Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2020 Full Year Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
2020 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
- Net income decreased 34.3% to $8.3 million, as a result of a $9.0 million annual increase in the provision for loan losses
- Net interest income improved 4.8% to $43.4 million
- Total noninterest income was up 23.7% to $6.0 million
- Noninterest expense declined 0.8%
- Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income increased 21.0% to $19.6 million
- Allowance for loan losses increased 98.9% to $13.5 million
- Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 171.3%, compared to 76.2%
- Book value per share was up 5.1% to a record $22.54 per share
- Tangible book value(1) per share was up 6.0% to a record $19.91 per share
- Total loans increased 12.2% to $1.10 billion
- Middlefield remains well capitalized with an equity to assets ratio of 10.3% at December 31, 2020
Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our strong asset quality, our focus on supporting our local communities, and the commitment and dedication of our team members helped us successfully navigate the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite significant operating and economic challenges, pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income increased 21.0% year-over-year, reflecting strong core earnings growth, higher noninterest income, and proactive expense management. In addition, we ended the year with record assets and a record book value per share, representing the seventh consecutive year of annual growth in book value.”
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a severe impact on the economy. As a result, we are focused on supporting our communities, proactively controlling asset quality, and strengthening our balance sheet. I believe this conservative approach will allow us to continue to successfully navigate near-term economic uncertainty, while providing the Company with flexibility to pursue long-term growth opportunities.”
“On behalf of Middlefield’s leadership team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders for their support throughout this challenging period,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.
Income Statement
For the 2020 full year, net interest income increased 4.8% to $43.4 million, compared to $41.4 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2020 twelve-month period was 3.54%, compared to 3.68% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $11.3 million, compared to $10.3 million for the 2019 fourth quarter. The 9.3% increase in net interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was largely a result of a 45.8% decrease in total interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2020 fourth quarter was 3.49%, compared to 3.65% for the same period of 2019.
For the 2020 full year, noninterest income increased 23.7% to $6.0 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million for the 2019 fourth quarter.
For the 2020 full year, noninterest expense decreased 0.8% to $29.8 million, compared to $30.0 million last year. For the 2020 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $7.8 million, compared to $7.4 million for the same period last year.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $8.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $1.95 per diluted share for the same period last year. The decline in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to a $9.0 million increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the resolution of an isolated commercial loan that occurred in the 2020 third quarter. Net income for the 2020 fourth quarter, was $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the same period last year. The 2020 fourth quarter provision for loan losses increased $1.6 million from the prior year period.
Core earnings measured by pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income, increased 21.0% to $19.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $16.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income for the 2020 fourth quarter increased 19.4% to $5.1 million, compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2020, increased 17.7% to $1.39 billion, from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2019. Net loans at December 31, 2020, were $1.09 billion, compared to $977.5 million at December 31, 2019. The 11.6% year-over-year increase in total net loans was primarily a result of PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters, as well as organic loan growth that occurred throughout the year.
Total deposits at December 31, 2020, were $1.23 billion, compared to $1.02 billion at December 31, 2019. The 20.0% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily a result of higher interest-bearing deposits. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $114.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $105.7 million at December 31, 2019.
Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Throughout 2020, we focused on building our allowance for loan losses, which increased 98.9% over the prior year period to $13.5 million at December 31, 2020. In addition, our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 171.28% at December 31, 2020, compared to our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans of 76.22% at December 31, 2019. This is the highest our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans reserve has been in over 13 years. Over the near-term, we will continue to fund our allowance and increase our reserve which we believe is necessary to reserve for potential incurred losses in the portfolio associated with the COVID-19 crisis.”
“Overall asset quality remains strong. Loans in deferral status continue to improve and declined 88.6% from $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, to $24.5 million at December 31, 2020. No restaurant customers were seeking additional deferrals at year end, while most deferred loans were within the hospitality segment. Overall, the quality of our loan portfolio remains solid and does not appear to be significantly impacted by the current difficult economic environment. We continue to closely watch our loan portfolio, and we are doing everything we can to support all our customers and communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased 4.4% to $143.8 million, compared to $137.8 million at December 31, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2020, was a record $22.54 compared to $21.45 at the same period last year.
At December 31, 2020, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 5.3% to $127.0 million, compared to $120.6 million at December 31, 2019. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.91 at December 31, 2020, compared to $18.78 at December 31, 2019.
For the 2020 full year, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.60 per share, compared to $0.57 per share for the same period last year.
At December 31, 2020, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.33%, compared to 11.65% at December 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2020 fourth quarter was $2.1 million versus $460,000 for the same period last year. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $9.8 million compared to $890,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Most of the increased provision for the year ended December 31, 2020, was the result of increases to the economic conditions qualitative factors and higher charge-offs that occurred during the 2020 third quarter.
Net charge-offs for the 2020 fourth quarter were $0, compared to $693,000, or 0.28% of average loans, for the same period last year. For the 2020 twelve-month period, net charge-offs were $3.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.16% of average loans for the 2019 twelve-month period.
Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020, were $15.2 million, compared to $9.0 million at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, stood at $13.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $6.8 million, or 0.69% of total loans at December 31, 2019.
COVID-19 Update
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and as a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans. As of December 31, 2020, we approved 1,414 applications for up to $143.8 million of loans under the PPP. At December 31, 2020, we have processed $28.9 million of PPP forgiveness.
As of December 31, 2020, we modified 11 loans aggregating $24.5 million consisting of the deferral of principal payments and the extension of the maturity date, compared to 362 loans aggregating $214.8 million at June 30, 2020.
About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at December 31, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank
(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
|Company Contact:
|Investor and Media Contact:
|Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com
|Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Balance Sheets (period end)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|92,874
|$
|46,097
|$
|55,766
|$
|53,533
|$
|35,113
|Federal funds sold
|19,543
|6,884
|2,520
|1,800
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|112,417
|52,981
|58,286
|55,333
|35,113
|Equity securities, at fair value
|609
|553
|581
|550
|710
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|114,360
|112,968
|112,529
|102,959
|105,733
|Loans held for sale
|878
|10,457
|4,151
|513
|1,220
|Loans:
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner occupied
|103,121
|107,342
|110,134
|113,272
|102,386
|Non-owner occupied
|309,424
|310,512
|300,577
|292,775
|302,180
|Multifamily
|39,562
|39,622
|37,604
|52,276
|62,028
|Residential real estate
|233,995
|222,237
|227,427
|233,900
|234,798
|Commercial and industrial
|232,044
|258,313
|240,096
|106,797
|89,527
|Home equity lines of credit
|112,543
|115,223
|117,196
|114,933
|112,248
|Construction and other
|63,573
|60,613
|66,015
|71,186
|66,680
|Consumer installment
|9,823
|10,534
|11,210
|12,861
|14,411
|Total loans
|1,104,085
|1,124,396
|1,110,259
|998,000
|984,258
|Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|13,459
|11,359
|10,210
|9,244
|6,768
|Net loans
|1,090,626
|1,113,037
|1,100,049
|988,756
|977,490
|Premises and equipment, net
|18,333
|18,633
|18,962
|17,653
|17,874
|Goodwill
|15,071
|15,071
|15,071
|15,071
|15,071
|Core deposit intangibles
|1,724
|1,807
|1,890
|1,973
|2,056
|Bank-owned life insurance
|16,938
|16,832
|16,723
|16,618
|16,511
|Other real estate owned
|7,387
|7,391
|687
|456
|155
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|13,636
|15,079
|14,391
|14,057
|10,542
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,391,979
|$
|1,364,809
|$
|1,343,320
|$
|1,213,939
|$
|1,182,475
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|291,347
|$
|268,838
|$
|270,738
|$
|206,372
|$
|191,370
|Interest-bearing demand
|195,722
|179,080
|136,722
|125,184
|107,844
|Money market
|198,493
|184,936
|168,842
|156,556
|160,826
|Savings
|243,888
|231,696
|218,545
|175,468
|192,003
|Time
|295,750
|329,413
|363,420
|340,130
|368,800
|Total deposits
|1,225,200
|1,193,963
|1,158,267
|1,003,710
|1,020,843
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|20,417
|60,000
|5,075
|Other borrowings
|17,038
|17,100
|17,162
|12,662
|12,750
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|5,931
|11,690
|6,779
|4,880
|6,032
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,248,169
|1,222,753
|1,202,625
|1,081,252
|1,044,700
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,308,685 shares issued, 6,379,323 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020
|86,886
|86,871
|86,722
|86,722
|86,617
|Retained earnings
|69,578
|68,046
|67,150
|65,140
|65,063
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|4,284
|4,077
|3,761
|(2,237
|)
|1,842
|Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of December 31, 2020
|(16,938
|)
|(16,938
|)
|(16,938
|)
|(16,938
|)
|(15,747
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|143,810
|142,056
|140,695
|132,687
|137,775
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,391,979
|$
|1,364,809
|$
|1,343,320
|$
|1,213,939
|$
|1,182,475
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Statements of Income
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|12,041
|$
|12,603
|$
|12,281
|$
|12,078
|$
|12,392
|$
|49,003
|$
|50,390
|Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
|9
|8
|7
|94
|124
|118
|673
|Federal funds sold
|1
|-
|-
|21
|22
|22
|78
|Investment securities:
|Taxable interest
|297
|249
|206
|157
|197
|909
|796
|Tax-exempt interest
|591
|618
|634
|629
|661
|2,472
|2,392
|Dividends on stock
|28
|29
|27
|30
|40
|114
|196
|Total interest and dividend income
|12,967
|13,507
|13,155
|13,009
|13,436
|52,638
|54,525
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,655
|2,106
|2,336
|2,865
|3,014
|8,962
|12,409
|Short-term borrowings
|(2
|)
|14
|32
|35
|34
|79
|368
|Other borrowings
|43
|28
|62
|76
|80
|209
|363
|Total interest expense
|1,696
|2,148
|2,430
|2,976
|3,128
|9,250
|13,140
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|11,271
|11,359
|10,725
|10,033
|10,308
|43,388
|41,385
|Provision for loan losses
|2,100
|4,000
|1,000
|2,740
|460
|9,840
|890
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|9,171
|7,359
|9,725
|7,293
|9,848
|33,548
|40,495
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|729
|691
|566
|553
|577
|2,539
|2,186
|Investment securities gains on sale, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|194
|Gain (loss) on equity securities
|56
|(28
|)
|31
|(160
|)
|82
|(101
|)
|94
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|106
|109
|105
|107
|108
|427
|431
|Gains on sale of loans
|332
|660
|381
|114
|148
|1,487
|433
|Other income
|387
|379
|412
|460
|390
|1,638
|1,503
|Total noninterest income
|1,610
|1,811
|1,495
|1,074
|1,305
|5,990
|4,841
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,458
|3,657
|4,136
|3,584
|4,039
|15,835
|16,783
|Occupancy expense
|628
|497
|483
|550
|580
|2,158
|2,164
|Equipment expense
|365
|363
|307
|273
|270
|1,308
|1,040
|Data processing costs
|617
|683
|684
|666
|614
|2,650
|2,208
|Ohio state franchise tax
|251
|282
|281
|268
|262
|1,082
|1,044
|Federal deposit insurance expense
|103
|123
|74
|123
|-
|423
|230
|Professional fees
|352
|289
|369
|349
|448
|1,359
|1,683
|Loss (gain) on other real estate owned
|44
|(184
|)
|(33
|)
|1
|11
|(172
|)
|(125
|)
|Advertising expense
|55
|217
|217
|209
|128
|698
|733
|Software amortization expense
|66
|70
|74
|141
|159
|351
|638
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|83
|83
|83
|83
|85
|332
|341
|Other expense
|803
|942
|1,014
|1,005
|782
|3,764
|3,294
|Total noninterest expense
|7,825
|7,022
|7,689
|7,252
|7,378
|29,788
|30,033
|Income before income taxes
|2,956
|2,148
|3,531
|1,115
|3,775
|9,750
|15,303
|Income taxes
|467
|295
|565
|74
|634
|1,401
|2,592
|NET INCOME
|$
|2,489
|$
|1,853
|$
|2,966
|$
|1,041
|$
|3,141
|$
|8,349
|$
|12,711
|PTPP (1)
|$
|5,056
|$
|6,148
|$
|4,531
|$
|3,855
|$
|4,235
|$
|19,590
|$
|16,193
|(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Per common share data
|Net income per common share - basic
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.48
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.96
|Net income per common share - diluted
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.48
|$
|1.30
|$
|1.95
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.57
|Book value per share (period end)
|$
|22.54
|$
|22.27
|$
|22.09
|$
|20.83
|$
|21.45
|$
|22.54
|$
|21.45
|Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)
|$
|19.91
|$
|19.63
|$
|19.43
|$
|18.16
|$
|18.78
|$
|19.91
|$
|18.78
|Dividends declared
|$
|957
|$
|957
|$
|956
|$
|964
|$
|964
|$
|3,834
|$
|3,685
|Dividend yield
|2.65
|%
|3.09
|%
|2.91
|%
|3.82
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.18
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|38.45
|%
|51.65
|%
|32.23
|%
|92.60
|%
|30.69
|%
|45.92
|%
|28.99
|%
|Average shares outstanding - basic
|6,378,706
|6,376,291
|6,369,467
|6,417,109
|6,423,543
|6,385,350
|6,470,408
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
|6,397,681
|6,385,765
|6,388,118
|6,429,443
|6,455,387
|6,404,524
|6,502,806
|Period ending shares outstanding
|6,379,323
|6,378,110
|6,369,467
|6,369,467
|6,423,630
|6,379,323
|6,423,630
|Selected ratios
|Return on average assets
|0.72
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.35
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.64
|%
|1.05
|%
|Return on average equity
|6.76
|%
|5.11
|%
|8.57
|%
|3.01
|%
|8.87
|%
|5.87
|%
|9.35
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)
|7.64
|%
|5.79
|%
|9.76
|%
|3.43
|%
|10.11
|%
|6.66
|%
|10.72
|%
|Efficiency (1)
|59.29
|%
|51.96
|%
|61.29
|%
|63.47
|%
|61.75
|%
|58.77
|%
|63.25
|%
|Equity to assets at period end
|10.33
|%
|10.41
|%
|10.47
|%
|10.93
|%
|11.65
|%
|10.33
|%
|11.65
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|0.57
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.61
|%
|2.27
|%
|2.49
|%
|(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
|(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
|(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
|(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Yields
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
|4.28
|%
|4.48
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.95
|%
|4.97
|%
|4.55
|%
|5.06
|%
|Investment securities (2)
|3.65
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.77
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|0.21
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.23
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.65
|%
|0.45
|%
|2.11
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.00
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.69
|%
|4.73
|%
|4.28
|%
|4.83
|%
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|0.21
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.36
|%
|Money market deposits
|0.53
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.41
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.46
|%
|Savings deposits
|0.11
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.70
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1.56
|%
|1.77
|%
|2.00
|%
|2.12
|%
|2.18
|%
|1.87
|%
|2.22
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.70
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.48
|%
|Non-Deposit Funding:
|Borrowings
|0.95
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.53
|%
|1.62
|%
|2.52
|%
|0.75
|%
|2.63
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.71
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.52
|%
|Cost of deposits
|0.54
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.85
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.79
|%
|1.20
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.55
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.17
|%
|0.79
|%
|1.23
|%
|Net interest margin (1)
|3.49
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.68
|%
|(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Asset quality data
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|Nonperforming loans (1)
|$
|7,858
|$
|6,690
|$
|9,803
|$
|8,405
|$
|8,879
|Other real estate owned
|7,387
|7,391
|687
|456
|155
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|15,245
|$
|14,081
|$
|10,490
|$
|8,861
|$
|9,034
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|13,459
|$
|11,359
|$
|10,210
|$
|9,244
|$
|6,768
|Allowance for loan losses/total loans
|1.22
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.69
|%
|Net charge-offs:
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|-
|$
|2,851
|$
|34
|$
|264
|$
|693
|Year-to-date
|3,149
|3,149
|298
|264
|1,550
|Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:
|Quarter-to-date
|0.00
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.28
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.29
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.16
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.71
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.90
|%
|Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans
|171.28
|%
|169.79
|%
|104.15
|%
|109.98
|%
|76.22
|%
|Nonperforming assets/total assets
|1.10
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.76
|%
|(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
|Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|143,810
|$
|142,056
|$
|140,695
|$
|132,687
|$
|137,775
|$
|143,810
|$
|137,775
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
|16,795
|16,878
|16,961
|17,044
|17,127
|16,795
|17,127
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|127,015
|$
|125,178
|$
|123,734
|$
|115,643
|$
|120,648
|$
|127,015
|$
|120,648
|Shares outstanding
|6,379,323
|6,378,110
|6,369,467
|6,369,467
|6,423,630
|6,379,323
|6,423,630
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|19.91
|$
|19.63
|$
|19.43
|$
|18.16
|$
|18.78
|$
|19.91
|$
|18.78
|Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Average Stockholders' Equity
|$
|146,374
|$
|144,167
|$
|139,212
|$
|139,208
|$
|140,475
|$
|142,241
|$
|135,900
|Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles
|16,836
|16,919
|17,002
|17,085
|17,169
|16,960
|17,296
|Average Tangible Common Equity
|$
|129,538
|$
|127,248
|$
|122,210
|$
|122,123
|$
|123,306
|$
|125,281
|$
|118,604
|Net income
|$
|2,489
|$
|1,853
|$
|2,966
|$
|1,041
|$
|3,141
|$
|8,349
|$
|12,711
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
|7.64
|%
|5.79
|%
|9.76
|%
|3.43
|%
|10.11
|%
|6.66
|%
|10.72
|%
|Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|2,489
|$
|1,853
|$
|2,966
|$
|1,041
|$
|3,141
|$
|8,349
|$
|12,711
|Add Income Taxes
|467
|295
|565
|74
|634
|1,401
|2,592
|Add Provision for loan losses
|2,100
|4,000
|1,000
|2,740
|460
|9,840
|890
|PTPP
|$
|5,056
|$
|6,148
|$
|4,531
|$
|3,855
|$
|4,235
|$
|19,590
|$
|16,193
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Average Balance Sheets
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,121,259
|$
|12,041
|4.28
|%
|$
|990,106
|$
|12,392
|4.97
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|113,801
|888
|3.65
|%
|104,139
|858
|3.79
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|70,803
|38
|0.21
|%
|44,816
|186
|1.65
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,305,863
|12,967
|4.00
|%
|1,139,061
|13,436
|4.73
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|78,064
|64,303
|Total assets
|$
|1,383,927
|$
|1,203,364
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|186,933
|$
|97
|0.21
|%
|$
|108,015
|$
|112
|0.41
|%
|Money market deposits
|191,771
|255
|0.53
|%
|157,117
|557
|1.41
|%
|Savings deposits
|238,991
|66
|0.11
|%
|198,577
|309
|0.62
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|316,293
|1,237
|1.56
|%
|370,404
|2,036
|2.18
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|26
|-
|0.00
|%
|5,330
|34
|2.53
|%
|Other borrowings
|17,068
|41
|0.96
|%
|12,602
|80
|2.52
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|951,082
|1,696
|0.71
|%
|852,045
|3,128
|1.46
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|281,608
|207,793
|Other liabilities
|4,863
|3,051
|Stockholders' equity
|146,374
|140,475
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,383,927
|$
|1,203,364
|Net interest income
|$
|11,271
|$
|10,308
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.29
|%
|3.27
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.49
|%
|3.65
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|137.30
|%
|133.69
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $178 and $157 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,121,259
|$
|12,041
|4.28
|%
|$
|1,121,763
|$
|12,603
|4.48
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|113,801
|888
|3.65
|%
|111,994
|867
|3.66
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|70,803
|38
|0.21
|%
|53,826
|37
|0.27
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,305,863
|12,967
|4.00
|%
|1,287,583
|13,507
|4.23
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|78,064
|66,836
|Total assets
|$
|1,383,927
|$
|1,354,419
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|186,933
|$
|97
|0.21
|%
|$
|149,048
|$
|120
|0.32
|%
|Money market deposits
|191,771
|255
|0.53
|%
|176,136
|312
|0.70
|%
|Savings deposits
|238,991
|66
|0.11
|%
|223,507
|113
|0.20
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|316,293
|1,237
|1.56
|%
|349,981
|1,561
|1.77
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|26
|-
|0.00
|%
|19,740
|14
|0.28
|%
|Other borrowings
|17,068
|41
|0.96
|%
|17,130
|28
|0.65
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|951,082
|1,696
|0.71
|%
|935,542
|2,148
|0.91
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|281,608
|270,868
|Other liabilities
|4,863
|3,842
|Stockholders' equity
|146,374
|144,167
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,383,927
|$
|1,354,419
|Net interest income
|$
|11,271
|$
|11,359
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.29
|%
|3.32
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.49
|%
|3.57
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|137.30
|%
|137.63
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $178 and $186 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,079,788
|$
|49,003
|4.55
|%
|$
|997,744
|$
|50,390
|5.06
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|109,863
|3,381
|3.68
|%
|101,381
|3,188
|3.77
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|56,222
|254
|0.45
|%
|44,943
|947
|2.11
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,245,873
|52,638
|4.28
|%
|1,144,068
|54,525
|4.83
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|68,219
|61,596
|Total assets
|$
|1,314,092
|$
|1,205,664
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|144,897
|$
|445
|0.31
|%
|$
|102,550
|$
|374
|0.36
|%
|Money market deposits
|172,587
|1,501
|0.87
|%
|167,187
|2,438
|1.46
|%
|Savings deposits
|211,151
|510
|0.24
|%
|199,515
|1,399
|0.70
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|347,609
|6,506
|1.87
|%
|369,006
|8,198
|2.22
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|22,637
|79
|0.35
|%
|14,808
|368
|2.49
|%
|Other borrowings
|15,629
|209
|1.34
|%
|12,986
|363
|2.80
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|914,510
|9,250
|1.01
|%
|866,052
|13,140
|1.52
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|252,615
|199,672
|Other liabilities
|4,726
|4,040
|Stockholders' equity
|142,241
|135,900
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,314,092
|$
|1,205,664
|Net interest income
|$
|43,388
|$
|41,385
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.27
|%
|3.31
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.54
|%
|3.68
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|136.23
|%
|132.10
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $742 and $720 for 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.