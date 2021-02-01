The Fan-Brand and the United States Navy Sign Home Décor Licensing Agreement

United States Navy: Original Oval Rotating Lighted Wall Sign | thefan-brand.com United States Navy: Retro Diner Lighted Wall Clock | thefan-brand.com United States Navy: Standard Pool Table Light | thefan-brand.com

Deal Allows for the Manufacturing and Sales of United States Navy-branded Lighted Signs and Wall Décor

We sincerely thank the Navy for selecting us as a licensee and look forward to helping promote and honor those who serve our country.” — Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO

FAIRVIEW, PA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is proud to announce they have entered into a partnership with the United States Navy to develop and sell officially licensed lighted wall signs, pool table lights, and an assortment of wall décor products bearing their iconic marks and colors. These products are immediately available on The Fan-Brand direct-to-consumer website (www.thefan-brand.com) and through various online retailers.

“Since we started this company, as a manufacturing company solely based in the United States, it’s always been a goal of ours to work with our Armed Forces,” says Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO of The Fan-Brand. “We sincerely thank the Navy for selecting us as a licensee and look forward to helping promote and honor those who serve our country.”

The Fan-Brand provides military veterans and supporters of the U.S. Armed Forces with unique and attractive ways to express their passion, decorate their home theater, bar or man cave, or show their support while at work. Its high-quality licensed products are conversation starters and are perfect for fans’ looking to express their passion with fellow military enthusiasts.

About The Fan-Brand

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grimm Industries, Inc., an acknowledged leader in innovative, plastic-based, signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family owned and operated with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include more than 70 NCAA universities, the NHL, The United States Army, Mossy Oak, and NASA.

About the United States Navy

The United States Navy is an iconic brand that originated in 1775 and is rich in heritage and pride for many Americans. Today, the program has more than 400 licensees and attracts some the world’s most famous brands.

For more information on available products for the United States Navy:

www.thefan-brand.com/collections/united-states-navy