Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,859 in the last 365 days.

Simmons First National Corporation Reports 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”), parent company of Simmons Bank, today announced net income of $254.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $237.8 million for 2019, an increase of $17.0 million, or 7.2%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.31 for 2020, a decrease of $0.10 or 4.2%, compared to the prior year. Included in the 2020 results were $9.4 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs and the gains on the sales of branches in Texas and Colorado. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $264.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $269.6 million for 2019, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 2.0%. Core diluted earnings per share were $2.40, a decrease of $0.33 or 12.1%, from 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $53.0 million compared to $52.7 million for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.49 for the fourth quarters of both 2020 and 2019. Excluding $9.0 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs, fourth quarter 2020 core earnings were $62.0 million, a decrease of $9.1 million, or 12.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.57, a decrease of $0.09, or 13.6%, from the same period in 2019.

“As we look back on a very challenging year, we are very proud of the teamwork and results we achieved,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “We mobilized over 1,500 associates to work from home at times during the year while maintaining our ability to serve our customers. We provided over 8,000 PPP loans totaling almost $1 billion to businesses that faced extraordinary uncertainty and helped support over 100,000 jobs. We integrated Landmark Bank into Simmons Bank, not without some obstacles due to COVID-19 restrictions, but our associates persevered to get the job done. We contributed $3 million to the Simmons First Foundation to support conservation projects throughout our service area. We enhanced our digital banking offerings, and our customers have benefitted from their ability to conduct their business when they want, where they want. We worked diligently to position ourselves with less risk and with the capacity to help the economy recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. We increased our dividend to our shareholders, and our profitability was excellent, especially under the circumstances. Also during 2020, we successfully completed our regulatory exam cycle, including our first CFPB exam. I, personally, could not be prouder of our team.”

Selected Highlights: FY 2020   FY 2019   4th Qtr 2020   4th Qtr 2019
Net income $254.9 million   $237.8 million   $53.0 million   $52.7 million
Diluted earnings per share $2.31   $2.41   $0.49   $0.49
Return on avg assets 1.18%   1.33%   0.96%   1.04%
Return on avg common equity 8.72%   9.93%   7.13%   8.01%
Return on tangible common equity (1) 15.25%   17.99%   12.48%   14.62%
               
Core earnings (2) 264.3 million   $269.6 million   $62.0 million   $71.1 million
Core diluted earnings per share (2) $2.40   $2.73   $0.57   $0.66
Core return on avg assets (2) 1.22%   1.51%   1.13%   1.41%
Core return on avg common equity (2) 9.05%   11.25%   8.34%   10.80%
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 15.79%   20.31%   14.51%   19.49%
Efficiency ratio (3) 54.66%   50.33%   55.27%   52.63%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (2) $352.7 million   $375.0 million   $83.1 million   $95.1 million


(1)   Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2)   Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings excludes provision for income taxes, provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments, gains on sales of securities, and other pre-tax, non-core items, and is also a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)    Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles, as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
     

Loans

($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019
Total loans $12.90 $14.02 $14.43

Total loans were $12.9 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 10.6%, compared to December 31, 2019. On a linked-quarter basis (December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020), total loans decreased $1.1 billion, or 8.0%. “The decline in the loan balance reflects the tepid loan demand during 2020. Approximately $375 million of the decrease was due to the sale of loans associated with branch sales in South Texas and Colorado during the year. Our total loan pipeline consisting of all loan opportunities, which was a robust $1.7 billion at December 31, 2019 fell to $374 million at September 30, 2020. The pipeline is starting to rebuild and ended 2020 at $674 million, including $177 million in loans approved and ready to close. On a positive note, our concentration levels in commercial real estate are now well below regulatory guidelines and we have substantial capacity to make additional loans, help borrowers in our markets and help the economy recover,” said Makris.

Through December 31, 2020, the Company originated approximately 8,200 loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, with an average balance of $119,000 per loan. Approximately 93% of the PPP loans had a balance less than $350,000 as of December 31, 2020.

PPP Loans
Balance as of December 31, 2020 		# of
Loans 		  Original
Balance
($ in millions) 		  Balance
December 31, 2020
($ in millions) 		 
Less than $50,000 5,220 63% $94.5 10%   $90.8 10%
$50,000 to $350,000 2,445 30% $305.2 31%   $285.2 31%
More than $350,000 to less than $2 million 481 6% $357.9 37%   $315.4 35%
$2 million to $10 million 62 1% $217.9 22%   $213.3 24%
Total 8,208 100% $975.6 100%   $904.7 100%

Deposits

($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019
Total deposits $17.0 $16.2 $16.1
Non-interest bearing deposits $4.5 $4.4 $3.7
Interest bearing deposits $9.7 $9.0 $9.1
Time deposits $2.8 $2.8 $3.3

Total deposits were $17.0 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $878.1 million, or 5.5%, since December 31, 2019. On a linked-quarter basis, total deposits increased $740.4 million, or 4.6%, primarily due to increases in interest bearing accounts. Both consumer and commercial deposit balances have grown since the economic stimulus legislation, including legislation that established the PPP program, was implemented in mid-2020. Trends affected by the increasing cash balances are paydowns on loans, reduced credit card balances and fewer overdraft activities.

Net Interest Income

  4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019
Loan yield (1) 4.74% 4.54% 4.84% 5.19% 5.43%
Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.47% 4.29% 4.52% 4.86% 5.00%
Security yield (1) 2.48% 2.60% 2.50% 2.63% 2.73%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.47% 0.54% 0.59% 1.03% 1.22%
Cost of deposits (3) 0.34% 0.39% 0.44% 0.80% 0.94%
Cost of borrowed funds 1.88% 1.85% 1.84% 2.06% 2.30%
Net interest margin (1) 3.22% 3.21% 3.42% 3.68% 3.78%
Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.04% 3.02% 3.18% 3.42% 3.44%


(1)   Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
(2)   Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)   Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $155.0 million, a decrease of $12.1 million, or 7.3%, from the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the decline in the loan yield of 69 basis points and the lower average loan balance during the period. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $9.0 million and $15.1 million for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The loan yield was 4.74% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 20 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2020. The core loan yield, which excludes the accretion, was 4.47% for the same period. The PPP loan yield was approximately 2.42% during the fourth quarter of 2020 (including accretion of net fees), which decreased the Company’s overall loan yield by approximately 13 basis points.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.04% for the same period. The net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2020 was affected by additional liquidity and the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters of 2020, which decreased the net interest margin by approximately 38 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for 2020 was $248.5 million, an increase of $43.5 million compared to the previous year. The increase was primarily due to a $19.5 million increase in mortgage lending income and a $41.5 million increase in gains on sale of securities recognized on the rebalancing of the investment portfolio during 2020. These increases were partially offset by the one-time gain on sale of the Visa Inc. class B common stock of $42.9 million that was completed during the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $44.1 million, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to the same period in the previous year.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items
($ in millions)		 FY 2020 FY 2019 4th Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019
Service charges on deposit accounts $43.1 $44.8 $10.8 $13.3
Mortgage lending income $34.5 $15.0 $3.0 $4.0
SBA lending income $1.3 $2.7 $0.5 $0.3
Debit and credit card fees $33.5 $29.3 $8.7 $8.9
Gain on sale of securities $54.8 $13.3 - $0.4
Other income $38.5 $62.0 $10.6 $7.1
         
Core other income (1)(2) $29.8 $62.0 $10.3 $7.1


(1)   Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2)   Core other income includes the gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock in 2019.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 2020 was $493.5 million, an increase of $32.4 million compared to the previous year. Included in 2020 were $21.5 million of pre-tax non-core items, which mostly consisted of branch right sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense for 2020 was $472.0 million, an increase of $53.8 million compared to 2019 core non-interest expense. The increase was primarily due to the incremental costs associated with the 2019 mergers and the Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) technology initiative. The Company recognized an additional $14.8 million in software and technology expense related to its NGB initiative in 2020.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $128.1 million, a decrease of $14.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in this quarter were $12.5 million of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $115.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2019.

Also included during the fourth quarter of 2020 was a $3 million contribution to the Simmons First Foundation for grants to support conservation projects throughout the Simmons Bank footprint.

The efficiency ratio for 2020 was 54.66% while the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 55.27%.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items
($ in millions)

FY 2020

FY 2019

4th Qtr 2020

4th Qtr 2019
Salaries and employee benefits $242.5 $227.8 $55.8 $63.2
Merger related costs $4.5 $36.4 $0.7 $24.8
Other operating expenses $174.0 $138.9 $54.3 $38.0
         
Core salaries and employee benefits (1) $239.4 $224.3 $55.6 $63.2
Core merger related costs (1) - - - -
Core other operating expenses (1) $161.8 $135.9 $44.1 $38.0


(1)    Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Early in 2020, the Company offered qualifying associates an early retirement option resulting in $2.9 million of non-core expense during 2020. The Company expects ongoing net annualized savings of approximately $2.9 million.

Management continuously evaluates the Company’s branch network as part of its analysis of the profitability of the Company’s operations and the efficiency with which it delivers banking services to its markets. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, the Company closed 11 branch locations during the second quarter of 2020, with estimated net annual cost savings of approximately $2.4 million related to these locations. The Company closed 23 branch locations on October 9, 2020, with an expected net annual cost savings of approximately $6.7 million. Also during 2020, nine branches were sold in South Texas and Colorado.

Asset Quality

  4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.85% 1.77% 1.59% 1.69% 0.47%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 193% 147% 175% 154% 74%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.96% 1.20% 0.91% 1.10% 0.64%
Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.52% 0.16% 1.04% 0.07% 0.09%
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.45% 0.43% 0.56% 0.07% 0.24%

At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $238.1 million. Included in total loans was $904.7 million of government guaranteed PPP loans. Non-performing loans decreased $45.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, which contributed to the decrease in provision for credit losses for the quarter when compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Provision for credit losses for 2020 was $75.0 million, an increase of $31.7 million from 2019. Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.9 million, an increase of $2.0 million when compared to the same period of 2019. Makris stated, “Due to the uncertainty in the economy during 2020, we were quick to offer loan modifications to our customers to help them through the uncertain times. The majority of modified loans are projected to return to regular payments prior to the end of the third quarter of 2021. We feel we have made adequate provision for potential risk in our credit portfolio and have reviewed and adjusted the risk rating of all modified loans.” Makris continued, “The hospitality industry, particularly hotels, continues to struggle with a return to normal.”

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At December 31, 2020, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $18.4 million, a decrease of $728,000, or 3.8%, compared to the same period in 2019. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:        



($ in millions)		 4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019
Closed bank branches and branch sites $0.6 $0.6 $2.7 $8.8 $5.7
Foreclosed assets – acquired $15.3 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $10.3
Foreclosed assets – legacy $2.5 $2.7 $2.2 $2.8 $3.1

Capital

  4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.3% 13.7% 13.3% 13.7% 14.1%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.5% 8.7% 8.3% 8.4% 9.0%
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 13.4% 12.6% 11.9% 11.1% 10.9%
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.1% 9.1% 8.8% 9.0% 9.6%
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.4% 12.6% 11.9% 11.1% 10.9%
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 16.8% 15.8% 14.9% 14.1% 13.7%


(1)    Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

At December 31, 2020, common stockholders' equity was $3.0 billion. Book value per share was $27.53 and tangible book value per share was $16.56 at December 31, 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.3% at December 31, 2020, while the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.5%. As of December 31, 2020, PPP loans totaled $904.7 million, which are 100% federally guaranteed and have a zero percent risk-weight for regulatory capital ratios. Excluding PPP loans from total assets, equity to total assets was 13.9%, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.8% and the regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.5%.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $22.4 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas and offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST today, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 3994603. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and net branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, NGB and other digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the benefits associated with the Company’s early retirement program, branch closures and branch sales, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, expectations and projections regarding the Company’s COVID-19 loan modification program, and the impacts of the Company’s and its customers participation in the PPP. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to COVID-19; the severity and duration of the pandemic, including the effectiveness of vaccination efforts; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan program authorized by the CARES Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which have been filed with, and are available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stephen C. Massanelli
EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

       
Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC 
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets        
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
ASSETS                              
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 217,499   $ 382,691   $ 234,998   $ 244,123   $ 277,208  
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   3,254,653     2,139,440     2,310,162     1,493,076     719,415  
    Cash and cash equivalents   3,472,152     2,522,131     2,545,160     1,737,199     996,623  
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time   1,579     4,061     4,561     4,309     4,554  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity   333,031     47,102     51,720     53,968     40,927  
Investment securities - available-for-sale   3,473,598     2,607,288     2,496,896     2,466,640     3,288,343  
Mortgage loans held for sale   137,378     192,729     120,034     49,984     58,102  
Other assets held for sale   100     389     399     115,315     260,332  
Loans:                              
Loans   12,900,897     14,017,442     14,606,900     14,374,277     14,425,704  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (238,050 )   (248,251 )   (231,643 )   (243,195 )   (68,244 )
Net loans   12,662,847     13,769,191     14,375,257     14,131,082     14,357,460  
Premises and equipment   441,692     470,491     478,896     484,990     492,384  
Premises held for sale   15,008     4,486     4,576     -     -  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   18,393     12,590     14,111     20,805     19,121  
Interest receivable   72,597     77,352     79,772     57,039     62,707  
Bank owned life insurance   255,630     257,718     256,643     255,197     254,152  
Goodwill   1,075,305     1,075,305     1,064,765     1,064,978     1,055,520  
Other intangible assets   111,110     114,460     117,823     121,673     127,340  
Other assets   289,332     282,102     293,071     278,173     241,578  
Total assets $ 22,359,752   $ 21,437,395   $ 21,903,684   $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143  
                               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,482,091   $ 4,451,385   $ 4,608,098   $ 3,572,244   $ 3,741,093  
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits   9,672,608     8,993,255     8,978,045     8,840,678     9,090,878  
Time deposits   2,832,327     2,802,007     3,029,975     3,146,811     3,276,969  
        Total deposits   16,987,026     16,246,647     16,616,118     15,559,733     16,108,940  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold                              
under agreements to repurchase   299,111     313,694     387,025     377,859     150,145  
Other borrowings   1,342,067     1,342,769     1,393,689     1,396,829     1,297,599  
Subordinated notes and debentures   382,874     382,739     382,604     388,396     388,260  
Other liabilities held for sale   154,620     -     -     58,405     159,853  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   217,398     209,305     219,545     214,730     165,422  
Total liabilities   19,383,096     18,495,154     18,998,981     17,995,952     18,270,219  
                               
Stockholders' equity:                              
Preferred stock   767     767     767     767     767  
Common stock   1,081     1,090     1,090     1,090     1,136  
Surplus   2,014,076     2,032,372     2,029,383     2,026,420     2,117,282  
Undivided profits   901,006     866,503     819,153     778,893     848,848  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):                              
Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities   59,726     41,509     54,310     38,230     20,891  
Total stockholders' equity   2,976,656     2,942,241     2,904,703     2,845,400     2,988,924  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,359,752   $ 21,437,395   $ 21,903,684   $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143  
                               


Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date        
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                              
INTEREST INCOME                              
   Loans $ 160,115   $ 163,180   $ 176,910   $ 187,566   $ 193,402  
   Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   716     623     603     2,441     2,625  
   Investment securities   17,207     14,910     13,473     18,943     16,962  
   Mortgage loans held for sale   1,070     1,012     668     281     402  
           TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   179,108     179,725     191,654     209,231     213,391  
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
   Time deposits   7,835     9,437     10,803     13,323     16,198  
   Other deposits   6,536     6,769     7,203     17,954     20,331  
   Federal funds purchased and securities                              
     sold under agreements to repurchase   284     335     337     759     368  
   Other borrowings   4,869     4,943     4,963     4,877     4,615  
   Subordinated notes and debentures   4,624     4,631     4,667     4,835     4,813  
           TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   24,148     26,115     27,973     41,748     46,325  
NET INTEREST INCOME   154,960     153,610     163,681     167,483     167,066  
   Provision for credit losses   6,943     22,981     21,915     23,134     4,903  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                              
   FOR CREDIT LOSSES   148,017     130,629     141,766     144,349     162,163  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                              
   Trust income   6,557     6,744     7,253     7,151     7,430  
   Service charges on deposit accounts   10,799     10,385     8,570     13,328     13,332  
   Other service charges and fees   1,783     1,764     1,489     1,588     1,915  
   Mortgage lending income   2,993     13,971     12,459     5,046     4,029  
   SBA lending income   484     304     245     296     321  
   Investment banking income   676     557     571     877     822  
   Debit and credit card fees   8,710     8,850     7,996     7,914     8,920  
   Bank owned life insurance income   1,481     1,591     1,445     1,298     1,411  
   Gain on sale of securities, net   16     22,305     390     32,095     377  
   Other income   10,557     5,380     9,809     12,801     7,073  
           TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   44,056     71,851     50,227     82,394     45,630  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                              
   Salaries and employee benefits   55,762     61,144     57,644     67,924     63,235  
   Occupancy expense, net   9,182     9,647     9,217     9,510     9,272  
   Furniture and equipment expense   5,940     6,231     6,144     5,723     5,758  
   Other real estate and foreclosure expense   551     602     274     325     1,089  
   Deposit insurance   1,627     2,244     2,838     2,475     (134 )
   Merger-related costs   731     902     1,830     1,068     24,831  
   Other operating expenses   54,342     38,179     39,651     41,788     38,044  
           TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   128,135     118,949     117,598     128,813     142,095  
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   63,938     83,531     74,395     97,930     65,698  
   Provision for income taxes   10,970     17,633     15,593     20,694     12,976  
NET INCOME   52,968     65,898     58,802     77,236     52,722  
   Preferred stock dividends   13     13     13     13     13  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 52,955   $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709  
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49   $ 0.60   $ 0.54   $ 0.68   $ 0.49  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49   $ 0.60   $ 0.54   $ 0.68   $ 0.49  
                               


Simmons First National Corporation      SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital                    
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
Tier 1 capital                              
   Stockholders' equity $ 2,976,656   $ 2,942,241   $ 2,904,703   $ 2,845,400   $ 2,988,924  
   CECL transition provision (1)   131,430     134,798     130,480     134,558     -  
   Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax   (1,163,797 )   (1,167,357 )   (1,160,385 )   (1,164,038 )   (1,160,079 )
   Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities   (59,726 )   (41,509 )   (54,310 )   (38,230 )   (20,891 )
      Total Tier 1 capital   1,884,563     1,868,173     1,820,488     1,777,690     1,807,954  
                               
Tier 2 capital                              
   Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt   382,874     382,739     382,604     388,396     388,260  
   Qualifying allowance for loan losses and                              
      reserve for unfunded commitments   89,546     96,734     83,780     96,015     76,644  
      Total Tier 2 capital   472,420     479,473     466,384     484,411     464,904  
      Total risk-based capital $ 2,356,983   $ 2,347,646   $ 2,286,872   $ 2,262,101   $ 2,272,858  
                               
Risk weighted assets $ 14,034,563   $ 14,878,932   $ 15,362,175   $ 16,012,233   $ 16,554,081  
                               
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,765,127   $ 20,652,454   $ 20,742,824   $ 19,832,219   $ 18,852,798  
                               
Ratios at end of quarter                              
   Equity to assets   13.31 %   13.72 %   13.26 %   13.65 %   14.06 %
   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   8.45 %   8.65 %   8.31 %   8.44 %   8.99 %
   Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)   13.42 %   12.55 %   11.85 %   11.10 %   10.92 %
   Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.08 %   9.05 %   8.78 %   8.96 %   9.59 %
   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.43 %   12.56 %   11.85 %   11.10 %   10.92 %
   Total risk-based capital ratio   16.79 %   15.78 %   14.89 %   14.13 %   13.73 %
                               
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities                            
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019
($ in thousands)                            
Investment Securities - End of Period                            
Held-to-Maturity                            
   Mortgage-backed securities $ 22,354   $ 24,297   $ 25,980   $ 27,121   $ 10,796
   State and political subdivisions   310,109     21,930     24,777     25,985     27,082
   Other securities   568     875     963     862     3,049
      Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)   333,031     47,102     51,720     53,968     40,927
Available-for-Sale                            
   U.S. Treasury $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 424,989   $ 449,729
   U.S. Government agencies   477,237     471,973     210,921     161,289     194,249
   Mortgage-backed securities   1,394,936     903,687     1,154,086     1,179,837     1,742,945
   State and political subdivisions   1,470,723     1,133,006     1,054,068     678,243     880,524
   Other securities   130,702     98,622     77,821     22,282     20,896
      Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)   3,473,598     2,607,288     2,496,896     2,466,640     3,288,343
      Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 3,806,629   $ 2,654,390   $ 2,548,616   $ 2,520,608   $ 3,329,270
      Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 341,925   $ 49,064   $ 53,751   $ 55,714   $ 41,855
                             
Investment Securities - QTD Average                            
Taxable securities $ 1,757,234   $ 1,534,742   $ 1,642,083   $ 2,324,188   $ 1,940,755
Tax exempt securities   1,528,127     1,155,099     866,944     900,223     825,000
   Total investment securities - QTD average $ 3,285,361   $ 2,689,841   $ 2,509,027   $ 3,224,411   $ 2,765,755
                             


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Loans                            
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019
($ in thousands)                            
Loan Portfolio - End of Period                            
Consumer                            
   Credit cards $ 180,354   $ 172,880   $ 184,348   $ 188,596   $ 204,802
   Other consumer   210,870     190,736     214,024     267,870     249,694
Total consumer   391,224     363,616     398,372     456,466     454,496
Real Estate                            
   Construction   1,596,255     1,853,360     2,010,256     2,024,118     2,236,861
   Single-family residential   1,880,673     1,997,070     2,207,087     2,343,543     2,442,064
   Other commercial real estate   5,746,863     6,132,823     6,316,444     6,466,104     6,205,599
Total real estate   9,223,791     9,983,253     10,533,787     10,833,765     10,884,524
Commercial                            
   Commercial   2,574,386     2,907,798     3,038,216     2,314,472     2,495,516
   Agricultural   175,905     241,687     217,715     191,535     315,454
Total commercial   2,750,291     3,149,485     3,255,931     2,506,007     2,810,970
Other   535,591     521,088     418,810     578,039     275,714
      Total Loans $ 12,900,897   $ 14,017,442   $ 14,606,900   $ 14,374,277   $ 14,425,704
                             



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality                              
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans                              
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326                   $ 68,244   $ 66,590  
Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1)                   $ 151,377        
Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 248,251   $ 231,641   $ 243,195   $ 219,621        
                               
Loans charged off                              
   Credit cards   787     832     1,053     1,441     1,287  
   Other consumer   960     1,091     592     1,379     1,425  
   Real estate   10,415     1,153     1,824     396     892  
   Commercial   8,199     4,327     35,687     523     459  
      Total loans charged off   20,361     7,403     39,156     3,739     4,063  
                               
Recoveries of loans previously charged off                              
   Credit cards   241     276     272     225     287  
   Other consumer   355     366     301     443     304  
   Real estate   431     120     253     101     146  
   Commercial   1,835     936     98     347     77  
      Total recoveries   2,862     1,698     924     1,116     814  
   Net loans charged off   17,499     5,705     38,232     2,623     3,249  
Provision for credit losses on loans   7,298     22,315     26,678     26,197     4,903  
Balance, end of quarter $ 238,050   $ 248,251   $ 231,641   $ 243,195   $ 68,244  
                               
Non-performing assets                              
Non-performing loans                              
   Nonaccrual loans $ 122,968   $ 168,349   $ 131,888   $ 156,746   $ 91,723  
   Loans past due 90 days or more   322     156     537     1,305     855  
      Total non-performing loans   123,290     168,505     132,425     158,051     92,578  
Other non-performing assets                              
   Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   18,393     12,590     14,111     20,805     19,121  
   Other non-performing assets   2,016     1,983     2,008     2,169     1,964  
      Total other non-performing assets   20,409     14,573     16,119     22,974     21,085  
         Total non-performing assets $ 143,699   $ 183,078   $ 148,544   $ 181,025   $ 113,663  
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 3,138   $ 3,379   $ 3,960   $ 4,110   $ 4,411  
                               
Ratios                              
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.85 %   1.77 %   1.59 %   1.69 %   0.47 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   193 %   147 %   175 %   154 %   74 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.96 %   1.20 %   0.91 %   1.10 %   0.64 %
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs)                              
  to total assets   0.66 %   0.86 %   0.70 %   0.89 %   0.56 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.64 %   0.85 %   0.68 %   0.87 %   0.53 %
Annualized net charge offs to total loans   0.52 %   0.16 %   1.04 %   0.07 %   0.09 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to                              
  total credit card loans   1.20 %   1.26 %   1.67 %   2.29 %   1.99 %
                               
(1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020.               
           



Simmons First National Corporation                   SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis            
For the Quarters Ended                      
(Unaudited)                      
  Three Months Ended
Dec 2020		   Three Months Ended
Sep 2020		   Three Months Ended
Dec 2019
($ in thousands)   Average
Balance		     Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                                              
Earning assets:                                              
   Interest bearing balances due from banks                                              
     and federal funds sold $ 2,651,938   $ 716   0.11%   $ 2,265,233   $ 623   0.11%   $ 789,035   $ 2,625   1.32%
   Investment securities - taxable   1,757,234     7,720   1.75%     1,534,742     7,193   1.86%     1,940,755     11,080   2.27%
   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)   1,528,127     12,778   3.33%     1,155,099     10,382   3.58%     825,000     7,945   3.82%
   Mortgage loans held for sale   179,275     1,070   2.37%     145,226     1,012   2.77%     53,511     402   2.98%
   Loans (FTE)   13,457,077     160,306   4.74%     14,315,014     163,379   4.54%     14,144,703     193,511   5.43%
      Total interest earning assets (FTE)   19,573,651     182,590   3.71%     19,415,314     182,589   3.74%     17,753,004     215,563   4.82%
   Non-earning assets   2,278,443               2,350,007               2,288,886          
     Total assets $ 21,852,094             $ 21,765,321             $ 20,041,890          
                                               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
   Interest bearing transaction and                      
     savings accounts $ 9,389,570   $ 6,536   0.28%   $ 8,977,886   $ 6,769   0.30%   $ 8,440,090   $ 20,331   0.96%
   Time deposits   2,823,166     7,835   1.10%     2,998,091     9,437   1.25%     3,393,089     16,198   1.89%
      Total interest bearing deposits   12,212,736     14,371   0.47%     11,975,977     16,206   0.54%     11,833,179     36,529   1.22%
   Federal funds purchased and securities                                              
     sold under agreement to repurchase   340,333     284   0.33%     386,631     335   0.34%     147,395     368   0.99%
   Other borrowings   1,342,403     4,869   1.44%     1,357,278     4,943   1.45%     1,168,897     4,615   1.57%
   Subordinated notes and debentures   382,808     4,624   4.81%     382,672     4,631   4.81%     376,766     4,813   5.07%
      Total interest bearing liabilities   14,278,280     24,148   0.67%     14,102,558     26,115   0.74%     13,526,237     46,325   1.36%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                              
   Non-interest bearing deposits   4,413,168               4,529,782               3,524,092          
   Other liabilities   204,014               190,169               379,909          
      Total liabilities   18,895,462               18,822,509               17,430,238          
Stockholders' equity   2,956,632               2,942,812               2,611,652          
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,852,094             $ 21,765,321             $ 20,041,890          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 158,442             $ 156,474             $ 169,238    
Net interest spread (FTE)             3.04%               3.00%               3.46%
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date             3.22%               3.21%               3.78%
                                               
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date             3.38%               3.43%               3.85%
                                               
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)             3.04%               3.02%               3.44%
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)             4.47%               4.29%               5.00%
                                               
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)             3.16%               3.20%               3.59%
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)             4.54%               4.56%               5.18%
                                               
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
                       


Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data          
For the Quarters Ended Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		 
(Unaudited)  2020   2020   2020   2020   2019  
($ in thousands, except share data)                              
QUARTER-TO-DATE                              
Financial Highlights - GAAP                              
Net Income $ 52,955   $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709  
Diluted earnings per share   0.49     0.60     0.54     0.68     0.49  
Return on average assets   0.96 %   1.20 %   1.08 %   1.48 %   1.04 %
Return on average common equity   7.13 %   8.91 %   8.21 %   10.83 %   8.01 %
Return on tangible common equity   12.48 %   15.45 %   14.55 %   19.00 %   14.62 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.22 %   3.21 %   3.42 %   3.68 %   3.78 %
FTE adjustment   3,482     2,864     2,350     2,305     2,172  
Amortization of intangibles   3,351     3,362     3,369     3,413     3,270  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,475     2,483     2,489     2,521     2,416  
Average diluted shares outstanding   108,888,264     109,207,294     109,130,866     113,137,223     108,472,559  
Shares repurchased under plan   1,034,364     -     -     4,922,336     390,000  
Average price of shares repurchased   19.36     -     -     18.96     25.95  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.17     0.17     0.17     0.17     0.16  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)                              
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 61,977   $ 68,338   $ 60,147   $ 73,838   $ 71,074  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   0.57     0.63     0.55     0.65     0.66  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.04 %   3.02 %   3.18 %   3.42 %   3.44 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   8,999     8,948     11,723     11,837     15,100  
Efficiency ratio (1)   55.27 %   54.12 %   51.46 %   57.79 %   52.63 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.13 %   1.25 %   1.11 %   1.42 %   1.41 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   8.34 %   9.24 %   8.40 %   10.35 %   10.80 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   14.51 %   16.00 %   14.87 %   18.19 %   19.49 %
YEAR-TO-DATE                              
Financial Highlights - GAAP                              
Net Income $ 254,852   $ 201,897   $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828  
Diluted earnings per share   2.31     1.83     1.22     0.68     2.41  
Return on average assets   1.18 %   1.25 %   1.28 %   1.48 %   1.33 %
Return on average common equity   8.72 %   9.27 %   9.45 %   10.83 %   9.93 %
Return on tangible common equity   15.25 %   16.19 %   16.57 %   19.00 %   17.99 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.38 %   3.43 %   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.85 %
FTE adjustment   11,001     7,519     4,655     2,305     7,322  
Amortization of intangibles   13,495     10,144     6,782     3,413     11,805  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   9,968     7,493     5,010     2,521     8,720  
Average diluted shares outstanding   110,173,661     110,480,508     111,083,999     113,137,223     98,796,628  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.68     0.51     0.34     0.17     0.64  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)                              
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 264,300   $ 202,323   $ 133,985   $ 73,838   $ 269,566  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   2.40     1.83     1.21     0.65     2.73  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.16 %   3.20 %   3.30 %   3.42 %   3.59 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   41,507     32,508     23,560     11,837     41,244  
Efficiency ratio (1)   54.66 %   54.46 %   54.62 %   57.79 %   50.33 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.22 %   1.26 %   1.26 %   1.42 %   1.51 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   9.05 %   9.29 %   9.31 %   10.35 %   11.25 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   15.79 %   16.22 %   16.33 %   18.19 %   20.31 %
END OF PERIOD                              
Book value per share $ 27.53   $ 26.98   $ 26.64   $ 26.11   $ 26.30  
Tangible book value per share   16.56     16.07     15.79     15.22     15.89  
Shares outstanding   108,077,662     109,023,781     108,994,389     108,966,331     113,628,601  
Full-time equivalent employees   2,923     2,904     2,939     3,079     3,270  
Total number of financial centers   204     226     226     240     251  
                               
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Quarter-to-Date  
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                              
QUARTER-TO-DATE                              
Net Income $ 52,955   $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709  
Non-core items                              
Gain on sale of branches   (275 )   -     (2,204 )   (5,889 )   -  
Merger-related costs   731     902     1,830     1,068     24,831  
Early retirement program   62     2,346     493     -     -  
Branch right-sizing (net)   11,696     72     1,721     238     37  
Tax effect (1)   (3,192 )   (867 )   (482 )   1,198     (6,503 )
Net non-core items   9,022     2,453     1,358     (3,385 )   18,365  
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 61,977   $ 68,338   $ 60,147   $ 73,838   $ 71,074  
                               
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49   $ 0.60   $ 0.54   $ 0.68   $ 0.49  
Non-core items                              
Gain on sale of branches   -     -     (0.02 )   (0.05 )   -  
Merger-related costs   -     0.01     0.02     0.01     0.23  
Early retirement program   -     0.02     -     -     -  
Branch right-sizing (net)   0.11     -     0.02     -     -  
Tax effect (1)   (0.03 )   -     (0.01 )   0.01     (0.06 )
Net non-core items   0.08     0.03     0.01     (0.03 )   0.17  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57   $ 0.63   $ 0.55   $ 0.65   $ 0.66  
                               
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.                              
                               
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)  
                               
QUARTER-TO-DATE                              
   Other income $ 10,557   $ 5,380   $ 9,809   $ 12,801   $ 7,073  
Non-core items (1)   (275 )   (370 )   (2,204 )   (5,889 )   -  
   Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 10,282   $ 5,010   $ 7,605   $ 6,912   $ 7,073  
                               
   Non-interest expense $ 128,135   $ 118,949   $ 117,598   $ 128,813   $ 142,095  
Non-core items (1)   (12,489 )   (3,690 )   (4,044 )   (1,306 )   (24,868 )
   Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 115,646   $ 115,259   $ 113,554   $ 127,507   $ 117,227  
                               
   Salaries and employee benefits $ 55,762   $ 61,144   $ 57,644   $ 67,924   $ 63,235  
Non-core items (1)   (144 )   (2,448 )   (493 )   -     -  
   Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 55,618   $ 58,696   $ 57,151   $ 67,924   $ 63,235  
                               
   Merger related costs $ 731   $ 902   $ 1,830   $ 1,068   $ 24,831  
Non-core items (1)   (731 )   (902 )   (1,830 )   (1,068 )   (24,831 )
   Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
                               
   Other operating expenses $ 54,342   $ 38,179   $ 39,651   $ 41,788   $ 38,044  
Non-core items (1)   (10,270 )   (11 )   (1,662 )   (212 )   (4 )
   Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,072   $ 38,168   $ 37,989   $ 41,576   $ 38,040  
                               
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.
           



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Year-to-Date  
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                              
YEAR-TO-DATE                              
Net Income $ 254,852   $ 201,897   $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828  
Non-core items                              
Gain on sale of branches   (8,368 )   (8,093 )   (8,093 )   (5,889 )   -  
Merger-related costs   4,531     3,800     2,898     1,068     36,379  
Early retirement program   2,901     2,839     493     -     3,464  
Branch right-sizing (net)   13,727     2,031     1,959     238     3,129  
Tax effect (1)   (3,343 )   (151 )   716     1,198     (11,234 )
Net non-core items   9,448     426     (2,027 )   (3,385 )   31,738  
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 264,300   $ 202,323   $ 133,985   $ 73,838   $ 269,566  
                               
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.31   $ 1.83   $ 1.22   $ 0.68   $ 2.41  
Non-core items                              
Gain on sale of branches   (0.07 )   (0.07 )   (0.07 )   (0.05 )   -  
Merger-related costs   0.04     0.03     0.03     0.01     0.37  
Early retirement program   0.03     0.02     -     -     0.03  
Branch right-sizing (net)   0.12     0.02     0.02     -     0.03  
Tax effect (1)   (0.03 )   -     0.01     0.01     (0.11 )
Net non-core items   0.09     -     (0.01 )   (0.03 )   0.32  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 2.40   $ 1.83   $ 1.21   $ 0.65   $ 2.73  
                               
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.          
           
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)  
                               
YEAR-TO-DATE                              
   Other income $ 38,547   $ 27,990   $ 22,610   $ 12,801   $ 62,015  
Non-core items (1)   (8,738 )   (8,463 )   (8,093 )   (5,889 )   -  
   Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 29,809   $ 19,527   $ 14,517   $ 6,912   $ 62,015  
                               
   Non-interest expense $ 493,495   $ 365,360   $ 246,411   $ 128,813   $ 461,112  
Non-core items (1)   (21,529 )   (9,040 )   (5,350 )   (1,306 )   (42,972 )
   Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 471,966   $ 356,320   $ 241,061   $ 127,507   $ 418,140  
                               
   Salaries and employee benefits $ 242,474   $ 186,712   $ 125,568   $ 67,924   $ 227,795  
Non-core items (1)   (3,085 )   (2,941 )   (493 )   -     (3,464 )
   Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 239,389   $ 183,771   $ 125,075   $ 67,924   $ 224,331  
                               
   Merger related costs $ 4,531   $ 3,800   $ 2,898   $ 1,068   $ 36,379  
Non-core items (1)   (4,531 )   (3,800 )   (2,898 )   (1,068 )   (36,379 )
   Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
                               
   Other operating expenses $ 173,960   $ 119,618   $ 81,439   $ 41,788   $ 138,852  
Non-core items (1)   (12,155 )   (1,885 )   (1,874 )   (212 )   (2,938 )
   Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 161,805   $ 117,733   $ 79,565   $ 41,576   $ 135,914  
                               
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.
           


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period      
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31       Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2020       2020       2020       2020       2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                                      
                                       
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  
                                       
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,975,889     $ 2,941,474     $ 2,903,936     $ 2,844,633     $ 2,988,157  
Intangible assets:                                      
   Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,765 )     (1,064,978 )     (1,055,520 )
   Other intangible assets   (111,110 )     (114,460 )     (117,823 )     (121,673 )     (127,340 )
Total intangibles   (1,186,415 )     (1,189,765 )     (1,182,588 )     (1,186,651 )     (1,182,860 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,789,474     $ 1,751,709     $ 1,721,348     $ 1,657,982     $ 1,805,297  
                                       
Total assets $ 22,359,752     $ 21,437,395     $ 21,903,684     $ 20,841,352     $ 21,259,143  
Intangible assets:                                      
   Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,765 )     (1,064,978 )     (1,055,520 )
   Other intangible assets   (111,110 )     (114,460 )     (117,823 )     (121,673 )     (127,340 )
Total intangibles   (1,186,415 )     (1,189,765 )     (1,182,588 )     (1,186,651 )     (1,182,860 )
Tangible assets $ 21,173,337     $ 20,247,630     $ 20,721,096     $ 19,654,701     $ 20,076,283  
                                       
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans   (904,673 )     (970,488 )     (963,712 )                
Total assets excluding PPP loans $ 21,455,079     $ 20,466,907     $ 20,939,972                  
Tangible assets excluding PPP loans $ 20,268,664     $ 19,277,142     $ 19,757,384                  
                                       
Ratio of equity to assets   13.31 %     13.72 %     13.26 %     13.65 %     14.06 %
Ratio of equity to assets excluding PPP loans   13.87 %     14.38 %     13.87 %                
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.45 %     8.65 %     8.31 %     8.44 %     8.99 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans   8.83 %     9.09 %     8.71 %                
                                       
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share                                      
                                       
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,975,889     $ 2,941,474     $ 2,903,936     $ 2,844,633     $ 2,988,157  
Intangible assets:                                      
   Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,765 )     (1,064,978 )     (1,055,520 )
   Other intangible assets   (111,110 )     (114,460 )     (117,823 )     (121,673 )     (127,340 )
Total intangibles   (1,186,415 )     (1,189,765 )     (1,182,588 )     (1,186,651 )     (1,182,860 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,789,474     $ 1,751,709     $ 1,721,348     $ 1,657,982     $ 1,805,297  
Shares of common stock outstanding   108,077,662       109,023,781       108,994,389       108,966,331       113,628,601  
Book value per common share $ 27.53     $ 26.98     $ 26.64     $ 26.11     $ 26.30  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.56     $ 16.07     $ 15.79     $ 15.22     $ 15.89  
                                       
Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Excluding Average PPP Loans                                      
                                       
Total Tier 1 capital $ 1,884,563     $ 1,868,173     $ 1,820,488                  
                                       
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,765,127     $ 20,652,454     $ 20,742,824                  
Average PPP loans   (937,544 )     (967,152 )     (645,172 )                
Adjusted average assets excluding average PPP loans $ 19,827,583     $ 19,685,302     $ 20,097,652                  
                                       
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.08 %     9.05 %     8.78 %                
Tier 1 leverage ratio excluding average PPP loans   9.50 %     9.49 %     9.06 %                
                                       



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date      
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31       Sep 30       Jun 30       Mar 31       Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2020       2020       2020       2020       2019  
($ in thousands)                                      
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets                                      
                                       
Net income $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789     $ 77,223     $ 52,709  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   9,022       2,453       1,358       (3,385 )     18,365  
Core earnings $ 61,977     $ 68,338     $ 60,147     $ 73,838     $ 71,074  
                                       
Average total assets $ 21,852,094     $ 21,765,321     $ 21,822,273     $ 20,920,223     $ 20,041,890  
                                       
Return on average assets   0.96 %     1.20 %     1.08 %     1.48 %     1.04 %
Core return on average assets   1.13 %     1.25 %     1.11 %     1.42 %     1.41 %
                                       
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity                                      
                                       
Net income $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789     $ 77,223     $ 52,709  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,475       2,483       2,489       2,521       2,416  
Total income available to common stockholders $ 55,430     $ 68,368     $ 61,278     $ 79,744     $ 55,125  
                                       
Net non-core items, net of taxes   9,022       2,453       1,358       (3,385 )     18,365  
Core earnings   61,977       68,338       60,147       73,838       71,074  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,475       2,483       2,489       2,521       2,416  
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 64,452     $ 70,821     $ 62,636     $ 76,359     $ 73,490  
                                       
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,955,865     $ 2,942,045     $ 2,879,337     $ 2,869,177     $ 2,611,143  
Average intangible assets:                                      
   Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,064,893 )     (1,064,955 )     (1,055,498 )     (997,004 )
   Other intangibles   (113,098 )     (116,385 )     (120,111 )     (125,746 )     (118,311 )
Total average intangibles   (1,188,403 )     (1,181,278 )     (1,185,066 )     (1,181,244 )     (1,115,315 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,767,462     $ 1,760,767     $ 1,694,271     $ 1,687,933     $ 1,495,828  
                                       
Return on average common equity   7.13 %     8.91 %     8.21 %     10.83 %     8.01 %
Return on tangible common equity   12.48 %     15.45 %     14.55 %     19.00 %     14.62 %
Core return on average common equity   8.34 %     9.24 %     8.40 %     10.35 %     10.80 %
Core return on tangible common equity   14.51 %     16.00 %     14.87 %     18.19 %     19.49 %
                                       
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)                                      
                                       
Non-interest expense $ 128,135     $ 118,949     $ 117,598     $ 128,813     $ 142,095  
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (12,489 )     (3,690 )     (4,044 )     (1,306 )     (24,868 )
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (545 )     (600 )     (242 )     (319 )     (1,063 )
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (3,351 )     (3,362 )     (3,369 )     (3,413 )     (3,270 )
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 111,750     $ 111,297     $ 109,943     $ 123,775     $ 112,894  
                                       
Net-interest income $ 154,960     $ 153,610     $ 163,681     $ 167,483     $ 167,066  
Non-interest income   44,056       71,851       50,227       82,394       45,630  
Non-core non-interest income adjustment   (275 )     (370 )     (2,204 )     (5,889 )     -  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)   3,482       2,864       2,350       2,305       2,172  
Gain on sale of securities   (16 )     (22,305 )     (390 )     (32,095 )     (377 )
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 202,207     $ 205,650     $ 213,664     $ 214,198     $ 214,491  
                                       
Efficiency ratio (1)   55.27 %     54.12 %     51.46 %     57.79 %     52.63 %
                                       
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
   



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)    
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin                              
                               
Net interest income $ 154,960   $ 153,610   $ 163,681   $ 167,483   $ 167,066  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)   3,482     2,864     2,350     2,305     2,172  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   158,442     156,474     166,031     169,788     169,238  
                               
Total accretable yield   (8,999 )   (8,948 )   (11,723 )   (11,837 )   (15,100 )
Core net interest income $ 149,443   $ 147,526   $ 154,308   $ 157,951   $ 154,138  
                               
PPP loan and excess liquidity interest income   (6,983 ) $ (6,131 ) $ (5,623 )            
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity $ 151,459   $ 150,343   $ 160,408              
                               
Average earning assets $ 19,573,651   $ 19,415,314   $ 19,517,475   $ 18,581,491   $ 17,7