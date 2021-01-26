Causality Link Partners with Eagle Alpha to Supply Data from AI-Powered “Research Assistant” Platform

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Causality Link, an advanced, AI-driven financial information technology provider, and Eagle Alpha, the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data, today announced the addition of Causality Link’s data to Eagle Alpha’s library of alternative data supplied to asset managers, private equity professionals and corporate enterprises.

In this partnership, Causality Link will make available its data from Research Assistant, the firm’s AI-powered platform that processes and analyzes more than 90 million texts globally in real time to identify explicit cause-and-effect statements. Reading texts in 24 languages, Research Assistant aggregates the knowledge of thousands of authors into a single deductive system, allowing portfolio managers, analysts and corporates to understand the KPIs, events, trends and causal links that reveal the market forces acting over time on a commodity, equity, portfolio, sector or industry. The feed also includes comprehensive data on ten subcategories related to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors for public companies worldwide.

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is a pioneer in the alternative data universe. The firm was one of the first to understand the value of non-traditional data sources and now has access to nearly 1,500 global datasets, providing knowledge and solutions to top buy-side clients and a variety of leading businesses.

Pierre Haren, co-founder and CEO of Causality Link, explains, “Eagle Alpha has the deep industry contacts and reach that data firms look for and a sophisticated platform that both data sellers and buyers can use effectively. Becoming a distribution partner with Eagle Alpha is a natural next step for the evolution of Causality Link and the relationship has developed into a meaningful opportunity for mutual learning and knowledge sharing.”

Niall Hurley, CEO of Eagle Alpha, adds, “At Eagle Alpha, we pride ourselves on our technology and the datasets, analysis and support that provide our clients with the most value. In working with Causality Link, we have found their data to be both unique and impactful, and it represents an original offering among the many other kinds of alternative data firms we are currently working with.”

[Firms interested in learning more about receiving Causality Link data can contact Eagle Alpha at info@eaglealpha.com.]

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals produce smarter decisions by better understanding the “causal links” between their subjects and various market indicators. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link’s platform merges explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data. First adopted by alpha-seeking hedge funds over 10 years ago, alternative data is now being sought for use in the wider asset management space, as well as the private equity and corporate verticals. Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value from these new data sources and has been investing in educating and connecting alternative data vendors and buyers since 2012, in the process building trusted relationships with both sides of this market. As of January 1st, 2021, Eagle Alpha partners with over 1,500 datasets and hundreds of data buyers across asset management, private equity firms and corporates. A unique breadth of datasets, knowledge of the industry and client relationships have cemented Eagle Alpha as the global leader and strategic partner in the data space. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors and buyers visit www.eaglealpha.com.

Attachment

Michael Kingsley Forefront Communications Group for Causality Link 212-320-8984 mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com