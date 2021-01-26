Mission Taps Dr. Ryan Ries to Lead New AWS Data Science & Engineering Consulting Practice

Highly-touted industry veteran joins Mission to build out dedicated data science and engineering practice amid booming customer demand for harnessing machine learning, AI, and analytics on AWS

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that Dr. Ryan Ries has joined Mission as the Practice Lead for its new Data Science & Engineering organization. Dr. Ries will be responsible for building and leading the new practice, which will be a part of Mission’s expanded Professional Consulting Services for businesses of all sizes using AWS.



Dr. Ries is a renowned data scientist bringing Mission more than 15 years of data and engineering leadership at fast-scaling technology companies. Over his career, Dr. Ries has helped develop cutting-edge data solutions for customers ranging from the U.S. Department of Defense and other government entities to one of the largest online retailers and a myriad of Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, Dr. Ries served as the Senior Director of Data Science & Engineering at Onica (acquired by Rackspace), where he built out the business’ data practice. While growing his team of data scientists and engineers by nearly 800% in two years, Dr. Ries focused on customers’ AWS data migration and data modernization initiatives. His work routinely leveraged AI and machine learning to unlock new data-driven insights that could deliver deeper value across organizations. For example, Dr. Ries built out algorithms for one of the world's largest online retailers analyzing billions of shipments to better match products and shipping package types, increasing cost efficiencies. Prior to Onica, Dr. Ries served for ten years at Areté Associates, the national defense-focused science and engineering company. Dr. Ries earned his Ph.D. in Biophysical Chemistry at UCLA and Caltech.

Under Dr. Ries’ leadership, the new Data Science & Engineering practice will be structured within Mission’s Professional Consulting Services, which also includes Mission’s Professional Services, Managed DevOps, and Project Management Office organizations. The Data Science & Engineering practice will enable Mission’s customers – from startups to SMBs to enterprises – to markedly improve business outcomes by tapping into the full potential of AWS’ ever-expanding data science and engineering ecosystem.

Dr. Ries’ team of AWS-certified experts will work closely with customers to accelerate their data modernization initiatives. The practice will include hands-on-keyboard attention that leverages Mission-managed data solutions, such as its AWS data-lake-as-a-service offering. The consulting arm will also provide a clear path for businesses seeking to more fully harness their data to drive better-informed decision making via AI and machine learning guidance and execution, among other professional services.

“The unparalleled benefits of modernized and cloud-first data science and engineering capabilities have remained tantalizingly out of reach for too many businesses, many of whom are unable to invest the vast sums traditionally required to get these cloud projects off the ground successfully,” said Dr. Ryan Ries, Practice Lead, Data Science & Engineering, at Mission. “With Mission’s Data Science & Engineering practice, we’re building a world-class professional services organization that fast-tracks the implementation and optimization of these technologies through the transformative power of pairing AWS solutions with Mission’s proven success delivering AWS expertise that maps to each customer’s specific cloud goals. I’m thrilled to be joining Mission, to build on the substantial momentum here, and to create and grow this exciting new practice.”

“We’re exceptionally proud to introduce Dr. Ries, a leading mind in the data science and engineering field and a proven leader who knows how to build smart and successful teams,” said Jaret Chiles, Vice President, Consulting Services, at Mission. “For businesses looking for an accelerated and cost-efficient path to data modernization on AWS, Mission is the answer. We live and breathe AWS, and bring the expertise and best practices required for organizations to be continually successful on AWS.”

Mission is hiring for its Data Science & Engineering practice. Visit https://www.missioncloud.com/careers to learn more about open positions.

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

