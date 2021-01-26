Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Imperial Mining Announces Grant of Options

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperialˮ or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,700,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation’s stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.225 per share for periods between two and five years from the date of grant in accordance with their respective vesting provisions. The options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Of the aggregate options granted by the Corporation today, directors and officers were granted a total of 3,050,000 options.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a new Canadian mineral exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin
 CHF Capital Markets
President and Chief Executive Officer Iryna Zheliasko, Manager-Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571 Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x229
Email: info@imperialmgp.com Email: iryna@chfir.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com          Twitter: @imperial_mining         Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


