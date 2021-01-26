First Advantage Introduces RoadReady™: A Compliance and Risk-Management Solution for Drivers and Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- Innovative Global Leader Launches Fully Managed, Configurable Tool Delivering Businesses Consistency, Compliance and Processing Speed



ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today announced the availability of RoadReady™, a configurable compliance and risk management tool for DOT and non-DOT drivers – as well as corporate vehicles – to help businesses remain on the road while saving time and money.

8.6 billion packages are delivered to U.S. consumers annually – a number that’s expected to rise 4.9 percent in 2021. Industry-wide growth and increased shipping in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – including vaccine distribution – has led to exponential surges in hiring. What remains unchanged are the rigorous requirements imposed by the DOT. Recognizing the challenge this presents, First Advantage developed RoadReady to help businesses reduce their compliance management burdens and assist with hiring rapidly at scale.

A trusted partner to leading transportation companies, First Advantage leveraged its industry expertise to create a fully managed, cloud-based vehicle compliance software that consolidates and automates key processes. That includes vehicle licensing, renewals, permitting and registrations; IFTA fuel tax reporting; IRP registrations; new equipment titling and titling projects. The platform also accounts for driver-related liabilities, incorporating driver background checks, DQF management, driver drug and alcohol testing, physicals and occupational health screens and motor vehicle records monitoring.

With the support of First Advantage’s experienced professionals and reliable data, rigorous programs ensure that RoadReady functions as a single solution configured to meet the specific needs of each business. The result is optimized compliance with reduced risks and costs.

Joelle Smith, Chief Experience Officer for First Advantage, explained, “First Advantage has a preeminent market position combining driver qualification and background screening. We’re thrilled to introduce RoadReady, which will help our transportation customers meet their DOT obligations while addressing the unprecedented industry and hiring demands. RoadReady brings a full vehicle services solution, with support for fleet permitting, titling and registration that complements our driver qualification file management, making it a one-stop-shop for transportation customers bringing essential goods and services to those who need it around the world.”

For additional details, visit fadv.com/roadready.

