InFlight Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type I Certification

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enabling organizations to do more with existing software investments, InFlight Corporation today announced it has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC 2®) Type I audit. The accreditation certifies that InFlight's internal controls meet the rigorous criteria set by the American Institute for Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the recognized gold standard for data security.

Annu Dawar, Managing Director at InFlight Corporation, explained, "There is an ever-increasing appreciation for security safeguards due to an ever-growing threat against today's digital landscape. As a company, InFlight is on a journey to preserve the trust of our current customers and earn the trust of future customers. Compliance is a critical part of this mission. Being SOC 2 certified underscores our commitment to maintaining a high level of information security."

Recognizing the need for trust and transparency in the operation and delivery of cloud-based services, InFlight proactively initiated the voluntary engagement in the middle of 2020, finalizing its SOC 2 Type I certification in December 2020. The company enlisted Armanino LLP to validate its compliance with the set standards. The audit process included a thorough review of InFlight's policies, workflows, and procedures to assess adherence to security controls applicable to all data within InFlight custody, including customers.

Dawar concluded, "I'm thrilled at what we have accomplished with the help of our Compliance team and independent auditors. Continuing on this journey, we are well on our way to achieving SOC 2 Type II certification to demonstrate the strength of our controls over time."

A copy of InFlight's SOC 2 Type I report is available to clients and prospective clients upon request.

More About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must efficient and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) identifies and resolves unproductive bottlenecks that result from overly complicated applications creating friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and resolve user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightintegration.com.

