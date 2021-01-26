BTIS to Automate Distribution with IVANS

Commercial lines insurer to automate appetite communications and market products directly in agencies’ daily workflows

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that BTIS, a leading insurance intermediary Amynta Group company focused on serving small businesses with commercial lines products, has selected IVANS Markets to automate appetite communications to the largest network of independent insurance agencies. IVANS Markets will enable BTIS to actively market its products to agents in their management systems, eliminating traditional, manual processes of marketing while creating new business opportunities through enhanced agency awareness.

“BTIS is truly an insurtech, focused on keeping distribution simple and automated, so it is important for us to have digital means of marketing our products,” said Paul Hohlbein, Co-President, BTIS. “IVANS Markets allows us to automatically communicate our appetite to agencies, creating a digital experience for our agencies from the point of searching for our appetite to distribution.”

IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities in the IVANS network of more than 32,000 independent insurance agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs in-appetite submissions into pipeline to drive growth and profitability.

“More insurers are adopting technology to increase connectivity to their agency partners, ultimately driving greater productivity and value for all stakeholders,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Markets will enable BTIS to increase ease of doing business by delivering the latest appetite information directly in their management systems, driving better agency relationships and new business opportunities.”

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

Lauren Malcolm IVANS Insurance Solutions 4048420055 lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com