8.4 7.8 6.9 6.7 6.7

* Please note: 2019 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since December 2019, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 190,700 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 162,800 and Government decreasing by 27,900. Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 10,500; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 10,200; and Financial Activities, 1,000. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 110,100; Manufacturing, 31,500; Education & Health Services, 29,900; Government, 27,900; Construction, 4,700; Information, 4,100; Other Services, 4,100; and Mining & Logging, 100.

