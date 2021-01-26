Global Payment Service Provider Mercuryo leverages Zero Hash for US expansion

Mercuryo, leading enabler of secure bank card and digital asset payments, today announced a strategic partnership with Zero Hash for US expansion

Mercuryo, the Estonian-based crypto wallet and BTC acquiring service provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Zero Hash, the API driven financial institution providing the regulatory and technology rails for the digital asset ecosystem. Mercuryo already has over 600,000 clients globally and through its partnership with Zero Hash is now able to expand its offering to persons in the United States and Canada.



"We are pleased that Mercuryo is now leveraging the Zero Hash compliance and technology building blocks to service North American customers,” said Edward Woodford, CEO. “Zero Hash empowers the innovators building Finance 2.0 by settling transactions with complete customization in a regulated ecosystem.”

"We are excited about our new endeavor and entering the US market through a partnership with Zero Hash. Our vision is to build financial infrastructure that provides customers around the world with easy and fast access to cryptocurrencies," says Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CBDO of Mercuryo.io.

Similar to how “Banking as a Service” enabled FinTechs to focus on building products, Zero Hash provides the infrastructure to clear and settle digital assets in a completely automated and regulated way. Key features include:

Identity: Verify users’ identities complying withKYC/AML requirements under the BSA.

Verify real-time account balances and deposits across all assets, with ownership validation.

Lock and unlock the withdrawals of assets in real time for committed and exited transactions.

Transfer the ownership of assets with Zero Hash providing the regulatory framework to serve 99%+ of the US population. All transfers can be automated with a full screening of assets to ensure compliance and peace of mind.

Access detailed transaction history with real time transaction updates across 1000+ transaction pairs.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world’s largest liquidity providers.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in more than 40 states (providing coverage to roughly 95% of the US population). Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS.

In 2019, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo.io is a cross-border payments network that enables businesses worldwide to send and receive payments for goods and services using cryptocurrencies. Founded in Estonia in 2018, it now operates across Europe with offices in Tallinn and London.

Mercuryo provides partners with 100% security against chargebacks and provides 24/7 support. Mercuryo.io has partnerships with groups including Binance, TrustWallet, Bitfinex, Trezor and Bithumb. Mercuryo recently closed a €2.5m seed funding led by the major international VC fund Target Global and has ambitious plans to scale globally.

Zero Hash Contact

www.zerohash.com

Edward Woodford

media@zerohash.com

Mercuryo Contact

www.mercuryo.io

Alexander Koptev

a.koptev@mercuryo.io