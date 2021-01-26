Applied Launches Latest Release of Applied Epic for Salesforce

New release features tighter integration with Salesforce to enable agencies to more easily manage and organize their data and automate renewals

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the latest release of Applied Epic for Salesforce is now available. This latest release tightens the integration between Salesforce and Applied Epic with custom account level data exchange between the two systems, allowing agencies to manage and organize their data in both systems more easily. Additionally, enhanced visibility provides users greater insight into their records to gain a better understanding of their book of business. New renewal automation capabilities allow agents to focus on retaining and growing their book of business by scheduling renewals to automatically become open opportunities.

Key enhancements in the latest release of Applied Epic for Salesforce include:

Person Account Integration – Syncs any custom account record type, including Person Accounts with Individual Account in Applied Epic to ensure consistent records in both applications.

Syncs any custom account record type, including Person Accounts with Individual Account in Applied Epic to ensure consistent records in both applications. Custom Account Record Types – Allows agents to customize account record organization, while syncing data back to the Applied Epic account types.

Allows agents to customize account record organization, while syncing data back to the Applied Epic account types. Enhanced Ownership Visibility – Provides a more comprehensive view of tasks, opportunities, lines and policies that are owned by the user.

Provides a more comprehensive view of tasks, opportunities, lines and policies that are owned by the user. Renewal Opportunity Automation – Agents can schedule renewals to automatically become open opportunities before they expire based on various criteria, including days before expiration, structures, policy type and premium amount.

“The challenges that independent agencies are facing today – remote work, economic uncertainty, a global pandemic – have made the shift to more digital ways of working vital to success,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Epic for Salesforce enables agents to focus on retaining and growing their book business by increasing automation in the front office while tightly integrating data and automated back-office processes for greater business value.”

