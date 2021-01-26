CorelCAD 2021 Powers 2D and 3D Design: Work Faster and Track Projects with Ease

/EIN News/ -- New Drawing Compare Palette and enhanced AutoCAD .DWG file format support enable designers to work more seamlessly with collaborators and teams



OTTAWA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing CorelCAD 2021, the latest version of Corel’s professional and affordable computer-aided design software for 2D drafting, 3D modeling and 3D printing. With industry-standard design tools and features, customers can streamline their workflow with clients and coworkers using the new Drawing Compare Palette; conceptualize quickly with enhancements to Pattern commands; and take advantage of support for the latest AutoCAD .DWG file format. Available for Windows and macOS, CorelCAD™ 2021 offers an affordable collection of powerful CAD tools, purpose-built for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), and manufacturing industries.

“CorelCAD 2021 offers a robust set of design tools that make it easy to achieve professional results, faster than before,” said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager, Graphics at Corel. “The new Drawing Compare Palette enables designers to compare differences between two drawing files, providing a quicker way to understand or showcase changes that have been made by team members or external stakeholders. Plus, new Associative Pattern commands empower users to intelligently modify 2D or 3D elements in a drawing file with speed. With these new time-saving enhancements, CorelCAD 2021 delivers serious productivity gains.”

With an expansive collection of tools, CorelCAD 2021 delivers the power and control engineers and designers require in a CAD program.

NEW! Drawing Compare Palette: Compare two CAD files with ease. Alterations are highlighted for designers to quickly understand the changes made to a file, or to show multiple options for the same project to stakeholders.

Patterns in CorelCAD can now be made associative and modified on screen. Quickly adjust levels, number of copies, columns, rows and distances between elements using a simple click and drag action. Save time and make edits to a pattern once it’s been created. ENHANCED! AutoCAD .DWG File Compatibility: Open, edit, and save files with the latest AutoCAD .DWG file format—including the ability to edit AutoCAD dynamic blocks and save them as custom blocks in CorelCAD.

Open, edit, and save files with the latest AutoCAD .DWG file format—including the ability to edit AutoCAD dynamic blocks and save them as custom blocks in CorelCAD. ENHANCED! Performance: Create designs faster and confidently with improvements made to the Offset, Extend and Zoom commands. Plus, enjoy quicker startup and rendering time.

Windows Version Updates

ENHANCED! PDF Output: Output bitmap and vector designs to PDF with more control. Now users can set the quality of raster and vector images when exporting to PDF, easily adjusting the file size and image quality to fit their needs.

Output bitmap and vector designs to PDF with more control. Now users can set the quality of raster and vector images when exporting to PDF, easily adjusting the file size and image quality to fit their needs. REDESIGNED! Print Dialog: Multiple print options are now centralized to one location, providing more control and streamlining the printing process.

Mac Version Updates

NEW! Data Extraction Wizard: First introduced in the Windows version, the Data Extraction Wizard makes its debut in the Mac release. Users can specify and extract a set of objects and/or block attributes to display as a table in the drawing or save in an external file for easy sharing — ideal for creating BOMs, parts catalogs, order lists and more. CorelCAD 2021 also offers support for macOS Big Sur and runs on the latest Mac models with M1 chips.



Pricing and Availability

CorelCAD 2021 is available in English, German, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Czech, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Pricing is US$699 / €829.99 / £799.99 for the full version and US$199 / €239.99 / £232.99 for the upgrade. Education and volume licenses are also available. GBP and EUR prices include VAT.

CorelCAD Mobile

CorelCAD Mobile is available for iPad and iPhone on the App Store at http://corl.co/CorelCAD_iOS and for Android devices on the Google Play Store at http://corl.co/CorelCAD_Android. Subscriptions are priced at US$99.99 / €99.99 / £89.99 annually or US$9.99 / €9.99 / £8.99 per month. Free simple mode versions are also available.

About CorelCAD

CorelCAD is an affordable and powerful CAD software solution for precise 2D drafting and 3D design. With industry-standard CAD features and advanced DWG support, it is a true CAD solution for architectural and mechanical needs. For more information, please visit www.coreldraw.com/corelcad.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

©2021 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, CorelCAD, CorelDRAW, MindManager and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and/or elsewhere.

Media Contact

Saeed Ismail Saeed

saeed.saeed@corel.com

www.corel.com

