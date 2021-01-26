UPDATE - JFrog and Docker Partner to Combine the Power of JFrog Artifactory and Docker Hub to Improve Quality, Performance, and Developer Experience for Modern Application Development

Partnership provides developers using JFrog Cloud with unlimited, high-performant access to Docker Hub and to Docker Official Images to simplify cloud-native application development

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the DevOps company enabling organizations to realize the vision of Liquid Software with continuous software updates, today announced an agreement with Docker , a leading provider of collaborative application development platforms for development teams. In the first milestone of the partnership, the companies are providing developers unlimited (for SaaS users), high-performance premium access to quality and trusted application components on Docker Hub to streamline developer experience and scale the use of containers in the enterprise. The agreement also provides dedicated support mechanisms for mutual customers.



JFrog Artifactory - also known as the “Database of DevOps” - is the world’s first universal software package management solution, used by thousands of customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 organizations, to host and manage their software artifacts, container images, and Helm Charts. JFrog users often mirror container images hosted on Docker Hub , the world's largest library and community for trusted and high-quality container images. With more than 8 million repos on Docker Hub, driving a weekly average of 1.5 billion image pulls, the integration of Docker Hub with JFrog provides developers with secure, central access for public and private container images.

SaaS subscribers of JFrog’s DevOps Platform -- including those who use the free subscription offered on AWS, GCP, and Azure -- will benefit from uninterrupted, high-performant access to Docker Hub and Docker Official Images through JFrog Artifactory. The partnership delivers:

Premier access to trusted, high-quality content in Docker Hub, including Docker Official Images and content from Docker Verified Publishers.

An industry-best developer experience for building, sharing, and delivering cloud-native applications.

Dedicated channels to support mutual customers.

A proven solution used by top Fortune 1000 organizations, ensuring enterprise-grade reliability and performance to meet the requirements of large organizations modernizing their applications with containers, streamlining cloud-native application delivery in the enterprise.

A foundation for future collaboration between the companies to make developers’ journeys more joyful.



"We are extremely excited to provide Artifactory users a joint solution that focuses on a first-class flow of containers from the hub to the local registry. JFrog has always prided itself on our ‘too integrated to fail’ approach with our robust, vibrant ecosystem of integration partners," said Shlomi Ben-Haim, Co-founder and CEO of JFrog. "We listen to our users and to the community, and strive to provide them with the best experience and maximum freedom of choice around the ecosystem tools they wish to leverage as part of their DevOps processes. Docker Hub is the heart of any container lifecycle and serves modern developers, and we’re proud to offer developers and the cloud-native community an unmatched experience using the ‘Frog and the Whale’ to drive their applications faster.”

“At Docker our mission is to help developers bring their ideas to life by conquering the complexity of app development,” said Scott Johnston, CEO of Docker. "The combination of Docker with the immensely popular JFrog Artifactory, which can scale with very large workloads, reduces friction for developers and gives them confidence in their application components, allowing them easy onboarding to a Docker subscription and more time to focus on building great apps. We’re excited to work with JFrog on this initiative and look forward to our continued partnership to enable high-velocity cloud-native application development for our joint customers.”

Developers and enterprises can take advantage of the partnership immediately with any of JFrog's SaaS subscriptions - including the free subscription - across cloud providers.

For more information about the JFrog and Docker partnership, read this blog post by JFrog and this blog post by Docker.

About JFrog

JFrog is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software updates seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. JFrog’s end-to-end, hybrid DevOps Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their DevOps pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

About Docker

Docker helps millions of developers efficiently and collaboratively build, share and run applications. The Docker platform provides developers with an unmatched experience for an integrated, reliable and secure workflow that accelerates app delivery from code to the cloud. Through a combination of the world’s largest marketplace of components and integrations with leading tools, Docker allows teams to rapidly create innovative applications. For more information, visit www.docker.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of and activity under the collaboration between JFrog and Docker. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the parties’ ability to successfully perform their obligations under the collaboration agreement, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in JFrog’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and subsequent reports filed by JFrog with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to JFrog and Docker as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates.