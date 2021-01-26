Joseph Daniels , A famous Nollywood actor
ABUJA, ABUJA, NIGERIA , January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emojurhobo Joseph Okoro is one of the top ranking Nigeria nollywood actor, popularly known on Instagram as @josephdanielsofficial.
He started as a safety engineer and moved on to lecturing as a Graduate Assistant. Worked in Aluminium production company and finally settled in Oil & gas industry. Started as a Production Supervisor, understanding the rudiments of Oil & Gas production, then joined Major Projects and rose gradually to Operations Readiness & Assurance Manager (Oil &Gas). Participated in several Front End, Detailed Engineering and Construction reviews, home and abroad. Managed Commissioning, Startup and Initial Operations of over 10 projects, east and west of SPDC operations. Participated and led several Pre-Startup Audits, home and abroad. Involved in other extracurricular activities like movie making and politicking. A senior Chief and traditional leader in Agbarho kingdom.
He is skilled in business management, oil and gas operations, industrial relations management, political campaign management and movie production management ( acting , producing , directing , editing and marketing ).
Joesph is the managing director of Recozee Hotels Ltd , Recozee productions Ltd and Rojoe academy. Also a former DG of chief osiobe okotie , an APC governorship aspirant for delta state during the 2019 elections.
Okoro Joseph has been featured on many major nollywood movies known across the globe and he is still currently on the motive of creating more contents. He has received several magnificent international awards regarding his impact into the movie industry . He is also ranked among the best nollywood actor across many major platforms all over the world , he is not just an actor , but a talented content creator whose movies have positively influenced the society and communities in major states across Nigeria.
His movies are frequently featured on major television channels such as , Africamagic , Fox , CBS , televista, M movies zone and so many others.
