Spirovant Continues Rapid Growth with New Headquarters and Expanded Leadership

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirovant Sciences, a gene therapy company developing treatments and cures for respiratory diseases including cystic fibrosis, today announced the leasing of its new, expanded headquarters and laboratories in the robust gene and cell therapy epicenter of Philadelphia’s University City in Wexford Science + Technology’s uCity Square at 3675 Market Street. The Company also announced the appointments of Eric Pastor as Senior Vice President of Technology Development and Operations and Maria Limberis, PhD, as Vice President of Research.

“In 2020, Spirovant advanced our pipeline and generated data that reaffirmed our vision to change the course of cystic fibrosis,” said Joan Lau, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spirovant Sciences. “As evidenced by our new team members Eric and Maria, we are focused on hiring leaders in gene therapy who share our values of collaboration, diversity, empowerment, and scientific rigor in our relentless pursuit of developing life-altering medicines for those in need. Additionally, our new, modern laboratories will energize the team in its pursuit to discover and develop advancements in the field.”

In his new role, Eric Pastor brings more than 20 years of CMC and technical operations and experience will be responsible for expanding Spirovant’s technology development and manufacturing capabilities. He was most recently Vice President, CMC Operations, for Vedere Bio. Previously, Pastor served in a number of scientific positions at Sanofi, mostly recently as Head of Gene Therapy Development, as well as at AMRI and Targeted Genetics. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Northern British Columbia.

Maria Limberis has more than 15 years of gene therapy research experience and will be responsible for applying Spirovant’s gene therapy vectors to therapy candidates. Previously, she was Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine and Director, Program of Excellence in Cystic Fibrosis in the Orphan Disease Center at the University of Pennsylvania, leading pre-clinical R&D and translational gene therapy programs in cystic fibrosis and airborne infectious diseases. She earned a PhD in molecular biology from the University of Adelaide.

About Spirovant Sciences, Inc.

Spirovant is a gene therapy company focused on changing the course of cystic fibrosis and other respiratory diseases. The company's current investigational gene therapy technologies are designed to overcome the historical barriers that have prevented effective genetic treatments for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant’s lead programs are in development for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Spirovant is located in Philadelphia, PA. More information is available at https://www.spirovant.com/.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant and Urovant, and wholly owns Enzyvant, Spirovant and Altavant. Sumitovant's pipeline is comprised of early- through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant please visit https://www.sumitovant.com/.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com/.

