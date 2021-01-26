Anaqua Successfully Completes SOC 2 Examination

Leading IP management solutions provider demonstrates strength of commitmentto information and systems security

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the Type 1 System Organization Control (SOC) 2 Examination, formally known as a Report on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security.

SOC 2 examinations evaluate controls at a service organization relevant to categories such as security, with Type 1 reports opining on management’s description of a service organization’s system and the suitability of the design of controls.

The examination, which underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring information and systems security, was conducted by independent CPA firm Schellman & Company, LCC for the scope of Intellectual Asset Management System with a review date of November 15, 2020. Schellman & Company, LCC attested that controls were in place to help ensure that information and systems at Anaqua have been protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information or systems and affect a company's ability to meet its objectives.

“By successfully completing the SOC 2 Examination, we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest security standards,” said Erik Bailey, CIO of Anaqua. “This is further assurance to our clients of the reliability of our systems and the robust security measures we have in place to protect the integrity of their data.”

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, added: “System and data security are a key concern today across every industry. With the increasing importance and value of intellectual property, clients want the peace of mind of knowing that they are with a trusted IP management provider and that their valuable data is safe and secure. At Anaqua, we are delighted to continue to set the standards in this vital service area, and are committed to performing the examination in future years.”

In November 2017, Anaqua achieved ISO 27001 certification, the leading international standard for measuring information security management systems. That certification was also performed by Schellman & Company, LLC. Following certification, Anaqua established a formal action program in order to maintain the certification, which it still holds.

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 20 U.S. patent filers, top 20 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

