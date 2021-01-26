Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2020 Full Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income decreased 34.3% to $8.3 million, as a result of a $9.0 million annual increase in the provision for loan losses
  • Net interest income improved 4.8% to $43.4 million
  • Total noninterest income was up 23.7% to $6.0 million
  • Noninterest expense declined 0.8%
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income increased 21.0% to $19.6 million
  • Allowance for loan losses increased 98.9% to $13.5 million
  • Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 171.3%, compared to 76.2%
  • Book value per share was up 5.1% to a record $22.54 per share
  • Tangible book value(1) per share was up 6.0% to a record $19.91 per share
  • Total loans increased 12.2% to $1.10 billion
  • Middlefield remains well capitalized with an equity to assets ratio of 10.3% at December 31, 2020

Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our strong asset quality, our focus on supporting our local communities, and the commitment and dedication of our team members helped us successfully navigate the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite significant operating and economic challenges, pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income increased 21.0% year-over-year, reflecting strong core earnings growth, higher noninterest income, and proactive expense management. In addition, we ended the year with record assets and a record book value per share, representing the seventh consecutive year of annual growth in book value.”

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a severe impact on the economy. As a result, we are focused on supporting our communities, proactively controlling asset quality, and strengthening our balance sheet. I believe this conservative approach will allow us to continue to successfully navigate near-term economic uncertainty, while providing the Company with flexibility to pursue long-term growth opportunities.”  

“On behalf of Middlefield’s leadership team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders for their support throughout this challenging period,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
For the 2020 full year, net interest income increased 4.8% to $43.4 million, compared to $41.4 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2020 twelve-month period was 3.54%, compared to 3.68% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $11.3 million, compared to $10.3 million for the 2019 fourth quarter. The 9.3% increase in net interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was largely a result of a 45.8% decrease in total interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2020 fourth quarter was 3.49%, compared to 3.65% for the same period of 2019.

For the 2020 full year, noninterest income increased 23.7% to $6.0 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million for the 2019 fourth quarter.

For the 2020 full year, noninterest expense decreased 0.8% to $29.8 million, compared to $30.0 million last year. For the 2020 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $7.8 million, compared to $7.4 million for the same period last year.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $8.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $1.95 per diluted share for the same period last year. The decline in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to a $9.0 million increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the resolution of an isolated commercial loan that occurred in the 2020 third quarter. Net income for the 2020 fourth quarter, was $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the same period last year. The 2020 fourth quarter provision for loan losses increased $1.6 million from the prior year period.

Core earnings measured by pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income, increased 21.0% to $19.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $16.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income for the 2020 fourth quarter increased 19.4% to $5.1 million, compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2020, increased 17.7% to $1.39 billion, from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2019. Net loans at December 31, 2020, were $1.09 billion, compared to $977.5 million at December 31, 2019. The 11.6% year-over-year increase in total net loans was primarily a result of PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters, as well as organic loan growth that occurred throughout the year.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020, were $1.23 billion, compared to $1.02 billion at December 31, 2019. The 20.0% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily a result of higher interest-bearing deposits. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $114.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $105.7 million at December 31, 2019.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Throughout 2020, we focused on building our allowance for loan losses, which increased 98.9% over the prior year period to $13.5 million at December 31, 2020. In addition, our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 171.28% at December 31, 2020, compared to our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans of 76.22% at December 31, 2019. This is the highest our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans reserve has been in over 13 years. Over the near-term, we will continue to fund our allowance and increase our reserve which we believe is necessary to reserve for potential incurred losses in the portfolio associated with the COVID-19 crisis.”  

“Overall asset quality remains strong. Loans in deferral status continue to improve and declined 88.6% from $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, to $24.5 million at December 31, 2020. No restaurant customers were seeking additional deferrals at year end, while most deferred loans were within the hospitality segment. Overall, the quality of our loan portfolio remains solid and does not appear to be significantly impacted by the current difficult economic environment. We continue to closely watch our loan portfolio, and we are doing everything we can to support all our customers and communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased 4.4% to $143.8 million, compared to $137.8 million at December 31, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2020, was a record $22.54 compared to $21.45 at the same period last year.

At December 31, 2020, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 5.3% to $127.0 million, compared to $120.6 million at December 31, 2019. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.91 at December 31, 2020, compared to $18.78 at December 31, 2019.

For the 2020 full year, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.60 per share, compared to $0.57 per share for the same period last year.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.33%, compared to 11.65% at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2020 fourth quarter was $2.1 million versus $460,000 for the same period last year. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $9.8 million compared to $890,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.   Most of the increased provision for the year ended December 31, 2020, was the result of increases to the economic conditions qualitative factors and higher charge-offs that occurred during the 2020 third quarter.

Net charge-offs for the 2020 fourth quarter were $0, compared to $693,000, or 0.28% of average loans, for the same period last year. For the 2020 twelve-month period, net charge-offs were $3.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.16% of average loans for the 2019 twelve-month period.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020, were $15.2 million, compared to $9.0 million at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, stood at $13.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $6.8 million, or 0.69% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

COVID-19 Update
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and as a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans. As of December 31, 2020, we approved 1,414 applications for up to $143.8 million of loans under the PPP. At December 31, 2020, we have processed $28.9 million of PPP forgiveness.

As of December 31, 2020, we modified 11 loans aggregating $24.5 million consisting of the deferral of principal payments and the extension of the maturity date, compared to 362 loans aggregating $214.8 million at June 30, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.   
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at December 31, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.  

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


                                   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                              
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,            
Balance Sheets (period end)   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019            
ASSETS                                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 92,874     $ 46,097     $ 55,766     $ 53,533     $ 35,113              
Federal funds sold     19,543       6,884       2,520       1,800       -              
Cash and cash equivalents     112,417       52,981       58,286       55,333       35,113              
Equity securities, at fair value     609       553       581       550       710              
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     114,360       112,968       112,529       102,959       105,733              
Loans held for sale     878       10,457       4,151       513       1,220              
Loans:                                  
Commercial real estate:                                  
Owner occupied     103,121       107,342       110,134       113,272       102,386              
Non-owner occupied     309,424       310,512       300,577       292,775       302,180              
Multifamily     39,562       39,622       37,604       52,276       62,028              
Residential real estate     233,995       222,237       227,427       233,900       234,798              
Commercial and industrial     232,044       258,313       240,096       106,797       89,527              
Home equity lines of credit     112,543       115,223       117,196       114,933       112,248              
Construction and other     63,573       60,613       66,015       71,186       66,680              
Consumer installment     9,823       10,534       11,210       12,861       14,411              
Total loans     1,104,085       1,124,396       1,110,259       998,000       984,258              
Less allowance for loan and lease losses     13,459       11,359       10,210       9,244       6,768              
Net loans     1,090,626       1,113,037       1,100,049       988,756       977,490              
Premises and equipment, net     18,333       18,633       18,962       17,653       17,874              
Goodwill     15,071       15,071       15,071       15,071       15,071              
Core deposit intangibles     1,724       1,807       1,890       1,973       2,056              
Bank-owned life insurance     16,938       16,832       16,723       16,618       16,511              
Other real estate owned     7,387       7,391       687       456       155              
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     13,636       15,079       14,391       14,057       10,542              
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,391,979     $ 1,364,809     $ 1,343,320     $ 1,213,939     $ 1,182,475              
                                   
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,            
    2020   2020   2020   2020   2019            
LIABILITIES                                  
Deposits:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 291,347     $ 268,838     $ 270,738     $ 206,372     $ 191,370              
Interest-bearing demand     195,722       179,080       136,722       125,184       107,844              
Money market     198,493       184,936       168,842       156,556       160,826              
Savings     243,888       231,696       218,545       175,468       192,003              
Time     295,750       329,413       363,420       340,130       368,800              
Total deposits     1,225,200       1,193,963       1,158,267       1,003,710       1,020,843              
                                   
Short-term borrowings     -       -       20,417       60,000       5,075              
Other borrowings     17,038       17,100       17,162       12,662       12,750              
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     5,931       11,690       6,779       4,880       6,032              
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,248,169       1,222,753       1,202,625       1,081,252       1,044,700              
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,308,685 shares issued, 6,379,323 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020   86,886       86,871       86,722       86,722       86,617              
Retained earnings     69,578       68,046       67,150       65,140       65,063              
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     4,284       4,077       3,761       (2,237 )     1,842              
Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of December 31, 2020     (16,938 )     (16,938 )     (16,938 )     (16,938 )     (15,747 )            
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     143,810       142,056       140,695       132,687       137,775              
                                   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,391,979     $ 1,364,809     $ 1,343,320     $ 1,213,939     $ 1,182,475              
                                   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                              
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,     June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
Statements of Income   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
                                   
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                  
Interest and fees on loans   $ 12,041     $ 12,603     $ 12,281     $ 12,078     $ 12,392     $ 49,003     $ 50,390  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions     9       8       7       94       124       118       673  
Federal funds sold     1       -       -       21       22       22       78  
Investment securities:                                  
Taxable interest     297       249       206       157       197       909       796  
Tax-exempt interest     591       618       634       629       661       2,472       2,392  
Dividends on stock     28       29       27       30       40       114       196  
Total interest and dividend income     12,967       13,507       13,155       13,009       13,436       52,638       54,525  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                  
Deposits     1,655       2,106       2,336       2,865       3,014       8,962       12,409  
Short-term borrowings     (2 )     14       32       35       34       79       368  
Other borrowings     43       28       62       76       80       209       363  
Total interest expense     1,696       2,148       2,430       2,976       3,128       9,250       13,140  
                                   
NET INTEREST INCOME     11,271       11,359       10,725       10,033       10,308       43,388       41,385  
                                   
Provision for loan losses     2,100       4,000       1,000       2,740       460       9,840       890  
                                   
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     9,171       7,359       9,725       7,293       9,848       33,548       40,495  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                  
Service charges on deposit accounts     729       691       566       553       577       2,539       2,186  
Investment securities gains on sale, net     -       -       -       -       -       -       194  
Gain (loss) on equity securities     56       (28 )     31       (160 )     82       (101 )     94  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     106       109       105       107       108       427       431  
Gains on sale of loans     332       660       381       114       148       1,487       433  
Other income     387       379       412       460       390       1,638       1,503  
Total noninterest income     1,610       1,811       1,495       1,074       1,305       5,990       4,841  
                                   
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                  
Salaries and employee benefits     4,458       3,657       4,136       3,584       4,039       15,835       16,783  
Occupancy expense     628       497       483       550       580       2,158       2,164  
Equipment expense     365       363       307       273       270       1,308       1,040  
Data processing costs     617       683       684       666       614       2,650       2,208  
Ohio state franchise tax     251       282       281       268       262       1,082       1,044  
Federal deposit insurance expense     103       123       74       123       -       423       230  
Professional fees     352       289       369       349       448       1,359       1,683  
Loss (gain) on other real estate owned     44       (184 )     (33 )     1       11       (172 )     (125 )
Advertising expense     55       217       217       209       128       698       733  
Software amortization expense     66       70       74       141       159       351       638  
Core deposit intangible amortization     83       83       83       83       85       332       341  
Other expense     803       942       1,014       1,005       782       3,764       3,294  
Total noninterest expense     7,825       7,022       7,689       7,252       7,378       29,788       30,033  
                                   
Income before income taxes     2,956       2,148       3,531       1,115       3,775       9,750       15,303  
Income taxes     467       295       565       74       634       1,401       2,592  
                                   
NET INCOME   $ 2,489     $ 1,853     $ 2,966     $ 1,041     $ 3,141     $ 8,349     $ 12,711  
                                   
PTPP (1)   $ 5,056     $ 6,148     $ 4,531     $ 3,855     $ 4,235     $ 19,590     $ 16,193  
                                   
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures            
                                   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)                              
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Per common share data                                  
Net income per common share - basic   $ 0.39     $ 0.29     $ 0.47     $ 0.16     $ 0.48     $ 1.31     $ 1.96  
Net income per common share - diluted   $ 0.39     $ 0.29     $ 0.46     $ 0.16     $ 0.48     $ 1.30     $ 1.95  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.60     $ 0.57  
Book value per share (period end)   $ 22.54     $ 22.27     $ 22.09     $ 20.83     $ 21.45     $ 22.54     $ 21.45  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)   $ 19.91     $ 19.63     $ 19.43     $ 18.16     $ 18.78     $ 19.91     $ 18.78  
Dividends declared   $ 957     $ 957     $ 956     $ 964     $ 964     $ 3,834     $ 3,685  
Dividend yield     2.65 %     3.09 %     2.91 %     3.82 %     2.28 %     2.67 %     2.18 %
Dividend payout ratio     38.45 %     51.65 %     32.23 %     92.60 %     30.69 %     45.92 %     28.99 %
Average shares outstanding - basic     6,378,706       6,376,291       6,369,467       6,417,109       6,423,543       6,385,350       6,470,408  
Average shares outstanding - diluted     6,397,681       6,385,765       6,388,118       6,429,443       6,455,387       6,404,524       6,502,806  
Period ending shares outstanding     6,379,323       6,378,110       6,369,467       6,369,467       6,423,630       6,379,323       6,423,630  
                                   
Selected ratios                                  
Return on average assets     0.72 %     0.54 %     0.90 %     0.35 %     1.04 %     0.64 %     1.05 %
Return on average equity     6.76 %     5.11 %     8.57 %     3.01 %     8.87 %     5.87 %     9.35 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)     7.64 %     5.79 %     9.76 %     3.43 %     10.11 %     6.66 %     10.72 %
Efficiency (1)     59.29 %     51.96 %     61.29 %     63.47 %     61.75 %     58.77 %     63.25 %
Equity to assets at period end     10.33 %     10.41 %     10.47 %     10.93 %     11.65 %     10.33 %     11.65 %
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.57 %     0.52 %     0.58 %     0.61 %     0.61 %     2.27 %     2.49 %
                                   
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income    
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                                  
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                              
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity                          
                                   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                  
(Unaudited)                                  
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
Yields   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (2)     4.28 %     4.48 %     4.53 %     4.95 %     4.97 %     4.55 %     5.06 %
Investment securities (2)     3.65 %     3.66 %     3.76 %     3.62 %     3.79 %     3.68 %     3.77 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     0.21 %     0.27 %     0.23 %     1.40 %     1.65 %     0.45 %     2.11 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.00 %     4.23 %     4.27 %     4.69 %     4.73 %     4.28 %     4.83 %
Deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits     0.21 %     0.32 %     0.35 %     0.42 %     0.41 %     0.31 %     0.36 %
Money market deposits     0.53 %     0.70 %     0.93 %     1.41 %     1.41 %     0.87 %     1.46 %
Savings deposits     0.11 %     0.20 %     0.21 %     0.50 %     0.62 %     0.24 %     0.70 %
Certificates of deposit     1.56 %     1.77 %     2.00 %     2.12 %     2.18 %     1.87 %     2.22 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     0.70 %     0.93 %     1.11 %     1.39 %     1.43 %     1.02 %     1.48 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                  
Borrowings     0.95 %     0.45 %     0.53 %     1.62 %     2.52 %     0.75 %     2.63 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.71 %     0.91 %     1.07 %     1.40 %     1.46 %     1.01 %     1.52 %
Cost of deposits     0.54 %     0.72 %     0.85 %     1.13 %     1.15 %     0.79 %     1.20 %
Cost of funds     0.55 %     0.71 %     0.83 %     1.14 %     1.17 %     0.79 %     1.23 %
Net interest margin (1)     3.49 %     3.57 %     3.49 %     3.63 %     3.65 %     3.54 %     3.68 %
                                   
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                          
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.                
                                   
    For the Three Months Ended            
    December 31,   September 30,     June 30,   March 31,   December 31,            
Asset quality data     2020       2020       2020       2020       2019              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                  
Nonperforming loans (1)   $ 7,858     $ 6,690     $ 9,803     $ 8,405     $ 8,879              
Other real estate owned     7,387       7,391       687       456       155              
Nonperforming assets   $ 15,245     $ 14,081     $ 10,490     $ 8,861     $ 9,034              
                                   
Allowance for loan losses   $ 13,459     $ 11,359     $ 10,210     $ 9,244     $ 6,768              
Allowance for loan losses/total loans     1.22 %     1.01 %     0.92 %     0.93 %     0.69 %            
Net charge-offs:                                  
Quarter-to-date   $ -     $ 2,851     $ 34     $ 264     $ 693              
Year-to-date     3,149       3,149       298       264       1,550              
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                                  
Quarter-to-date     0.00 %     1.01 %     0.01 %     0.11 %     0.28 %            
Year-to-date     0.29 %     0.39 %     0.06 %     0.11 %     0.16 %            
                                   
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.71 %     0.59 %     0.88 %     0.84 %     0.90 %            
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans     171.28 %     169.79 %     104.15 %     109.98 %     76.22 %            
Nonperforming assets/total assets     1.10 %     1.03 %     0.78 %     0.73 %     0.76 %            
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.                
                                   
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                                  
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   December 31,   September 30,     June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,     December 31,
      2020       2020       2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                   
Stockholders' Equity   143,810     142,056     $ 140,695     132,687     137,775     $ 143,810     $ 137,775  
Less Goodwill and other intangibles     16,795       16,878       16,961       17,044       17,127       16,795       17,127  
Tangible Common Equity   127,015     125,178     $ 123,734     115,643     120,648     $ 127,015     $ 120,648  
                                   
Shares outstanding     6,379,323       6,378,110       6,369,467       6,369,467       6,423,630       6,379,323       6,423,630  
Tangible book value per share   19.91     19.63     $ 19.43     18.16     18.78     $ 19.91     $ 18.78  
                                   
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                                  
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
                                   
    December 31,   September 30,     June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,     December 31,
      2020       2020       2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                   
Average Stockholders' Equity   146,374     144,167     $ 139,212     139,208     140,475     $ 142,241     $ 135,900  
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles     16,836       16,919       17,002       17,085       17,169       16,960       17,296  
Average Tangible Common Equity   129,538     127,248     $ 122,210     122,123     123,306     $ 125,281     $ 118,604  
                                   
Net income   2,489     1,853     $ 2,966     1,041     3,141     $ 8,349     $ 12,711  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     7.64 %     5.79 %     9.76 %     3.43 %     10.11 %     6.66 %     10.72 %
                                   
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)                                  
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
                                   
    December 31,   September 30,     June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,     December 31,
      2020       2020       2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                   
Net income    $﻿ 2,489     1,853     $ 2,966     1,041     3,141     $ 8,349     $ 12,711  
Add Income Taxes     467       295       565       74       634       1,401       2,592  
Add Provision for loan losses     2,100       4,000       1,000       2,740       460       9,840       890  
PTPP   5,056     6,148     $ 4,531     3,855     4,235     $ 19,590     $ 16,193  
                                   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Average Balance Sheets                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                  
    For the Three Months Ended      
    December 31,   December 31,      
      2020       2019        
    Average         Average   Average         Average      
    Balance   Interest     Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest     Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,121,259     $ 12,041       4.28 %   $ 990,106     $ 12,392       4.97 %      
Investment securities (3)     113,801       888       3.65 %     104,139       858       3.79 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     70,803       38       0.21 %     44,816       186       1.65 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,305,863       12,967       4.00 %     1,139,061       13,436       4.73 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     78,064                 64,303                  
Total assets   $ 1,383,927               $ 1,203,364                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 186,933     $ 97       0.21 %   $ 108,015     $ 112       0.41 %      
  Money market deposits     191,771       255       0.53 %     157,117       557       1.41 %      
  Savings deposits     238,991       66       0.11 %     198,577       309       0.62 %      
  Certificates of deposit     316,293       1,237       1.56 %     370,404       2,036       2.18 %      
  Short-term borrowings     26       -       0.00 %     5,330       34       2.53 %      
  Other borrowings     17,068       41       0.96 %     12,602       80       2.52 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     951,082       1,696       0.71 %     852,045       3,128       1.46 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     281,608                 207,793                  
  Other liabilities     4,863                 3,051                  
Stockholders' equity     146,374                 140,475                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,383,927               $ 1,203,364                  
Net interest income       $ 11,271               $ 10,308              
Interest rate spread (1)             3.29 %             3.27 %      
Net interest margin (2)             3.49 %             3.65 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
  average interest-bearing liabilities             137.30 %             133.69 %      
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.                
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                          
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $178 and $157 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively      
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                                  
                                   
    For the Three Months Ended      
    December 31,   September 30,      
      2020       2020        
    Average         Average   Average         Average      
    Balance   Interest     Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest     Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,121,259     $ 12,041       4.28 %   $ 1,121,763     $ 12,603       4.48 %      
Investment securities (3)     113,801       888       3.65 %     111,994       867       3.66 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     70,803       38       0.21 %     53,826       37       0.27 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,305,863       12,967       4.00 %     1,287,583       13,507       4.23 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     78,064                 66,836                  
Total assets   $ 1,383,927               $ 1,354,419                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 186,933     $ 97       0.21 %   $ 149,048     $ 120       0.32 %      
  Money market deposits     191,771       255       0.53 %     176,136       312       0.70 %      
  Savings deposits     238,991       66       0.11 %     223,507       113       0.20 %      
  Certificates of deposit     316,293       1,237       1.56 %     349,981       1,561       1.77 %      
  Short-term borrowings     26       -       0.00 %     19,740       14       0.28 %      
  Other borrowings     17,068       41       0.96 %     17,130       28       0.65 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     951,082       1,696       0.71 %     935,542       2,148       0.91 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     281,608                 270,868                  
  Other liabilities     4,863                 3,842                  
Stockholders' equity     146,374                 144,167                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,383,927               $ 1,354,419                  
Net interest income       $ 11,271               $ 11,359              
Interest rate spread (1)             3.29 %             3.32 %      
Net interest margin (2)             3.49 %             3.57 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
  average interest-bearing liabilities             137.30 %             137.63 %      
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.                
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                          
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $178 and $186 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.    
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                                  
                                   
    For the Twelve Months Ended      
    December 31,   December 31,      
      2020       2019        
    Average         Average   Average         Average      
    Balance   Interest     Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest     Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,079,788     $ 49,003       4.55 %   $ 997,744     $ 50,390       5.06 %      
Investment securities (3)     109,863       3,381       3.68 %     101,381       3,188       3.77 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     56,222       254       0.45 %     44,943       947       2.11 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,245,873       52,638       4.28 %     1,144,068       54,525       4.83 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     68,219                 61,596                  
Total assets   $ 1,314,092               $ 1,205,664                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 144,897     $ 445       0.31 %   $ 102,550     $ 374       0.36 %      
  Money market deposits     172,587       1,501       0.87 %     167,187       2,438       1.46 %      
  Savings deposits     211,151       510       0.24 %     199,515       1,399       0.70 %      
  Certificates of deposit     347,609       6,506       1.87 %     369,006       8,198       2.22 %      
  Short-term borrowings     22,637       79       0.35 %     14,808       368       2.49 %      
  Other borrowings     15,629       209       1.34 %     12,986       363       2.80 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     914,510       9,250       1.01 %     866,052       13,140       1.52 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     252,615                 199,672                  
  Other liabilities     4,726                 4,040                  
Stockholders' equity     142,241                 135,900                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,314,092               $ 1,205,664                  
Net interest income       $ 43,388               $ 41,385              
Interest rate spread (1)             3.27 %             3.31 %      
Net interest margin (2)             3.54 %             3.68 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
  average interest-bearing liabilities             136.23 %             132.10 %      
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.                
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                          
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $742 and $720 for 2020 and 2019, respectively.                
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                                  

