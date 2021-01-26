ZelCore Names Timothy Tully Jr. Chief Executive Officer

Highly Experienced Financial Services Executive to Lead the Digital Asset Platform

/EIN News/ -- HANOVER, PA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZelCore announced today that Timothy Tully Jr. has been named Chief Executive Officer. Tully will also be appointed to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Tully brings decades of experience in financial services. Most recently, as Executive Vice President, Global Delivery at State Street and prior to that as the President of US Markets, BNY Mellon Wealth Management. He also held senior technology leadership roles at T. Rowe Price and Fannie Mae. As President of NetAssets, Tully built one of the original Fintech companies and eventually sold to that firm to a large broker/dealer. He is also a very active partner at Mendoza Ventures, a minority-led venture capital firm in Boston, MA, committed to launching and supporting innovative Fintech and AI companies.

“After an extensive search effort, we are excited to have Tim Tully join the ZelCore team,” said Co-Founders Dan Keller and Parker Honeyman. “We are preparing to scale the company through our next growth phase and expand our key partnerships with institutions and investors. Tim has a proven record of exceptional performance at the most senior levels of two of the world’s largest custodians, as well as two of the largest global asset managers during unprecedented growth periods. This C-suite diversity combined with his venture capital and Fintech leadership makes him the right person to take our business forward,” said Keller and Honeyman.



“I am convinced that this team, technology, and unique platform will empower access and exposure to digital assets for all parties across the global investor spectrum,” said Tim Tully. “ZelCore is extraordinarily well-positioned to provide the safety, security and convenience for crypto assets that today’s investor has come to expect for their traditional financial assets. Today’s global macro environment is accelerating the decentralized movement and ZelCore will provide the global community the access and agility they need to seamlessly bridge the gap between crypto and the traditional finance worlds.”

Mr. Tully is a member of the board of directors of the Catholic Schools Foundation and St. John’s Preparatory School. He holds a BS in Finance/General Management from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

ZelCore Technologies Inc., founded in Delaware USA, is a collective of coders, business developers, and management with specialties in blockchain, banking and investments, and compliance. The team focuses on the "last mile" of blockchain, connecting and simplifying existing services from the provider to the end user in convenient and elegant packaging. Their flagship platform, ZelCore, is a "Gateway to the Blockchain", offering wallet and custody solutions for over 250 of the top cryptos, native access to top exchanges and quick-swaps, and an entire ecosystem of decentralized applications. ZelCore is available free-to-use on all major desktop and mobile devices.

Parker Honeyman

Zel Technologies Inc.

parker@zel.network