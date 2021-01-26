NB Pure Announces a Complete Rebrand

Maker of Natural Ingredient Supplements Gets a Makeover

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NB Pure (formerly Nutritional Brands), just got a makeover. Today, the natural ingredient supplement maker announced a complete rebrand, with a fresh new name, logo, packaging design and website. After having a strong foothold in the industry for more than 25 years, the same trustworthy creator of cult-favorite products, like MagO 7 ®, is unveiling a modernized look to reflect their commitment to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers. With this rebrand, family-owned and operated NB Pure is positioned to step out of the shadows and take over the natural wellness space.



“We are a Phoenix-based company, and we’re choosing to view this rebrand as a phoenix rising from the ashes,” said Danna Pratte, CEO of NB Pure. “We want to become the most well-known health and wellness brand in the natural space, and an elevated packaging design and rebrand is step one in achieving that goal. We built this family-run and operated company from the ground up, and we’re ready to take the next step and launch ourselves into the public space.”

NB Pure’s previous logo was evolved to provide a modern, timeless and refreshing look. With its modernized water and leaf design elements and lowercase letters, the brand has a new sense of approachability – an intentional move to showcase the brand as a wellness partner to all. All NB Pure products will feature this logo to create unity and drive recognition among their previous sub-brands, which included Aerobic Life, Oregon Health, Pure Vegan and Vuelve la Vida.

The product packaging also got a redesign. Easy-to-read labels ensure that loyal NB Pure fans and brand new customers alike will get all the information they need at a single glance. A new color-coordinated system will catch the attention of customers perusing the highly competitive supplements aisle. The bright colors also serve a functional purpose to help differentiate between their products:

Blue = Cleanse MagO 7 ® , Paraend ® and Liver Fend ®

Green = Digestion Daily Multi-Fiber, Digestive Enzyme Complex and Enzybiotic ®

Orange = Boost Zinc Up +® , Methyl B-12, Vitamin D3 and Onset

Purple = Care Plant Protein + , Stress Away, Power Down and Organic Aloe Vera



RJ Carvis, director of marketing, was hired earlier this year to lead this initiative and craft a new company image to transform Nutritional Brands into NB Pure, a true lifestyle brand.

“This is what I came here to do. Coming from a sports background, my unique approach to functional health and wellness paired with NB Pure’s staff of innovative thinkers will bring this company to the next level. NB Pure has an amazing backstory and an industry-leading stable of products. With this rebrand, big things are coming, and I am honored to be part of this exciting ride,” said Carvis.

In addition to rebranding, NB Pure launched a website overhaul to match their new and improved packaging. The brand’s website is easier than ever to navigate and provides a seamless transaction experience for customers.

Loyal fans and new customers can find the redesigned NB Pure products on shelves and on the brand’s website beginning in early 2021.

To keep up with the brand’s latest innovations in the health and wellness space, visit the NB Pure website at nbpure .com or follow their Instagram page @nbpure .

About NB Pure

NB Pure has been in the dietary supplement industry for over 25 years. Their mission is to provide the highest quality supplements to those who seek a natural approach to their everyday health care needs. Their commitment to excellence ensures that their products meet and exceed industry standards for purity, potency, and bioavailability and allows them to provide consumers with cutting edge and innovative products.

Media Contact:

Ashley Thomas

224-234-5232

ashleythomas@srw.agency

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0058b767-c37d-418e-8b73-db0361604571

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dbe87c7-1b36-4185-b50a-c5cf8bd8f182